December Rate Cut Could Be The Last Until Spring - Buy These 3 High-Yield Dividend Kings Now Paolo Gallo / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

Worries over inflation pressures could slow the Feds’ rate cuts

It’s very rare to see rates being lowered during a roaring bull market

With 2024 coming to a close, it could be time for a portfolio review. An experienced financial planner could make a huge difference in your investing results. Click here now to get started finding the right one for you.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

A study from Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past half-century (1973-2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Companies that have raised the dividends shareholders receive for 50 years or longer are the kind of investments that passive income investors need to own. Dependability is necessary for those seeking to bolster their yearly income with dividend stock investments.

The Dividend Kings are the 53 companies that have raised their dividends for 50 years and longer, a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue.

Numerous Federal Reserve governors and Chairman Jay Powell have stated that the current rate-cutting program may take a breather in 2025, and with good reason. Inflation remains sticky, and prices are starting to bubble higher again in some areas. Plus, with the S&P 500 on a pace to rally 20% or more for the second consecutive year for the first time since the late 1990s. The last thing the Fed wants is a massive stock market meltdown because of too much liquidity. That is precisely what lit the inflation fuse in 2022.

When rates do continue lower in 2025, the high-yield Dividend Kings will be in big demand, so grab these three now.

Why do we cover the Dividend Kings?

relif / Getty Images

Companies that have raised the dividends shareholders receive for 50 years or longer are the kind of investments that passive income investors need to own. Dependability is necessary for those seeking to bolster their yearly income with dividend stock investments.

Altria

Mario Tama / Getty Images

This tobacco company offers value investors a rich 7.20% dividend and is touted across Wall Street as one of the top passive income stocks for investors to own now. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. The company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of their holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in their back pocket. They also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Northwest Natural Holding

trekandshoot / iStock via Getty Images

This off-the-radar utility stock suits worried conservative investors and pays a solid 4.48% dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN), through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The company also operates:

5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers

Offers natural gas asset management services

Operates an appliance retail center

In addition, it engages in gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities.

The company provides natural gas service through approximately:

786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington

Water services to about 80,000 people through about 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas

United Bankshares

YinYang / Getty Images

With a strong 3.50% dividend in a sector with a ton of strength, this is a solid financial to buy now. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ; UBSI) primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States through its subsidiaries.

It operates through two segments:

Community Banking

Mortgage Banking.

The company accepts checking, savings, time and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, statement and special savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

Its loan products include:

Commercial loans and leases to small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies

Construction and real estate loans

Commercial and residential mortgages and loans secured by owner-occupied real estate

Personal, student, credit card receivables,

Personal, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans

In addition, the company provides:

Credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services

Investment and security services

Services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds

Automated teller machine services and Internet and telephone banking services

Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, brokerage services, investment management, and retirement planning services.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.