The 20 Best AI ETFs to Buy Right Now

No one can deny that artificial intelligence (AI) is a rising industry. While generative text and art programs may currently be the most popular form of AI, self-driving cars, robotic surgeons and financial recognition software all utilize artificial intelligence, and demands for AI are growing by the day.

AI is rapidly changing dozens of fields, from healthcare and marketing to defense and oil exploration. This change is an enormous opportunity to invest at the ground level. But rather than attempting to identify which individual stocks have the best chances of experiencing explosive share appreciation, investors can gain exposure to the broad industry through numerous AI-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that reduce concentration risk while providing sizable returns.

This comprehensive guide dives into the 20 best AI ETFs, offering you a meticulously curated list to consider for your investment portfolio. There are dozens of AI ETFs available, but 24/7 Wall Street has carefully vetted and compiled the best for your review. We considered factors like expense ratios, assets under management (AUM), holdings, diversification and growth. The following list is organized from the most speculative ETFs to those we highly recommended.

Always be sure to conduct your own due diligence before entering a trade — some of these ETFs may be better suited for investors with higher risk tolerances or strategies that align with shorter time horizons.

According to Grand View Research, the AI market is forecast to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% from 2024 to 2030. Tech companies that have leaned heavily into AI have seen their stocks driving the majority of the market’s gains over the past few years.

Meanwhile, ETFs have experienced a CAGR of 19.8% since 2008, per State Street data. And according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, the global AUM for ETFs could reach $20 trillion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 17%.

20. Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT)

The Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (UBOT) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. Leveraged ETFs are higher-risk equities that provide 1x, 2x and sometimes 3x the gains and the losses of an underlying benchmark index. The ETF has $29.86 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 1.38%.

Since its inception on April 20, 2018, UBOT has lost -52.02% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 119.07% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares:

Ticker Holding’s Name % of Net Assets Market Value NVDA Nvidia 11.89% $3,550,354 ISRG Intuitive Surgical 9.86% $2,944,196 ABBN Abb Ltd. 9.72% $2,902,392 KYCCF Keyence 7.91% $2,361,926 SMC Summit Midstream Corp. 5.72% $1,707,992 DT Dynatrace Inc. 4.70% $1,403,342 FANUY Fanuc 4.37% $1,304,882 YASKY Yaskawa Electric 3.72% $1,110,792 DFKCY Daifuku 3.26% $973,436 CGNX Cognex 3.10% $925,660 PEGA Pegasystems 2.73% $815,178 AVAV Aerovironment 2.51% $749,486 PATH Uipath Inc. 2.35% $701,710 TECN Tecan Hld. 1.88% $561,368 PRCT Procept Biorobotics Shares 1.80% $537,480

19. ERShares Entrepreneur Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR)

Formerly with the ticker ENTR, the ERShares Entrepreneur Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) was rebranded on Aug. 29, 2024. The fund’s strategy remains the same: Choosing 30 of the most entrepreneurial, primarily U.S. large cap companies that meet the threshold for ERShares’ proprietary Entrepreneur Factor. XOVR is a crossover ETF, meaning that it enables institutional, retail and high net worth investors to invest in both public and private equity securities (e.g. SpaceX, Open AI, etc.). The ETF is benchmarked to the ER30TR Index, has $107.20 in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its relaunch date on Aug. 29, 2024, ENTR has gained 27.88% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 62.23% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the ERShares Entrepreneur Private-Public Crossover ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value APP Applovin Corp. 23,988 6.51% $7,704,705 NVDA Nvidia 51,140 6.35% $7,518,091 GOOGL Alphabet 10,225 % $6,762,147 META Meta Platforms 29,264 % $5,737,145 ORCL Oracle Corp. 29,264 % $5,527,969 CRM Salesforce Inc. 16,194 % $5,237,625 CRWD Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. 12,572 % $4,441,561 DASH DoorDash Inc. 24,234 % $4,269,546 TOST Toast Inc. 97,312 % $4,135,760 ANET Arista Networks 10,590 % $3,999,843 SNPS Synopsys Inc. 7,392 % $3,947,475 HOOD Robinhood 111,540 % $3,930,669 UI Ubiquiti 11,109 % $3,821,384 ABNB Airbnb 28,910 % $3,799,930 CPRT Copart 64,463 % $3,643,448

18. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT)

As the world’s first generative AI ETF, the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an actively-managed ETF with $215 million in AUM, 49 holdings, 5,400,000 shares outstanding and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on May 18, 2023, CHAT has gained 53.16% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 40.95% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value NVDA Nvidia 112,827 7.67% $16,460,331 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 29,589 % $12,330,214 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 16,426 % $12,269,374 META Meta Platforms 16,426 % $9,289,231 TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 237,030 % $7,479,243 DELL Dell Technologies Inc. 55,609 % $7,449,381 HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. 338,145 % $7,161,911 PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc. 108,279 % $6,726,291 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 40,536 % $6,617,502 ORCL Oracle Corp. 34,383 % $6,558,557 AMD Advanced Micro Devices 46,714 % $6,427,846 MRVL Marvell Technologies 70,900 % $6,371,074 AAPL Apple Inc. 26,912 % $6,162,848 000660 KS SK Hynix 48,176 % $5,908,361 ANET Arista Networks Inc. 15,186 % $5,796,648

17. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ)

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) aims to track the price performance and yield of the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (BUZZTR), which is intended to track the performance of the 75 large cap U.S. stocks which exhibit the highest degree of positive investor sentiment and bullish perception based on content aggregated from online sources including social media, news articles, blog posts and other alternative datasets. It has $61.04 million in AUM and 0.75% expense ratio.

Since its inception on March 2, 2021, BUZZ has gained 52% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 31.08% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value MSTR Microstrategy Inc. 10,847 6.21% $4,670,067 SOFI Sofi Technologies Inc. 230,376 4.22% $3,322,022 TSLA Tesla Inc. 8,322 3.83% $2,879,412 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 45,676 3.82% $2,876,674 NVDA Nvidia 95,077 3.48% $2,621,273 COIN Coinbase 86,174 2.99% $2,252,588 INTC Intel Corp. 7,171 2.97% $2,236,276 COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 10,646 2.90% $2,178,278 HOOD Robinhood 14,751 2.88% $2,168,545 AAPL Apple Inc. 6,592 2.84% $2,139,565 META Meta Platforms 85,628 2.75% $2,072,198 MU Micron Technology Inc. 2,220 2.75% $2,064,933 RBLX Roblox Corp. 57,343 2.69% $2,020,767 BA Boeing Co. 8,678 2.63% $1,981,014 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 3,407 2.54% $1,911,634

16. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM)

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM) is actively managed by AI technology and seeks to provide shareholders with capital appreciation by investing in stocks that exhibit higher price momentum. The ETF has $39,571,644 in AUM, 875,001 shares outstanding and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on May 21, 2019, AMOM has gained 79.99% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 108.3% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value NVDA Nvidia 25,145 9.34% $3,696,566 AAPL Apple Inc. 14,777 8.52% $3,373,293 TSLA Tesla Inc. 9,724 8.50% $3,364,504 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 13,309 5.56% $2,200,643 LLY Eli Lilly 2,904 5.36% $2,119,135 NOW ServiceNow Inc. 1,211 3.13% $1,237,763 UNH UnitedHealth Group 1,889 2.75% $1,089,953 NFLX Netflix Inc. 1,164 2.56% $1,014,216 ORCL Oracle 5,126 2.45% $968,301 CTAS Cintas 4,431 2.44% $965,825 AXON Axon Enterprise 1,510 1.33% $921,402 URI United Rentals 946 1.96% $776,817 KLAC KLA Corp. 1,173 1.83% $722,169 FICO Fair Isaac Corp. 295 1.70% $673,906 AMD Advanced Micro Devices 4,564 1.61% $636,175

15. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX)

The actively managed Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) seeks to identify innovative developments that could signal new directions for delivering products and services to customers. The ETF has $153 million in AUM, 46 holdings with a 25% quarterly turnover rate and an expense ratio of 0.50%.

Since its inception on April 16, 2020, FDTX has gained 37.59% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 36.37% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets NVDA Nvidia Corp. 79,193 7.26% TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44,623 5.36% MSFT Microsoft Corp. 19,195 5.01% META Meta Platforms 12,679 4.97% CRM Salesforce 26,767 4.79% NFLX Netflix Inc. 8,552 3.96% AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 32,453 3.95% ADBE Adobe Inc. 11,388 3.85% GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 35,140 3.84% ASML ASML Holding 6,796 3.70% SAP SAP SE 18,248 3.70% HUBS HubSpot Inc. 6,320 2.59% ATEYY Advantest Corp. 69,998 2.52% PANW Palo Alto Networks Inc. 9,827 2.33% INTU Intuit Inc. 5,127 2.13% SNPS Synopsys Inc. 6,535 2.10%

14. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (IETC)

The iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (IETC) seeks to provide access to U.S. companies with technology exposure using a proprietary classification system. By using Big Data, the IETC selects companies that may play an essential role in the shift to a more digital economy. The ETF has $366.906 million in AUM, 119 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.18%.

Since its inception on March 21, 2018, IETC has gained 256.40% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 124.3% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value AVGO Broadcom Inc. 250,985 11.75% $43,121,732 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 136,698 8.38% $30,762,517 NVDA Nvidia Corp. 215,602 7.94% $29,121,362 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 64,969 7.85% $28,802,706 ACN Accenture PLC 42,145 4.17% $15,294,420 CRM Salesforce Inc. 41,539 3.95% $14,489,633 ORCL Oracle Corp. 67,415 3.27% $11,982,342 AAPL Apple Inc. 38,177 2.58% $9,459,115 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 48,107 2.43% $8,907,973 MSI Motorola Solutions Inc. 17,480 2.27% $8,338,309 NOW ServiceNow Inc. 7,295 2.24% $8,227,592 VRSN Verisign Inc. 38,842 2.12% $7,788,986 IBM International Business Machines Co. 33,096 2.09% $7,669,005 META Meta Platforms Inc. 11,191 1.89% $6,930,810 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 114,906 1.84% $6,747,280

13. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) looks to produce gains by capitalizing on the global robotics market — specifically, it aims to provide exposure to the wide-reaching applications of robotics and AI extending beyond industrial activity, by spanning multiple sectors and industries. The fund has $2.70 in AUM, 46 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.68%.

Since its inception on Sept. 12, 2016, BOTZ has gained 174.10% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 121.50% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value NVDA Nvidia Corp. 2,531,546 12.63% $341,935,918 ISRG Intuitive Surgical Inc. 519,263 10.32% $279,410,227 ABBN SW ABB LTD-REG 4,329,139 9.29% $251,584,596 KKYCCF Keyence Corp. 427,623 6.81% $184,401,438 SMCAY SMC Corp. 332,598 5.10% $138,133,387 DT Dynatrace Inc. 2,269,922 4.77% $129,226,659 FANUY Fanuc ADR 3,857,537 3.87% $104,727,216 DFKCY Daifuku ADR 4,362,938 3.63% $98,372,242 PEGA Pegasystems Inc. 963,937 3.35% $90,610,078 OMRNY Omron Corp. 2,369,233 2.97% $80,425,434 CGNX Cognex Corp. 1,971,994 2.76% $74,797,732 YASKY Yaskawa Electric ADR 2,755,723 2.76% $74,723,795 UPST Upstart Holdings Inc. 995,386 2.72% $73,678,471 PATH UiPath Inc. 4,724,961 2.57% $69,504,176 AI C3.AI Inc. 1,341,585 2.07% $55,984,342

12. VanEck Robotics ETF (IBOT)

The VanEck Robotics ETF (IBOT) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the BlueStar Robotics Index, which tracks the overall performance of companies involved in robotics. The fund has $12.02 million in AUM, 66 holdings and expense ratio of 0.47%.

Since its inception on April 5, 2023, IBOT has gained 24.24% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of44.14% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the VanEck Robotics ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value NVDA Nvidia Corp. 5,050 5.68% $682,102 SIEGY Siemens AG 3,218 5.52% $662,943 KKYCCF Keyence Corp. 1,500 5.37% $645,192 ABBN ABB Ltd. 10,932 5.26% $631,416 EMR Emerson Electric Co. 4,555 4.90% $588,278 ADSK Autodesk Inc. 1,767 4.47% $537,150 DSY Dassault Systemes SE 13,284 4.06% $487,591 ASML ASML Holding NV 591 3.47% $416,815 PTC PTC Inc. 1,690 2.79% $335,212 HEXAB Hexagon AB 32,043 2.62% $315,282 DNZOY Denso ADR 21,900 2.59% $311,369 ROK Rockwell Automation Inc. 1,048 2.56% $307,798 TDY Teledyne Technologies Inc. 630 2.47% $296,743 ANSS Ansys Inc. 796 2.25% $270,401 ISRG Intuitive Surgical Inc. 494 2.21% $265,816

11. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE)

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) seeks to track the Solactive Generative Artificial Intelligence Index, which identifies 40 companies that derive their revenue from AI, data analytics, Big Data, natural language processing and AI-driven services. The fund has $15 million in AUM, 40 holdings and expense ratio of 0.35%.

Since its inception on Dec. 8, 2023, WISE has gained 24.79% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 28.51% over the same period.

Here are the current top 10 holdings in the Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value SOUN Soundhound AI Inc. 354 8.62% $1,370,351 AI C3.ai Inc. 5.09% $809,061 BBAI Bigbear.ai Holdings Inc. 4.79% $762,376 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 4.70% $746,682 NVDA Nvidia Corp. 4.22% $670,757 PATH UiPath Inc. 4.10% $652,020 GDYN Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. 4.06% $645,240 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 3.87% $615,134 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 3.71% $590,072 INTC Intel Corp. 3.47% $552,384

10. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) spans multiple segments, with innovative companies that include household names and newcomers from around the world. The fund has $2.58 billion in AUM, 84 holdings and an expense action of 0.68%.

Since its inception on May 11, 2018, AIQ has gained 153.70% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 116.90% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value TSLA Tesla Inc. 280,944 4.36% $112,655,734 NOW ServiceNow Inc. 90,488 3.95% $102,055,985 NFLX Netflix Inc. 107,906 3.82% $98,555,954 CRM Salesforce Inc. 270,584 3.66% $94,385,110 META Meta Platforms Inc. 141,776 3.40% $87,804,712 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc. 1,493,690 3.40% $87,709,476 IBM International Business Machines Co. 376,175 3.38% $87,167,271 ORCL Oracle Corp. 483,664 3.33% $85,966,439 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 371,396 3.24% $83,578,955 BABA Alibaba GRP-ADR 909,906 3.17% $81,736,855 TCHEY Tencent Holdings ADR 1,465,043 3.00% $77,477,420 NVDA Nvidia Corp. 564,879 2.96% $76,298,206 AAPL Apple Inc. 307,591 2.95% $76,211,822 ACN Accenture PLC 209,514 2.94% $76,032,630 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 422,788 2.81% $72,639,206

9. iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (IEDI)

The iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (IEDI)provides access to U.S. companies with discretionary spending explores, while targeting increased explores to U.S. companies with a greater proportion of consumer spending revenues and consumer goods and service production relative to iShares’ proprietary classification system. The fund has $28,194,015 in AUM, 178 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.18%.

Since its inception on March 21, 2018, IEDI has gained 115.40% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 118.20% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value HD Home Depot Inc. 8,120 12.17% $3,431,430 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 11,161 8.91% $2,511,671 COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 2,486 8.76% $2,469,592 WMT Walmart Inc. 24,038 8.06% $2,272,792 TJX TJX Inc. 10,268 4.63% $1,306,089 LOW Lowe’s Companies Inc. 4,273 4.09% $1,154,180 CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 12,770 2.94% $827,879 ORLY O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 463 2.08% $586,320 ROST Ross Stores Inc. 3,463 1.91% $539,431 MCD McDonald’s Inc. 1,740 1.86% $523,235 SBUX Starbucks Corp. 5,031 1.75% $493,842 META Meta Platforms Inc. 781 1.72% $483,688 TGT Target Corp. 3,328 1.59% $449,446 HLT Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 1,406 1.27% $356,730 MAR Marriott International Inc. 1,228 1.25% $353,258

8. Pacer BlueStar Engineering The Future ETF (BULD)

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering The Future ETF (BULD) aims to offer investors exposure to globally listed companies and depsotirany receipts that generate at least 50% of their revenues from robotics and muafacuting automation, #d printing or computer aided design. The fund has $897,278.58 in AUM, 56 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.60%.

Since its inception on May 4, 2022, BULD has gained 9.22% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 42.69% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Pacer BlueStar Engineering The Future ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value ADSK Autodesk Inc. 342 10.98% $98,492 PRLB Proto Labs Inc. 1,287 6.39% $57,335 SIEGY Siemens AG 253 5.71% $51,260 ASML ASML Holding NIV 70 5.50% $49,368 DASTY Dassault Systemes SE 1,342 5.50% $49,311 SSYS Stratasys Ltd. 4,485 5.08% $45,567 FARO FARO Technologies Inc. 1,596 4.48% $43,411 ANSS ANYSY Inc. 123 4.66% $41,738 AMAT Applied Materials Inc. 228 4.27% $38,342 RSW Renishaw PLC 863 4.15% $37,270 PTC PTC Inc. 155 3.43% $30,744 KYCCF Keyence Corp. 70 3.36% $30,185 DDD 3D Systems Corp. 9,031 3.32% $29,802 LRCX Lam Research Corp. 390 3.26% $29,211 NNDM Nano Dimensions Ltd. 11,957 3.25% $29,175

7. Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (ECML)

The Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (ECML) specializes in machine learning with a focus on investing in companies of undervalued U.S. stocks across all sectors except for financials. The fund has $184.76 million in AUM, 63 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.95%.

Since its inception on May 17, 2023, ECML has gained 37.14% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 40.95% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value CALM Cal-Maine Foods Inc. 43,974 2.48% $4,580,000 ALSN Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 35,689 2.20% $4,070,000 HSII Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 88,129 2.18% $4,020,000 MLI Mueller Industries Inc. 47,136 2.05% $3,780,000 GPI Group 1 Automtive Inc. 8,659 1.99% $3,680,000 GIII G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 104,101 1.96% $3,630,000 PRDO Perdoceo Education Corp. 128,562 1.92% $3,540,000 TOL Toll Brothers Inc. 23,961 1.89% $3,490,000 FOXA Fox Corp. 75,007 1.88% $3,480,000 VNOM Viper Energy Inc. 68,436 1.87% $3,450,000 INGR Ingredion Inc. 23,684 1.84% $3,410,000 LNG Cheniere Energy Inc. 15,766 1.82% $3,360,000 DDS Dillard’s Inc. 7,233 1.82% $3,370,000 TMHC Taylor Morrison Home Corp. 48,047 1.77% $3,280,000 PPC Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. 66,394 1.75% $2,340,000

6. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (QRFT)

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (QRFT) is optimized and actively managed by AI. The portfolio consists of U.S. large cap stocks that have proven a shift towards five factors: quality, she, value, momentum and low volatility. The fund has $13,769,403 in AUM, 350 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on May 21, 2019, QRFT has gained 112.80% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 108.30% over the same period.

Here are the current top 10 holdings in the QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (QRFT):

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value AAPL Apple Inc. 5,199 9.36% $1,288,156 META Meta Platforms Inc. 1,358 6.11% $841,036 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 4,180 5.62% $744,010 LLY Eli Lilly & Co. 593 3.44% $474,150 MA Mastercard Inc. 571 2.19% $302,064 NFLX Netflix Inc. 269 1.78% $245,691 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 1,513 1.64% $225,784 CRM Salesforce Inc. 602 1.53% $208,989 ABBV AbbVie Inc. 1,113 1.42% $195,520 TMUS T-Mobile Inc. 732 1.24% $170,922

5. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (LQAI)

The LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (LQAI) embraces a strategy that aims to leverage proprietary AI engine development to actively generate signals to analyze relative strength conviction of large cap stocks. The fund has $5,348,259 in AUM, 100 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on April 20, 2018, LQAI has gained 36.69% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 35.14% over the same period.

Here are the current top 10 holdings in the LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value MSFT Microsoft Corp. 985 8.17% $436,680 NVDA Nvidia Corp. 2,634 6.64% $355,774 AAPL Apple Inc. 1,179 5.46% $292,120 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 1,189 5.00% $267,572 PLTR Palantir Technologies Inc. 3,678 4.88% $260,733 TSLA Tesla Inc. 617 4.63% $247,410 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 1,005 3.48% $186,095 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 741 3.36% $179,959 META Meta Platforms Inc. 282 3.27% $174,648 AXON Axon Enterprise Inc. 162 1.93% $103,266

4. ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ)

The ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) invests in companies around the world that releasing the AI revolution, including those developing the technology and infrastructure enabling AI, such as computing data and cloud services, e-commerce, health care and more. The fund has $153,917,539 in AUM, 55 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Since its inception on May 11, 2020,THNQ has gained 89.80% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 101.90% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value NET Cloudflare Inc. 37,520 2.71% $4,172,224 SHOP Shopify Inc. 35,334 2.60% $4,008,642 AMBA Ambarella Inc. 55,401 2.60% $4,001,060 NVDA Nvidia Corp. 29,517 2.59% $3,986,861 SNOW Snowflake Inc. 22,088 2.46% $3,789,196 DDOG Datadog Inc. 24,352 2.45% $3,772,368 CRWD Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. 10,594 2.39% $3,673,734 TSLA Tesla Inc. 9,075 2.36% $3,638,984 PSTG Pure Storage Inc. 59,078 2.31% $3,561,812 JD JD.com Inc. 88,492 2.2% $3,501,185 HUBS Hubspot Inc. 4,827 2.26% $3,478,342 PANW Palo Alto Networks Inc. 8,858 2.24% $3,452,494 ANET Arista Networks Inc. 32,448 2.21% $3,399,901 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 7,555 2.18% $3,349,358 ADSK Autodesk inc. 10,790 2.13% $3,280,052

3. BTD Capital Fund (DIP)

The BTD Capital Fund (DIP) is an actively managed, large blend ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. equities securities in the S&P 500 utilizing a proprietary AI -driven algorithm that identifies equities that oversold in the market. Its motto is “buy the dip,” and it is one of the first ETFs whose daily trading activities were operated autonomously by AI. The fund has $1.13 million in AUM, 26 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.77%.

Since its inception on Dec. 12, 2022, DIP has gained 47.17% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 30.40% over the same period.

2. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT)

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in securities of disruptive automation companies. The fund has $100.34 million in AUM, 51 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.50%.

Since its inception on April 16, 2020, FBOT has gained 7.11% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 36.37% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name % of Net Assets TSMC Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 6.42% PTC PTC Inc. 5.68% NVDA Nvidia Corp. 5.59% TER Teradyne Inc. 3.61% RCRUY Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. 3.49% 300124.SZ Shenzhen Ignorance Technology Co. Ltd. 3.23% TSLA Tesla Inc. 2.99% DE Deere & Co. 2.99% N/A Fidelity Securities Lending Cash Central Fund 2.82% ACN Accenture PLC 2.81% ROK Rockwell Automation Inc. 2.71% N/A Net Other Assets 2.66% SIEGY Siemens AG 2.63% ISRG Intuitive Surgical Inc. 2.58% THKLY TKH ADR 2.44%

1. Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT)

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) seeks capital appreciation by investing in companies focused on or expected to tenet from the creation, collection, cleaning, analyzing, storage, securing, transport, selling candor use of data. The actively managed fund has $5.37 million in AUM, 41 holdings and an expense ratio of 0.50%.

Since its inception on Jan. 12, 2021, XDAT has lost gained 2.95% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 55.89% over the same period.

Here are the current top 15 holdings in the Franklin Exponential Data ETF:

Ticker Holding’s Name Shares % of Net Assets Market Value MSFT Microsoft Corp. 950 7.84% $421,163 NOW ServiceNow Inc. 318 6.68% $358,653 FICO Fair Isaac Corp. 146 5.91% $317,212 PANW Palo Alto Networks Inc. 773 5.61% $301,284 DDOG Datadog Inc. 1,865 5.38% $288,907 CRWD Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. 785 5.07% $272,218 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 1,349 4.65% $249,794 ANET Arista Networks Inc. 2,372 4.63% $248,538 META Meta Platforms Inc. 398 4.59% $246,489 EQIX Equinix Inc. 218 3.90% $209,654 MDB Mongodb Inc. 656 3.55% $190,830 TMUS T-Mobile US Inc. 770 3.35% $179,795 MNDY Monday.com Ltd. 505 2.60% $139,597 NET Cloudflare Inc. 1,191 2.47% $132,439 TTD Trade Desk Inc. 960 2.37% $127,353