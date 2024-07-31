15 Most Popular Soccer Teams According to Millennials: Ranked Miguel Schincariol / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Soccer is far and away the most popular sport in the world with millennials. Millennials equally love both American and international teams. The United States national soccer teams are especially popular.



As the most popular sport in the world, there is every expectation that millennials will have some strong opinions on the most popular soccer teams. Whether it’s a U.S.-bound team or an international powerhouse, you should expect any list of popular teams to be global. Of course, the most important thing is that it’s also okay to cheer on more than one soccer team. However, most people are die-hard fans of their club and never waver from this allegiance.

To help discover the most popular soccer teams in the world, we turn to data provided by YouGov. Using data from the second quarter of 2024, YouGov provides a ranked list in descending order to help us see exactly which soccer teams millennials love the most. A few big names are thrown in, like FC Barcelona and Manchester United, but other names on this list, including number one, will likely surprise you.

Why Is This Important?

topseller / Shutterstock

Soccer, or football as it’s commonly called worldwide, is one of the biggest money-makers in all sports. FIFA’s total revenue from 2023 accounted for nearly $1.17 billion, but that’s just a sliver of the total global revenue soccer earned during the same year. There is little argument, given soccer’s popularity, that it draws huge revenue numbers from sponsor brands, many of which we cover on this site, making this topic very relevant.

15. Italy National Soccer Team

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 42%

One of the most successful national teams in football history, the Italy National Soccer Team has won four World Cup Titles. Its most recent victory in 2006 has the entirety of the Italian state hoping for another victory in the 2025 World Cup. The team is ranked 10th globally, having last seen the number one ranking in 2007. Still, the team’s success was met with disappointing results in 2022 when it failed to qualify for the World Cup for only the second time in the nation’s history.

14. FC Porto

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 42%

A Portuguese soccer club, FC Porto, is popular among millennials worldwide. Founded in 1893, the team’s successes have helped it become the second most decorated club in Portuguese history. The team has made the third-most appearances in the UEFA Champions League, behind Barcelona and Real Madrid. The team’s recent success streak began in 2017 when it recaptured its 28th league title and has been on a strong run ever since.

13. Mexico National Soccer Team

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 42%

The Mexican National Soccer Team is among the most popular with millennials, likely because of the many Mexican-Americans living in the U.S. The team is also considered the most successful in CONCACAF history, with 12 Confederation titles. While the team is historically great, its recent success has been less than stellar. It suffered an embarrassing defeat to the US in 2023, knocking it out of the 2023 CONCACAF semi-finals.

12. Manchester City F.C.

Clive Mason / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 42%

One of England’s most popular soccer teams is Manchester City F.C. and its rivalry with Manchester United is legendary. Joining the league in 1892, the team’s recent success behind manager Pep Guardiola had been widely expected. In 2023-2024, Man City won the Premier League and is believed to have the second-highest revenue in the soccer/football world. It’s also considered the sixth-most valuable club.

11. Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

Michael Regan / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 43%

Another one of the most popular clubs in the world, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. or PSG, is France’s most successful club. Playing out of Ligue 1, the team has won over 50 honors, including 12 league titles and one major European trophy. The wealthiest club in France and the world, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are just a few of the team’s most recent superstars. As a result, the team’s success was all but given, resulting in victory in the Trophee des Champions in 2022 and 2023.

10. Arsenal F.C.

Pool / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 43%

Arsenal F.C., or The Arsenal Football Club, is one of the most popular clubs in England and Europe. It plays out of London, England. The team’s unbeaten stretch of 49 games between 2003 and 2004 is unlikely to be bested by another English team in the coming years, adding to its popularity. One of the most followed on social media, the team is believed to be one of the ten most valuable soccer clubs globally.

9. Nashville SC

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 44%

Beginning its run in Major League Soccer in the U.S. in 2020, the Nashville SC is one of the newest teams in the MLS. While the team’s performance has not resulted in major successes, Nashville was a wide-open market for millennials to throw their fandom behind a new team, and Nashville SC is very popular. After a 12th-place finish in 2023, there is no doubt the team is looking to improve on this record in the coming years.

8. Manchester United F.C.

Naomi Baker / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 44%

Best known as Man United, Manchester United FC is one of the best-known teams in England. Competing in the Premier League, Man United is one of the most supported soccer clubs globally and one of the most valuable clubs. Nicknamed the Red Devils, the team has had some big names suit up wearing its kit, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Roy Keane, and Eric Cantona.

7. Chicago Fire

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 45%

An American Major League Soccer club, the Chicago Fire, named after the city’s Great Chicago Fire of 1871, was founded in October 1997. Winning the MLS Cup in its first season, the team has won four times since, with the most recent title in 2006. However, the team’s early popularity hides the fact that it is now one of the worst-performing clubs in the league, but that has yet to stop millennials from consistently cheering on the team.

6. Real Madrid

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 45%

There is little question that Real Madrid is a club name known worldwide. It’s a team that is very popular with millennials. Founded in 1901, the team plays out of Madrid and the La Liga league, one of the most difficult soccer leagues in the world. In 2024, Real Madrid is the highest-earning football club in the world, with annual revenues exceeding $905 million. The team has won a total of 71 trophies in its 102-year existence.

5. Inter Miami CF

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 46%

One of the newest soccer teams in the US and the world, Inter Miami CF has quickly grown into one of the world’s most popular clubs. The involvement of co-founder and part-owner David Beckham undoubtedly helps this popularity. Beckham’s involvement has given Inter Miami CF a huge fanbase, which has grown exponentially with the addition of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, two of the best players in the world, coming to the team in 2023.

4. Columbus Crew SC

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 47%

Something of a surprising entry on this list: the Columbus Crew SC team, located out of Columbus, Ohio, is very popular with millennials. Competing in the Major League Soccer market in America, the team was founded in 1994 and has won seven trophies as part of the MLS, including the MLS Cup as recently as 2023. In early 2024, the team advanced to its first Champions’ Cup Final as part of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

3. FC Barcelona

Alex Caparros / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 47%

One of the world’s best teams, FC Barcelona, is undoubtedly popular with millennials and every age group. FC Barcelona is well known for having one of the largest social media followings. When Lionel Messi played for the team, its popularity with millennials jumped significantly. When coach Pop Guardiola was at the team’s helm, it won 14 trophies in just four years.

2. United States Men’s National Soccer Team

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 48%

While not quite as popular as the US Women’s team, the men’s national soccer is still highly popular with a millennial audience. However, the team’s performances at the CONCACAF and FIFA World Cup tournaments don’t usually carry the team into the later rounds against stronger international teams. Still, it hasn’t stopped groups of die-hard fans like the “American Outlaws” from attending every US National soccer game to raise the energy level so the team knows there are always fans cheering.

1. United States Women’s National Soccer Team

number7cloud / Flickr

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 56%

It won’t come as much of a surprise to see the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team ranked number one. As one of the world’s top teams, the women’s team has had a strong 20-year run as one of the top soccer teams in the world. Continuously ranked number one from 2008 to 2014, the team’s last number one ranking ended in June 2023 after being edged out of the women’s FIFA World Cup early. Still, there is no question that this team is one of the best women’s teams in the world and is highly popular with millennials.