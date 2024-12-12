Investing

The 20 Best AI ETFs to Buy Right Now

No one can deny that artificial intelligence (AI) is a rising industry. While generative text and art programs may currently be the most popular form of AI, self-driving cars, robotic surgeons and financial recognition software all utilize artificial intelligence, and demands for AI are growing by the day.

AI is rapidly changing dozens of fields, from healthcare and marketing to defense and oil exploration. This change is an enormous opportunity to invest at the ground level. But rather than attempting to identify which individual stocks have the best chances of experiencing explosive share appreciation, investors can gain exposure to the broad industry through numerous AI-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that reduce concentration risk while providing sizable returns.

This comprehensive guide dives into the 20 best AI ETFs, offering you a meticulously curated list to consider for your investment portfolio. There are dozens of AI ETFs available, but 24/7 Wall Street has carefully vetted and compiled the best for your review. We considered factors like expense ratios, assets under management (AUM), holdings, diversification and growth. The following list is organized from the most speculative ETFs to those we highly recommended.

Always be sure to conduct your own due diligence before entering a trade — some of these ETFs may be better suited for investors with higher risk tolerances or strategies that align with shorter time horizons.

Key Insights from 24/7 Wall St.

  • According to Grand View Research, the AI market is forecast to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% from 2024 to 2030. Tech companies that have leaned heavily into AI have seen their stocks driving the majority of the market’s gains over the past few years.
  • Meanwhile, ETFs have experienced a CAGR of 19.8% since 2008, per State Street data. And according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, the global AUM for ETFs could reach $20 trillion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 17%.
20. Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT)

The Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. Leveraged ETFs are higher-risk equities that provide 1x, 2x and sometimes 3x the gains and the losses of an underlying benchmark index. The ETF has $29.86 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 1.38%.

Since its inception on April 20, 2018, UBOT has lost -52.02% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 119.07% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares:

Ticker Holding’s Name % of Net Assets Market Value
NVDA Nvidia 11.89% $3,550,354
ISRG Intuitive Surgical 9.86% $2,944,196
ABBN Abb Ltd. 9.72% $2,902,392
KYCCF Keyence 7.91% $2,361,926
SMC Summit Midstream Corp. 5.72% $1,707,992
DT Dynatrace Inc. 4.70% $1,403,342
FANUY Fanuc 4.37% $1,304,882
YASKY Yaskawa Electric 3.72% $1,110,792
DFKCY Daifuku 3.26% $973,436
CGNX Cognex 3.10% $925,660
PEGA Pegasystems 2.73% $815,178
AVAV Aerovironment 2.51% $749,486
PATH Uipath Inc. 2.35% $701,710
TECN Tecan Hld. 1.88% $561,368
PRCT Procept Biorobotics Shares 1.80% $537,480

19. ERShares Entrepreneur Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR)

Formerly with the ticker ENTR, the ERShares Entrepreneur Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) was rebranded on Aug. 29, 2024. The fund’s strategy remains the same: Choosing 30 of the most entrepreneurial, primarily U.S. large cap companies that meet the threshold for ERShares’ proprietary Entrepreneur Factor. XOVR is a crossover ETF, meaning that it enables institutional, retail and high net worth investors to invest in both public and private equity securities (e.g. SpaceX, Open AI, etc.). The ETF is benchmarked to the ER30TR Index, has $107.20 in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its relaunch date on Aug. 29, 2024, ENTR has gained 27.88% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 62.23% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the ERShares Entrepreneur Private-Public Crossover ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
APP Applovin Corp. 23,988 6.51% $7,704,705
NVDA Nvidia 51,140 6.35% $7,518,091
GOOGL Alphabet 10,225 % $6,762,147
META Meta Platforms 29,264 % $5,737,145
ORCL Oracle Corp. 29,264 % $5,527,969
CRM Salesforce Inc. 16,194 % $5,237,625
CRWD Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. 12,572 % $4,441,561
DASH DoorDash Inc. 24,234 % $4,269,546
TOST Toast Inc. 97,312 % $4,135,760
ANET Arista Networks 10,590 % $3,999,843
SNPS Synopsys Inc. 7,392 % $3,947,475
HOOD Robinhood 111,540 % $3,930,669
UI Ubiquiti 11,109 % $3,821,384
ABNB Airbnb 28,910 % $3,799,930
CPRT Copart 64,463 % $3,643,448

18. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT)

As the world’s first generative AI ETF, the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an actively-managed ETF with $215 million in AUM, 49 holdings, 5,400,000 shares outstanding and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on May 18, 2023, CHAT has gained 53.16% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 40.95% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
NVDA Nvidia 112,827 7.67% $16,460,331
GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 29,589 % $12,330,214
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 16,426 % $12,269,374
META Meta Platforms 16,426 % $9,289,231
TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 237,030 % $7,479,243
DELL Dell Technologies Inc. 55,609 % $7,449,381
HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. 338,145 % $7,161,911
PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc. 108,279 % $6,726,291
AVGO Broadcom Inc. 40,536 % $6,617,502
ORCL Oracle Corp. 34,383 % $6,558,557
AMD Advanced Micro Devices 46,714 % $6,427,846
MRVL Marvell Technologies 70,900 % $6,371,074
AAPL Apple Inc. 26,912 % $6,162,848
000660 KS SK Hynix 48,176 % $5,908,361
ANET Arista Networks Inc. 15,186 % $5,796,648

17. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ)

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) aims to track the price performance and yield of the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (BUZZTR), which is intended to track the performance of the 75 large cap U.S. stocks which exhibit the highest degree of positive investor sentiment and bullish perception based on content aggregated from online sources including social media, news articles, blog posts and other alternative datasets. It has $61.04 million in AUM and 0.75% expense ratio.

Since its inception on March 2, 2021, BUZZ has gained 52% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 31.08% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
MSTR Microstrategy Inc. 10,847 6.21% $4,670,067
SOFI Sofi Technologies Inc. 230,376 4.22% $3,322,022
TSLA Tesla Inc. 8,322 3.83% $2,879,412
AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 45,676 3.82% $2,876,674
NVDA Nvidia 95,077 3.48% $2,621,273
COIN Coinbase 86,174 2.99% $2,252,588
INTC Intel Corp. 7,171 2.97% $2,236,276
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 10,646 2.90% $2,178,278
HOOD Robinhood 14,751 2.88% $2,168,545
AAPL Apple Inc. 6,592 2.84% $2,139,565
META Meta Platforms 85,628 2.75% $2,072,198
MU Micron Technology Inc. 2,220 2.75% $2,064,933
RBLX Roblox Corp. 57,343 2.69% $2,020,767
BA Boeing Co. 8,678 2.63% $1,981,014
GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 3,407 2.54% $1,911,634

16. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM)

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM) is actively managed by AI technology and seeks to provide shareholders with capital appreciation by investing in stocks that exhibit higher price momentum. The ETF has $39,571,644 in AUM, 875,001 shares outstanding and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on May 21, 2019, AMOM has gained 79.99% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 108.3% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
NVDA Nvidia 25,145 9.34% $3,696,566
AAPL Apple Inc. 14,777 8.52% $3,373,293
TSLA Tesla Inc. 9,724 8.50% $3,364,504
AVGO Broadcom Inc. 13,309 5.56% $2,200,643
LLY Eli Lilly 2,904 5.36% $2,119,135
NOW ServiceNow Inc. 1,211 3.13% $1,237,763
UNH UnitedHealth Group 1,889 2.75% $1,089,953
NFLX Netflix Inc. 1,164 2.56% $1,014,216
ORCL Oracle 5,126 2.45% $968,301
CTAS Cintas 4,431 2.44% $965,825
AXON Axon Enterprise 1,510 1.33% $921,402
URI United Rentals 946 1.96% $776,817
KLAC KLA Corp. 1,173 1.83% $722,169
FICO Fair Isaac Corp. 295 1.70% $673,906
AMD Advanced Micro Devices 4,564 1.61% $636,175

15. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX)

The actively managed Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) seeks to identify innovative developments that could signal new directions for delivering products and services to customers. The ETF has $153 million in AUM, 46 holdings with a 25% quarterly turnover rate and an expense ratio of 0.50%.

Since its inception on April 16, 2020, FDTX has gained 37.59% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 36.37% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets
NVDA Nvidia Corp. 79,193 7.26%
TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44,623 5.36%
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 19,195 5.01%
META Meta Platforms 12,679 4.97%
CRM Salesforce 26,767 4.79%
NFLX Netflix Inc. 8,552 3.96%
AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 32,453 3.95%
ADBE Adobe Inc. 11,388 3.85%
GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 35,140 3.84%
ASML ASML Holding 6,796 3.70%
SAP SAP SE 18,248 3.70%
HUBS HubSpot Inc. 6,320 2.59%
ATEYY Advantest Corp. 69,998 2.52%
PANW Palo Alto Networks Inc. 9,827 2.33%
INTU Intuit Inc. 5,127 2.13%
SNPS Synopsys Inc. 6,535 2.10%

14. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (IETC)

The iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (IETC) seeks to provide access to U.S. companies with technology exposure using a proprietary classification system. By using Big Data, the IETC selects companies that may play an essential role in the shift to a more digital economy. The ETF has $366.906 million in AUM, 119 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.18%.

Since its inception on March 21, 2018, IETC has gained 256.40% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 124.3% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
AVGO Broadcom Inc. 250,985 11.75% $43,121,732
AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 136,698 8.38% $30,762,517
NVDA Nvidia Corp. 215,602 7.94% $29,121,362
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 64,969 7.85% $28,802,706
ACN Accenture PLC 42,145 4.17% $15,294,420
CRM Salesforce Inc. 41,539 3.95% $14,489,633
ORCL Oracle Corp. 67,415 3.27% $11,982,342
AAPL Apple Inc. 38,177 2.58% $9,459,115
GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 48,107 2.43% $8,907,973
MSI Motorola Solutions Inc. 17,480 2.27% $8,338,309
NOW ServiceNow Inc. 7,295 2.24% $8,227,592
VRSN Verisign Inc. 38,842 2.12% $7,788,986
IBM International Business Machines Co. 33,096 2.09% $7,669,005
META Meta Platforms Inc. 11,191 1.89% $6,930,810
CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 114,906 1.84% $6,747,280

13. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

Robot concept or robot hand chatbot pressing computer keyboard enter
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) looks to produce gains by capitalizing on the global robotics market — specifically, it aims to provide exposure to the wide-reaching applications of robotics and AI extending beyond industrial activity, by spanning multiple sectors and industries. The fund has $2.70 in AUM, 46 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.68%.

Since its inception on Sept. 12, 2016, BOTZ has gained 174.10% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 121.50% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
NVDA Nvidia Corp. 2,531,546 12.63% $341,935,918
ISRG Intuitive Surgical Inc. 519,263 10.32% $279,410,227
ABBN SW ABB LTD-REG 4,329,139 9.29% $251,584,596
KKYCCF Keyence Corp. 427,623 6.81% $184,401,438
SMCAY SMC Corp. 332,598 5.10% $138,133,387
DT Dynatrace Inc. 2,269,922 4.77% $129,226,659
FANUY Fanuc ADR 3,857,537 3.87% $104,727,216
DFKCY Daifuku ADR 4,362,938 3.63% $98,372,242
PEGA Pegasystems Inc. 963,937 3.35% $90,610,078
OMRNY Omron Corp. 2,369,233 2.97% $80,425,434
CGNX Cognex Corp. 1,971,994 2.76% $74,797,732
YASKY Yaskawa Electric ADR 2,755,723 2.76% $74,723,795
UPST Upstart Holdings Inc. 995,386 2.72% $73,678,471
PATH UiPath Inc. 4,724,961 2.57% $69,504,176
AI C3.AI Inc. 1,341,585 2.07% $55,984,342

12. VanEck Robotics ETF (IBOT)

The VanEck Robotics ETF (IBOT) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the BlueStar Robotics Index, which tracks the overall performance of companies involved in robotics. The fund has $12.02 million in AUM, 66 holdings and expense ratio of 0.47%.

Since its inception on April 5, 2023, IBOT has gained 24.24% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of44.14% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the VanEck Robotics ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
NVDA Nvidia Corp. 5,050 5.68% $682,102
SIEGY Siemens AG 3,218 5.52% $662,943
KKYCCF Keyence Corp. 1,500 5.37% $645,192
ABBN ABB Ltd. 10,932 5.26% $631,416
EMR Emerson Electric Co. 4,555 4.90% $588,278
ADSK Autodesk Inc. 1,767 4.47% $537,150
DSY Dassault Systemes SE 13,284 4.06% $487,591
ASML ASML Holding NV 591 3.47% $416,815
PTC PTC Inc. 1,690 2.79% $335,212
HEXAB Hexagon AB 32,043 2.62% $315,282
DNZOY Denso ADR 21,900 2.59% $311,369
ROK Rockwell Automation Inc. 1,048 2.56% $307,798
TDY Teledyne Technologies Inc. 630 2.47% $296,743
ANSS Ansys Inc. 796 2.25% $270,401
ISRG Intuitive Surgical Inc. 494 2.21% $265,816

11. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE)

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) seeks to track the Solactive Generative Artificial Intelligence Index, which identifies 40 companies that derive their revenue from AI, data analytics, Big Data, natural language processing and AI-driven services. The fund has $15 million in AUM, 40 holdings and expense ratio of 0.35%.

Since its inception on Dec. 8, 2023, WISE has gained 24.79% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 28.51% over the same period.

Here are the current top 10 holdings in the Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
SOUN Soundhound AI Inc. 354 8.62% $1,370,351
AI C3.ai Inc. 5.09% $809,061
BBAI Bigbear.ai Holdings Inc. 4.79% $762,376
AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 4.70% $746,682
NVDA Nvidia Corp. 4.22% $670,757
PATH UiPath Inc. 4.10% $652,020
GDYN Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. 4.06% $645,240
GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 3.87% $615,134
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 3.71% $590,072
INTC Intel Corp. 3.47% $552,384

10. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) spans multiple segments, with innovative companies that include household names and newcomers from around the world. The fund  has $2.58 billion in AUM, 84 holdings and an expense action of 0.68%.

Since its inception on May 11, 2018, AIQ has gained 153.70% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 116.90% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
TSLA Tesla Inc. 280,944 4.36% $112,655,734
NOW ServiceNow Inc. 90,488 3.95% $102,055,985
NFLX Netflix Inc. 107,906 3.82% $98,555,954
CRM Salesforce Inc. 270,584 3.66% $94,385,110
META Meta Platforms Inc. 141,776 3.40% $87,804,712
CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 1,493,690 3.40% $87,709,476
IBM International Business Machines Co. 376,175 3.38% $87,167,271
ORCL Oracle Corp. 483,664 3.33% $85,966,439
AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 371,396 3.24% $83,578,955
BABA Alibaba GRP-ADR 909,906 3.17% $81,736,855
TCHEY Tencent Holdings ADR 1,465,043 3.00% $77,477,420
NVDA Nvidia Corp. 564,879 2.96% $76,298,206
AAPL Apple Inc. 307,591 2.95% $76,211,822
ACN Accenture PLC 209,514 2.94% $76,032,630
AVGO Broadcom Inc. 422,788 2.81% $72,639,206

9. iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (IEDI)

The iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (IEDI)provides access to U.S. companies with discretionary spending explores, while targeting increased explores to U.S. companies with a greater proportion of consumer spending revenues and consumer goods and service production relative to iShares’ proprietary classification system. The fund has $28,194,015 in AUM, 178 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.18%.

Since its inception on March 21, 2018, IEDI has gained 115.40% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 118.20% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
HD Home Depot Inc. 8,120 12.17% $3,431,430
AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 11,161 8.91% $2,511,671
COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 2,486 8.76% $2,469,592
WMT Walmart Inc. 24,038 8.06% $2,272,792
TJX TJX Inc. 10,268 4.63% $1,306,089
LOW Lowe’s Companies Inc. 4,273 4.09% $1,154,180
CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 12,770 2.94% $827,879
ORLY O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 463 2.08% $586,320
ROST Ross Stores Inc. 3,463 1.91% $539,431
MCD McDonald’s Inc. 1,740 1.86% $523,235
SBUX Starbucks Corp. 5,031 1.75% $493,842
META Meta Platforms Inc. 781 1.72% $483,688
TGT Target Corp. 3,328 1.59% $449,446
HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 1,406 1.27% $356,730
MAR Marriott International Inc. 1,228 1.25% $353,258

8. Pacer BlueStar Engineering The Future ETF (BULD)

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering The Future ETF (BULD) aims to offer investors exposure to globally listed companies and depsotirany receipts that generate at least 50% of their revenues from robotics and muafacuting automation, #d printing or computer aided design. The fund has $897,278.58 in AUM, 56 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.60%.

Since its inception on May 4, 2022, BULD has gained 9.22% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 42.69% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Pacer BlueStar Engineering The Future ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
ADSK Autodesk Inc. 342 10.98% $98,492
PRLB Proto Labs Inc. 1,287 6.39% $57,335
SIEGY Siemens AG 253 5.71% $51,260
ASML ASML Holding NIV 70 5.50% $49,368
DASTY Dassault Systemes SE 1,342 5.50% $49,311
SSYS Stratasys Ltd. 4,485 5.08% $45,567
FARO FARO Technologies Inc. 1,596 4.48% $43,411
ANSS ANYSY Inc. 123 4.66% $41,738
AMAT Applied Materials Inc. 228 4.27% $38,342
RSW Renishaw PLC 863 4.15% $37,270
PTC PTC Inc. 155 3.43% $30,744
KYCCF Keyence Corp. 70 3.36% $30,185
DDD 3D Systems Corp. 9,031 3.32% $29,802
LRCX Lam Research Corp. 390 3.26% $29,211
NNDM Nano Dimensions Ltd. 11,957 3.25% $29,175

7. Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (ECML)

The Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (ECML) specializes in machine learning with a focus on investing in companies of undervalued U.S. stocks across all sectors except for financials. The fund has $184.76 million in AUM, 63 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.95%.

Since its inception on May 17, 2023, ECML has gained 37.14% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 40.95% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
CALM Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 43,974 2.48% $4,580,000
ALSN Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 35,689 2.20% $4,070,000
HSII Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 88,129 2.18% $4,020,000
MLI Mueller Industries Inc. 47,136 2.05% $3,780,000
GPI Group 1 Automtive Inc. 8,659 1.99% $3,680,000
GIII G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 104,101 1.96% $3,630,000
PRDO Perdoceo Education Corp. 128,562 1.92% $3,540,000
TOL Toll Brothers Inc. 23,961 1.89% $3,490,000
FOXA Fox Corp. 75,007 1.88% $3,480,000
VNOM Viper Energy Inc. 68,436 1.87% $3,450,000
INGR Ingredion Inc. 23,684 1.84% $3,410,000
LNG Cheniere Energy Inc. 15,766 1.82% $3,360,000
DDS Dillard’s Inc. 7,233 1.82% $3,370,000
TMHC Taylor Morrison Home Corp. 48,047 1.77% $3,280,000
PPC Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. 66,394 1.75% $2,340,000

6. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (QRFT)

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (QRFT) is optimized and actively managed by AI. The portfolio consists of U.S. large cap stocks that have proven a shift towards five factors: quality, she, value, momentum and low volatility. The fund has $13,769,403 in AUM, 350 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on May 21, 2019, QRFT has gained 112.80% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 108.30% over the same period.

Here are the current top 10 holdings in the QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (QRFT):

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
AAPL Apple Inc. 5,199 9.36% $1,288,156
META Meta Platforms Inc. 1,358 6.11% $841,036
GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 4,180 5.62% $744,010
LLY Eli Lilly & Co. 593 3.44% $474,150
MA Mastercard Inc. 571 2.19% $302,064
NFLX Netflix Inc. 269 1.78% $245,691
JNJ Johnson & Johnson 1,513 1.64% $225,784
CRM Salesforce Inc. 602 1.53% $208,989
ABBV AbbVie Inc. 1,113 1.42% $195,520
TMUS T-Mobile Inc. 732 1.24% $170,922

5. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (LQAI)

The LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (LQAI) embraces a strategy that aims to leverage proprietary AI engine development to actively generate signals to analyze relative strength conviction of large cap stocks. The fund has $5,348,259 in AUM, 100 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on April 20, 2018, LQAI has gained 36.69% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 35.14% over the same period.

Here are the current top 10 holdings in the LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 985 8.17% $436,680
NVDA Nvidia Corp. 2,634 6.64% $355,774
AAPL Apple Inc. 1,179 5.46% $292,120
AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 1,189 5.00% $267,572
PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc. 3,678 4.88% $260,733
TSLA Tesla Inc. 617 4.63% $247,410
GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 1,005 3.48% $186,095
JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 741 3.36% $179,959
META Meta Platforms Inc. 282 3.27% $174,648
AXON Axon Enterprise Inc. 162 1.93% $103,266

4. ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ)

The ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) invests in companies around the world that releasing the AI revolution, including those developing the technology and infrastructure enabling AI, such as computing data and cloud services, e-commerce, health care and more. The fund has $153,917,539 in AUM, 55 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on May 11, 2020,THNQ has gained 89.80% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 101.90% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
NET Cloudflare Inc. 37,520 2.71% $4,172,224
SHOP Shopify Inc. 35,334 2.60% $4,008,642
AMBA Ambarella Inc. 55,401 2.60% $4,001,060
NVDA Nvidia Corp. 29,517 2.59% $3,986,861
SNOW Snowflake Inc. 22,088 2.46% $3,789,196
DDOG Datadog Inc. 24,352 2.45% $3,772,368
CRWD Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. 10,594 2.39% $3,673,734
TSLA Tesla Inc. 9,075 2.36% $3,638,984
PSTG Pure Storage Inc. 59,078 2.31% $3,561,812
JD JD.com Inc. 88,492 2.2% $3,501,185
HUBS Hubspot Inc. 4,827 2.26% $3,478,342
PANW Palo Alto Networks Inc. 8,858 2.24% $3,452,494
ANET Arista Networks Inc. 32,448 2.21% $3,399,901
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 7,555 2.18% $3,349,358
ADSK Autodesk inc. 10,790 2.13% $3,280,052

3. BTD Capital Fund (DIP)

The BTD Capital Fund (DIP) is an actively managed, large blend ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. equities securities in the S&P 500 utilizing a proprietary AI -driven algorithm that identifies equities that oversold in the market. Its motto is “buy the dip,” and it is one of the first ETFs whose daily trading activities were operated autonomously by AI. The fund has $1.13 million in AUM, 26 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.77%.

Since its inception on Dec. 12, 2022, DIP has gained 47.17% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 30.40% over the same period.

2. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT)

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in securities of disruptive automation companies. The fund has $100.34 million in AUM, 51 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.50%.

Since its inception on April 16, 2020, FBOT has gained 7.11% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 36.37% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name % of Net Assets
TSMC Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 6.42%
PTC PTC Inc. 5.68%
NVDA Nvidia Corp. 5.59%
TER Teradyne Inc. 3.61%
RCRUY Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. 3.49%
300124.SZ Shenzhen Ignorance Technology Co. Ltd. 3.23%
TSLA Tesla Inc. 2.99%
DE Deere & Co. 2.99%
N/A Fidelity Securities Lending Cash Central Fund 2.82%
ACN Accenture PLC 2.81%
ROK Rockwell Automation Inc. 2.71%
N/A Net Other Assets 2.66%
SIEGY Siemens AG 2.63%
ISRG Intuitive Surgical Inc. 2.58%
THKLY TKH ADR 2.44%

1. Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT)

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) seeks capital appreciation by investing in companies focused on or expected to tenet from the creation, collection, cleaning, analyzing, storage, securing, transport, selling candor use of data. The actively managed fund has $5.37 million in AUM, 41 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.50%.

Since its inception on Jan. 12, 2021, XDAT has lost gained 2.95% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 55.89% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Franklin Exponential Data ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value
MSFT Microsoft Corp. 950 7.84% $421,163
NOW ServiceNow Inc. 318 6.68% $358,653
FICO Fair Isaac Corp. 146 5.91% $317,212
PANW Palo Alto Networks Inc. 773 5.61% $301,284
DDOG Datadog Inc. 1,865 5.38% $288,907
CRWD Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. 785 5.07% $272,218
GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 1,349 4.65% $249,794
ANET Arista Networks Inc. 2,372 4.63% $248,538
META Meta Platforms Inc. 398 4.59% $246,489
EQIX Equinix Inc. 218 3.90% $209,654
MDB Mongodb Inc. 656 3.55% $190,830
TMUS T-Mobile US Inc. 770 3.35% $179,795
MNDY Monday.com Ltd. 505 2.60% $139,597
NET Cloudflare Inc. 1,191 2.47% $132,439
TTD Trade Desk Inc. 960 2.37% $127,353

 

 
