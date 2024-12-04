Amazon Stock (AMZN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 Canva

Outside of NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) recent share price going stratospheric, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a Wall Street darling since the company IPO’d in May 1997 at a split-adjusted price of $.07.

Today, Amazon stock trades for $213.90, which means that stock is up over 219059.84% since May 1997, turning every $1000 invested into $2.192 million today.

The only thing that matters from this point on is what the stock will do for the next 1, 5, and 10 years and beyond. Let’s crunch the numbers and give you our best guest on Amazon’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball and even the Wall Street “experts” are often wrong more than they are right in predicting future stock prices. We will walk through our assumptions and provide you with the story around the numbers (other sites just pick a share price without explaining why they suggest the price they do).

Key Points in this Article:

Future stock performance hinges on Amazon’s growth in e-commerce, AWS, and advertising amidst increasing competition.

Amazon’s revenue grew 540% in the last decade, with net income rising to $30.42 billion in 2023 and projections over the next 5 years at 4.5x.

Recent Amazon Stock Updates and News

12/3/2024- Amazon has reported a record number of sales as the holiday shopping season begins, with most of the sales coming from independent sellers.

Amazon has reported a record number of sales as the holiday shopping season begins, with most of the sales coming from independent sellers. 11/27/2024- Amazon Web Services is expanding its partnership with Philips to bring healthcare diagnostics to the cloud, making them more accessible for medical professionals.

Amazon Web Services is expanding its partnership with Philips to bring healthcare diagnostics to the cloud, making them more accessible for medical professionals. 11/26/2024- There was a large increase in call option buying activity for Amazon today. Investors purchased 691,824 calls, roughly 29% higher than the usual volume of 534,726 contracts.

There was a large increase in call option buying activity for Amazon today. Investors purchased 691,824 calls, roughly 29% higher than the usual volume of 534,726 contracts. 11/25/2024- Amazon workers across the world are standing up this week as they engage in a strike in over 20 different countries. Employees are protesting to push Amazon to provide better rights to workers and to take action on the climate crisis. Protests are planned to begin on Black Friday (November 29th) and run through Cyber Monday (December 2nd).

Amazon workers across the world are standing up this week as they engage in a strike in over 20 different countries. Employees are protesting to push Amazon to provide better rights to workers and to take action on the climate crisis. Protests are planned to begin on Black Friday (November 29th) and run through Cyber Monday (December 2nd). 11/22/2024- Amazon is expanding its partnership with Anthropic, as Anthropic names Amazon as its primary training partner, in addition to its role as the primary cloud provider. Both companies will continue to work together to enhance the capabilities of Trainium’s hardware and software.

Amazon is expanding its partnership with Anthropic, as Anthropic names Amazon as its primary training partner, in addition to its role as the primary cloud provider. Both companies will continue to work together to enhance the capabilities of Trainium’s hardware and software. 11/21/2024- Amazon is reportedly working on enhancing Alexa’s capabilities through partnerships with companies like Instacart, Ticketmaster, and Uber.

Amazon is reportedly working on enhancing Alexa’s capabilities through partnerships with companies like Instacart, Ticketmaster, and Uber. 11/20/2024- Amazon is planning to build a new facility in Fort Myers, Florida. The 750,000-square-foot facility will employ around 1,000 people starting in 2028.

Amazon is planning to build a new facility in Fort Myers, Florida. The 750,000-square-foot facility will employ around 1,000 people starting in 2028. 11/19/2024- Amazon and SpaceX are fighting a legal battle against the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). This week, lawyers from both companies argued in federal court that the NLRB’s structure is unconstitutional.

Amazon and SpaceX are fighting a legal battle against the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). This week, lawyers from both companies argued in federal court that the NLRB’s structure is unconstitutional. 11/18/2024- Amazon has hired Julia White as the new chief marketing officer and vice president at Amazon Web Services. White’s previous experience includes almost 20 years working at Microsoft, and was an executive board member and CMO at SAP.

Amazon has hired Julia White as the new chief marketing officer and vice president at Amazon Web Services. White’s previous experience includes almost 20 years working at Microsoft, and was an executive board member and CMO at SAP. 11/15/2024- The U.S. House Select Committee met with Amazon representatives to discuss the company’s partnership with TikTok, a Chinese-owned video platform. The new partnership allows TikTok users to shop on Amazon without having to leave the app. However, lawmakers are concerned that this partnership could give China too much access to U.S. consumer data.

Amazon’s Recent Stock Success

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) from 2014 to 2017.

Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2014 $19.94 $89.0 ($.241) 2015 $15.63 $107.0 $.596 2016 $32.81 $136.0 $2.371 2017 $37.90 $177.9 $3.03 2018 $58.60 $232.9 $10.07 2019 $73.26 $280.5 $11.59 2020 $93.75 $386.1 $21.33 2021 $163.50 $469.8 $33.36 2022 $167.55 $514.0 ($2.72) 2023 $85.46 $574.78 $30.42

*Revenue and Net Income in Billions

In the last decade, Amazon’s revenue grew about 540% while its net income moved from losing money to 30.42 billion in profits this past year. The ride up wasn’t always smooth, however. For example, in 2020, sales jumped 38%, and net income nearly doubled. 2021 saw a continued boom as people moved to e-commerce shopping during Covid. However, all those sales being “pulled forward” led to challenges in 2022, and the company swung to a surprise loss. As Amazon embarks into the back half of the decade, a few different key areas will determine its performance.

3 Key Drivers of Amazon’s Stock Performance

E-Commerce Success: While Covid brought record sales to Amazon, it also led to many competitors investing heavily to compete with Amazon online. While e-commerce is still just 15% of retail sales, putting up huge growth rates in online sales won’t be as easy in the coming years as it was a decade ago. Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services 1st quarter 2024 revenue was $25.04 billion and the unit should break $100 billion in total sales this year. However, the unit’s 13% year-over-year growth isn’t as fast as competing cloud services like Microsoft’s (Nasdaq: MSFT) Azure and Google’s (Nasdaq: GOOGL) Cloud. Amazon is at risk of falling behind Microsoft before 2030 if it can’t stop market share losses. Advertising: Amazon exits 2023 with a $47 billion advertising business that grew 24% in 2023. Advertising has the ability to be another high-margin business line – Amazon currently gets most of its profits from its AWS cloud business – which has led the company past $100 billion in annual profits.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus 1-year price target for Amazon stock is $220.00, which is a 2.85% upside from today’s stock price of $213.90. Of all the analysts covering Amazon, the stock is a consensus buy, with a 1.37 “Buy” rating.

24/7 Wall Street’s 12-month forecast projects Amazon’s stock price to be $225. We see AWS continue its current 12% growth rate but see Amazon’s advertising business outperforming analyst expectations, particularly in the 4th quarter of 2024 with more streaming ad impressions being sold.

Amazon (AMZN) Stock Forecast Through 2030

AWS : Assuming AWS stems its market share loss and investments in AI to counterbalance the threat from Microsoft and Google.

E-Commerce : Amazon continues to pour investments into e-commerce, forgoing added profits to maintain market share. Our case model assumes growth in new logistics and efficiencies from robotics in warehouses leads to this unit finally delivering strong operating profits.

Advertising: Amazon’s advertising continued to grow and the now $47 billion business unit and we see a high teens growth rate compounded annually.

Add all these numbers up and take out some amount for “new bets” the company will surely be investing in (and a potential dividend boost)and we see revenue in 2030 at $1.15 trillion and $131 billion in net income. Today, the company trades for about 50X earnings, which we’ll take down to 35 times as the company matures (but continues showing growth). In our analysis, Amazon is worth $2.6 trillion in 2030. Here are our revenue, net income, and company size estimates through 2030:

Revenue Net Income Total Enterprise Value 2024 $638 $48.56 $1.93 2025 $710 $62.13 $2.12 2026 $788 $79.68 $2.19 2027 $867 $96.53 $2.29 2028 $957 $114.17 $2.39 2029 $1,049 $136.69 $2.5 2030 $1,149 $131.39 $2.6

*Revenue and net income reported in billions and TEV in trillions

Amazon’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

How Amazon’s Next 5 Years Could Play Out

We expect to see revenue growth just over 11% and EPS of $5.74 for 2025. We expect the stock to still trade at a similar multiple next year, putting our estimate for the stock price for Amazon at $287 in 2025, which is 34.17% higher than the stock is trading today.

Going into 2026, we estimate the price to be $371, after revenue estimates to come in around 10% higher year-over-year. With an EPS of $7.42 and in our opinion the last year Amazon trades near its current P/E of 50, 2026 could mark the year Amazon starts trading at a more mature valuation closer to 35 times earnings. That would represent a 73.45% gain over today’s share price of $213.90.

Heading into 2027, we expect the stock price increase not to be as pronounced as more tempered growth is expected from Amazon and even with earnings estimates of $8.80 per share, the stock price target for the year is $308.00. That is a 17% year hit from the previous year, but still up 43.99% from today’s stock price.

When predicting more than 3 years out, we expect Amazon to continue growing its top line at 10% but be more efficient and operating margins to grow. In 2028, we have Amazon’s revenue coming in around $957 billion and an EPS of $10.34 suggesting a stock price estimate at $361.90 or a gain of 69.19% over the current stock price.

24/7 Wall Street expects Amazon to continue its 10% revenue growth again and to generate $12.30 per share of earnings. With a price-to-earnings multiple of 35, the stock price in 2029 is estimated at $430.50, or a gain of 101.26% over today’s price.

Amazon Stocks Price Target for 2030

We estimate Amazon’s stock price to be $370 per share with 10% year-over-year revenue growth but compressed margins from more competition in its AWS unit. Our estimated stock price for Amazon will be 73.28% higher than the current stock price, marking a double in Amazon’s stock price today of $213.90.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2024 $226.50 Upside of 5.89% 2025 $287.00 Upside of 34.17% 2026 $371.00 Upside of 73.45% 2027 $308.00 Upside of 43.99% 2028 $361.90 Upside of 69.19% 2029 $430.50 Upside of 101.26% 2030 $370.65 Upside of 73.28%