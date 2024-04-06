The 20 Absolutely Best AI ETFs to Buy wigglestick / Getty Images

No one can deny that artificial intelligence is a rising industry. While online text programs may be the most popular forms of AI, self-driving cars, robotic surgeons, and financial recognition software all utilize artificial intelligence.

AI is rapidly changing dozens of fields, from healthcare to marketing. As an investor, this change is an enormous opportunity to invest at the ground level, including this AI stock that’s expected to grow at an astonishing rate.

This comprehensive guide dives into the exciting world of AI ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), offering you a meticulously curated list of the 20 absolute best AI ETFs to consider for your investment portfolio. There are dozens and dozens of AI ETFs out there, but we’ve carefully curated the best ones.

We considered factors like expense rations, holdings, diversification, and growth. This list is organized from our least favorite options to highly recommended ETFs. Of course, always be sure to do your own research, as these ETFs may be more high-risk than some investors like.

We’ll provide a detailed breakdown of each ETF, including its expense ratio and AUM. This transparency can help you compare and contrast different options, finding one that best aligns with your investment goals and risk tolerance.

20. Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares

Ticker: NYSE: UBTO

NYSE: UBTO Expense Ratio: 1.38%

1.38% Index Tracked: Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index

Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index AUM: $42.42M

19. ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF

Ticker: NYSE: ENTR

NYSE: ENTR Expense Ratio: 0.75%

0.75% Index Tracked: None

None AUM: $85.19M

18. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: CHAT

NASDAQ: CHAT Expense Ratio: 0.75%

0.75% Index Tracked: None

None AUM: $135.47M

17. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

Ticker: NYSE: BUZZ

NYSE: BUZZ Expense Ratio: 0.75%

0.75% Index Tracked: BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index



BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index AUM: $69.35M

16. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF

Ticker: NYSE: AMON

NYSE: AMON Expense Ratio: 0.75%

0.75% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $28.01M

15. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: FDTX

NASDAQ: FDTX Expense Ratio: 0.50%

0.50% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $146.66M

14. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: IETC

NASDAQ: IETC Expense Ratio: 0.18%

0.18% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $234.28M

13. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: BOTZ

NASDAQ: BOTZ Expense Ratio: 0.68%

0.68% Index Tracked: Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index



Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index AUM: $2.85B

12. VanEck Robotics ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: IBOT

NASDAQ: IBOT Expense Ratio: 0.47%

0.47% Index Tracked: BlueStar Robotics Index



BlueStar Robotics Index AUM: $9.86M

11. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: WISE

NASDAQ: WISE Expense Ratio: 0.35%

0.35% Index Tracked: Solactive Generative Artificial Intelligence Index – Benchmark TR Gross



Solactive Generative Artificial Intelligence Index – Benchmark TR Gross AUM: $20.30M

10. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: AIQ

NASDAQ: AIQ Expense Ratio: 0.68%

0.68% Index Tracked: Indxx Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Index



Indxx Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Index AUM: $1.67B

9. IShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: IEDI

NASDAQ: IEDI Expense Ratio: 0.18%

0.18% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $58.40M

8. Pacer BlueStar Engineering The Future ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: BULD

NASDAQ: BULD Expense Ratio: 0.60%

0.60% Index Tracked: BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing Index



BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing Index AUM: $946800.00



7. Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: ECML

NASDAQ: ECML Expense Ratio: 0.95%

0.95% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $186.40M

6. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

Ticker: NYSE: QRFT

NYSE: QRFT Expense Ratio: 0.75%

0.75% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $10.84M

5. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: LQAI

NASDAQ: LQAI Expense Ratio: 0.75%

0.75% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $4.48M

4. ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

Ticker: NYSE: THNQ

NYSE: THNQ Expense Ratio: 0.68%

0.68% Index Tracked: ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Index



ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Index AUM: $179.52M

3. BTD Capital Fund

Ticker: NYSE: DIP

NYSE: DIP Expense Ratio: 0.79%

0.79% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $1.14M

2. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: FBOT

NASDAQ: FBOT Expense Ratio: 0.50%

0.50% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $108.16M

1. Franklin Exponential Data ETF

Ticker: NASDAQ: XDAT

NASDAQ: XDAT Expense Ratio: 0.50%

0.50% Index Tracked: None



None AUM: $6.80M

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.