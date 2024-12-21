Five of the Best Investing Tips for Beginners, According to Robert Kiyosaki Thinkstock

Everyone was once a beginner, which certainly applies to the stock market.

At one point, many of us weren’t so sure how the market worked, or even how to pick a stock. But with practice, many of us learned you can make a lot of money if you know what you’re doing. Of course, many of us also learned the hard way that you can lose your shirt, too.

Key Points About This Article

Financial literacy is essential if you want to succeed in the markets.

One of Kiyosaki’s core principles is the importance of creating multiple streams of income.

Don’t be afraid to fail. Failure happens. Just know how to deal with it and learn from it.

One of the best ways to learn how to invest well is by paying attention to seasoned pros. Aside from reading everything I could get my hands on, I’ll dig into how other successful traders invest, like Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, for example.

In fact, here’s some of the best advice he has shared.

No. 1 – Educate Yourself Financially

Financial literacy is essential if you want to succeed in the markets. Read The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, CNBC columns, and of course, the content on 247WallSt.com. Listen to financial podcasts. Subscribe to financial content. Speak with a financial professional.

Study stock charts, look through earnings from some of your favorite stocks, dive into financial metrics, such as P/E, PEG ratio, and P/S, and be sure to practice, which you can do with paper trading until everything finance-related starts to roll off your tongue.

Also, to protect your money and make money, never stop learning.

No. 2 – Diversify Your Income Streams

“One of Kiyosaki’s core principles is the importance of creating multiple streams of income. Relying solely on a single job or investment can be risky. He suggests exploring various avenues like real estate, stocks, small businesses, and even intellectual property to ensure financial security and growth,” as noted by Success Resources.

No. 3 – Focus on Cash Flow

The Rich Dad, Poor Dad author suggests prioritizing investments that generate cash flow. That can include rentals, dividend stocks, real estate, and even high-interest savings. Look for ways to generate passive income, which can help with financial stability.

No. 4—Don’t be Afraid to Fail

Failure is a big part of succeeding.

Failure happens. No matter how hard you try to avoid it, it will happen. But that’s okay. Just know how to deal with it and learn from it.

As Mark Cuban has noted, “It doesn’t matter how many times you fail. It doesn’t matter how many times you almost get it right. No one is going to know or care about your failures, and neither should you. All you have to do is learn from them and those around you because all that matters in business is that you get it right once. Then everyone can tell you how lucky you are.”

No. 5 – Start Today

Don’t put off your financial education. Start now.

As noted by GoBankingRates.com, “While other advisors might suggest instead that you start investing in the stock market and/or your 401(k) as early as possible, the general principle remains the same: the earlier you can start learning about and actually dipping your toe into the investment world, the more likely you are to have long-term success.”

