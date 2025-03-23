Top Wall Street Analysts Love 3 of the Highest-Yielding Dividend Kings Paolo Gallo / Shutterstock.com

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study from Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the half-century period from 1973 to 2023. Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Many top Wall Street firms now feel there will be no more rate cuts in 2025.

Dependable companies with long track records of raising their dividends are never out of style.

The highest-yielding Dividend Kings remain in big demand.

Companies that have raised the dividends shareholders receive for 50 years or longer are the kind of investments that passive income investors need to own. Dependability is necessary for those seeking to bolster their yearly income with dividend stock investments. The Dividend Kings are the 54 companies that have raised their dividends for 50 years or more, a testament to their dependability and reliability. Those are two “must-have” items for investors who rely on passive income to boost their overall revenue.

Three of the highest-yielding members also have solid support from Wall Street analysts, and all three have a Buy rating to go with a solid price target.

Why we recommend the Dividend Kings

ptasha / iStock via Getty Images

Companies that have paid and raised their dividends for 50 years and longer are the kind that growth and income investors want to buy and hold in stock portfolios forever. These stocks are mostly conservative, and should we see a dramatic market correction, they will likely keep their ground much better than volatile technology names.

Altria

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This tobacco company offers value investors a great entry point and a rich 7.08% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Earlier this year, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings, but it still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Bank of America Securities has a Buy rating to go with its $65 target price.

Hormel Foods

DayOwl / Shutterstock.com

With a dependable 3.87% dividend and many well-known products, Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) is a safe investment now. The company develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, food service, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Food Service, and International.

The company provides various perishable products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacon, and shelf-stable products, including canned luncheon meats, nut butter, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

It sells its products under these brands:

Hormel

Always Tender

Applegate

Austin Blues

Bacon 1

Black Label

Bread Ready

Burke

Café H

Ceratti

Chi-Chi’s

Columbus

Compleats

Corn Nuts

Cure 81

Dan’s Prize

Di Lusso

Dinty Moore

Don Miguel

Doña Maria

Embasa

Fast N Easy

Fire Braised

Fontanini

Happy Little Plants

Herdez

Hormel Gatherings

Hormel Square Table

Hormel Vital Cuisine

House of Tsang

Jennie-O

Justin’s

La Victoria

Layout

Lloyd’s

Mary Kitchen

Mr. Peanut

Natural Choice

Nut-rition

Old Smokehouse

Oven Ready

Pillow Pack

Planters

Rosa Grande

Sadler’s Smokehouse

Skippy

Spam

Special Recipe

Thick & Easy

Valley Fresh

Wholly

Citigroup has a Buy rating and a $35 target price.

Northwest Natural

MarianVejcik / Getty Images

This off-the-radar small-cap utility stock suits worried conservative investors and pays a solid 4.75% dividend. Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE: NWN), through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The company also operates:

5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers

Offers natural gas asset management services

Operates an appliance retail center

In addition, it engages in gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities.

The company provides natural gas service through approximately:

786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington

Water services to about 80,000 people through about 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas

Stifel has a Buy rating on the shares with a $44 price target.

