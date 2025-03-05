Live Nasdaq Composite Coverage: META, MSTR Up, CRWD Drags Canva

The markets started off skittish due to the tariff effect and an expectation for lower profits out of Corporate America. The three major stock market indices have been meandering between positive and negative territory but have most recently turned decidedly positive, including the Nasdaq Composite, no thanks to CrowdStrike Holdings (Nasdaq: CRWD), which is falling approximately 12% on the heels of the company’s weak earnings print.

While CrowdStrike’s Q4 performance surpassed consensus estimates, the cybersecurity software company offered a disappointing EPS forecast that is worrying investors and traders. In Q4, revenue jumped 25% to $1.06 billion year-over-year, while annual recurring revenue grew 23%.

The Nasdaq Composite is distancing itself from a market correction in which it falls 10% from recent highs after crossing into the danger zone on Tuesday. The index is down about 3% for the week and has been pressured by Nvidia’s (Nasdaq: NVDA) 11% five-day decline on tariff fears.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) is a bright spot, gaining about 1% on the day though it remains off by almost 5% for the past five-day stretch. Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) is recapturing lost ground with a 3% rise but remains down 11% over the past week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 136.27 (+0.32%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 22.42 (+0.12%)

S&P 500: Up 4.80 (+0.12%)

Key Points The markets remain skittish on tariff-related fears.

CrowdStrike is a major drag on the Nasdaq Composite.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be headlining an AI event later this month.

Market Movers

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has a way of drumming up excitement around the stock. He will be the keynote speaker at the company’s GTE conference later this month, the theme of which is “AI and accelerated computing technologies changing the world.”

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is falling 2% on the day and is down 11.5% over the past week.

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is gaining 1.3% on the day now that the Bitcoin price has recaptured the $90,000 level. MicroStrategy has gained 6% over the past five days on optimism about cryptocurrencies in the mainstream.

Tesla (Nasdaq: TESLA) is accelerating its India showroom debut and has signed a five-year lease to kick things off.

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is extending recent gains now that William Blaire upgraded the AI platform stock to “market perform” from “underperform.”

