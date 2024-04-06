The 20 Absolutely Best AI ETFs to Buy

No one can deny that artificial intelligence is a rising industry. While online text programs may be the most popular forms of AI, self-driving cars, robotic surgeons, and financial recognition software all utilize artificial intelligence.
AI is rapidly changing dozens of fields, from healthcare to marketing. As an investor, this change is an enormous opportunity to invest at the ground level, including this AI stock that’s expected to grow at an astonishing rate.
This comprehensive guide dives into the exciting world of AI ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), offering you a meticulously curated list of the 20 absolute best AI ETFs to consider for your investment portfolio. There are dozens and dozens of AI ETFs out there, but we’ve carefully curated the best ones.
We considered factors like expense rations, holdings, diversification, and growth. This list is organized from our least favorite options to highly recommended ETFs. Of course, always be sure to do your own research, as these ETFs may be more high-risk than some investors like.
We’ll provide a detailed breakdown of each ETF, including its expense ratio and AUM. This transparency can help you compare and contrast different options, finding one that best aligns with your investment goals and risk tolerance.
20. Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares
- Ticker: NYSE: UBTO
- Expense Ratio: 1.38%
- Index Tracked: Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index
- AUM: $42.42M
19. ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF
- Ticker: NYSE: ENTR
- Expense Ratio: 0.75%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $85.19M
18. Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: CHAT
- Expense Ratio: 0.75%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $135.47M
17. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
- Ticker: NYSE: BUZZ
- Expense Ratio: 0.75%
- Index Tracked: BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index
- AUM: $69.35M
16. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF
- Ticker: NYSE: AMON
- Expense Ratio: 0.75%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $28.01M
15. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: FDTX
- Expense Ratio: 0.50%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $146.66M
14. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: IETC
- Expense Ratio: 0.18%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $234.28M
13. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: BOTZ
- Expense Ratio: 0.68%
- Index Tracked: Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index
- AUM: $2.85B
12. VanEck Robotics ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: IBOT
- Expense Ratio: 0.47%
- Index Tracked: BlueStar Robotics Index
- AUM: $9.86M
11. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: WISE
- Expense Ratio: 0.35%
- Index Tracked: Solactive Generative Artificial Intelligence Index – Benchmark TR Gross
- AUM: $20.30M
10. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: AIQ
- Expense Ratio: 0.68%
- Index Tracked: Indxx Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Index
- AUM: $1.67B
9. IShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: IEDI
- Expense Ratio: 0.18%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $58.40M
8. Pacer BlueStar Engineering The Future ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: BULD
- Expense Ratio: 0.60%
- Index Tracked: BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing Index
- AUM: $946800.00
7. Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: ECML
- Expense Ratio: 0.95%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $186.40M
6. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF
- Ticker: NYSE: QRFT
- Expense Ratio: 0.75%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $10.84M
5. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: LQAI
- Expense Ratio: 0.75%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $4.48M
4. ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- Ticker: NYSE: THNQ
- Expense Ratio: 0.68%
- Index Tracked: ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Index
- AUM: $179.52M
3. BTD Capital Fund
- Ticker: NYSE: DIP
- Expense Ratio: 0.79%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $1.14M
2. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: FBOT
- Expense Ratio: 0.50%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $108.16M
1. Franklin Exponential Data ETF
- Ticker: NASDAQ: XDAT
- Expense Ratio: 0.50%
- Index Tracked: None
- AUM: $6.80M
