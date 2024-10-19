3 Investments That Built Ryan Reynold's Fortune gageskidmore / Flickr

Ryan Reynolds is among the top Canadian actors of all time, widely-recognized for his roles in films like Deadpool, X-Men Origins, The Proposal, and my personal favorite Waiting. Reynolds is clearly at the top of his game on this front, being named one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors in 2023 by Forbes, alongside Matt Damon.

However, like so many actors, athletes and other professionals who have made a great deal of money doing what they love, Ryan Reynolds has created quite the business empire. He’s focused his efforts on growing the wealth he’s made through his acting career, reinvesting his earnings in some rather intriguing enterprises.

The list would be too long to name every deal Reynolds has done. However, I’m going to highlight three of his more prominent investments that have helped build his fortune, which is currently estimated to be around $350 million.

Nuvei (NVEI)

Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images

Canadian payment processor Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is among the companies Ryan Reynolds has backed. This company is engaged in providing digital payments to a growing clientele around the world. Nuvei offers its customers a fully integrated payments engine with global capabilities, allowing for a frictionless user experience. That’s what most digital payments companies are after (as well as market share), and Nuvei has had some strong results in this department in recent years.

Thus it should be no surprise that Nuvei is being taken off the market by Advent International for a whopping $6.3 billion, as per reports from early April. This stock is still trading publicly, as the deal hasn’t closed yet, but shares have continued to hover right around the $34 per share acquisition price for the past few months following news of this deal.

It’s unclear exactly what Reynolds’ percentage ownership in the company was at the time this deal was announced, or if he’s fully cashed out of the transaction ahead of the deal closing. But it’s clear he picked a good company to invest in, with Nuvei most recently raising its 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, projecting 15-20% annual revenue growth while investing 4-6% of revenue. These are the sorts of high-growth investments many hope will pan out as this deal did (with a buyout), and it speaks to Reynolds’ investment chops.

Wealthsimple

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Reynolds also invested in Wealthsimple, an online Canadian wealth management service which has seen a number of other Canada-based talent, including Drake and Michael J. Fox, join the investing club. The goal of this fintech company is to provide personalized investing advice to its clientele, as well as a range of investing and debt products it’s marketing directly to consumers.

The most recent valuation we’ve seen for Wealthsimple came in 2021, when the company announced it raised C$750 million in funding at a valuation of C$5 billion. Now, that was at the peak of the market in 2021, so most investors would take that mark lower. But given how impressively Wealthsimple has grown not only its online presence and user base in recent years, but its portfolio of ETF products and the like, this is a company I think many wish they had gotten in earlier on.

Other secondary offerings have been used to fund Wealthsimple in the past, which remains in growth mode. We’ll have to see if this company does pursue an IPO and expand into new markets. But for now, it appears sector consolidation and growth appear to be Wealthsimple’s primary objective, with an overall target of creating “Canada’s leading financial institution in the years ahead.” What’s not to like about that?

Wrexham AFC

topseller / Shutterstock

Finally, no discussion of Ryan Reynolds would be complete without discussing his investment in Welsh football club Wrexham AFC. In concert with Rob McElhenney, Reynolds acquired Wrexham (which is one of the oldest soccer clubs) for $2.5 million as a fifth-tier team. The company has since advanced to the English Football League, and is pursuing consecutive promotions to League One. Such moves have clearly boosted the valuation of this club, though the exact amount this football club is worth remains unclear.

It’s also been widely-reported that owning Wrexham FC has proven costly for Reynolds and McElhenney. The Welsh soccer club reported that celebrity-related debts surged to nearly £9 million ($11.4 million) for the latest financial year, up from £3.7 million ($4.67 million) the previous year. Although turnover increased from £6 million ($7.5 million) to £10.5 million ($13.3 million), losses also rose to £5.1 million ($6.4 million) from £2.9 million ($3.66 million).

This is another key investment I know Reynolds’ fans will be paying close attention to, and soccer fans as well. Investing in sports ownership stakes has mainly been a solid long-term investment, and this one does appear to be shaping up to have a nice return for Reynolds, if and when he ever decides to sell.

