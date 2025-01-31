Investing

10 Ray Dalio Quotes Every Hopeful Retiree Needs to Hear

Ray+Dalio | HM1_7481
websummit / Flickr
David Beren
Published:

Billionaire, investor, hedge fund manager, and legend in the financial world, Ray Dalio is a Wall Street force to be reckoned with. As the former co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund, it’s safe to say that having founded the company, Dalio is someone well worth listening to when he talks about the financial world. 

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Ray Dalio is one of the most successful investors in U.S. history.

  • The hedge fund Dalio co-founded, Bridgewater, is one of the largest in the world.

  • His thoughts on investing and life are well worth knowing and understanding.

  • Four million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

The author of the 2017 book Principles: Life & Work, Dalio frequently discusses corporate management and investment philosophy, and he has plenty of street credibility to discuss these subjects. Dalio has long had his own unique investment strategies, including his well-known “beta” and “alpha” investment styles, which have undoubtedly helped him become one of the world’s wealthiest individuals. 

10. “The biggest mistake investors make is to believe that what happened in the recent past is likely to persist. They assume that something that was a good investment in the recent past is still a good investment.” 

Happy busy middle aged male entrepreneur, rich older investor, confident business man ceo executive leader, mature businessman manager wearing suit using digital tablet investing in banking.
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio 

Takeaway: Avoid Recency Bias

ROI (Return of Investment) symbol. Copy space. Concept word ROI on wooden blocks with diagram chart on the background. Business and financial concept.
Giovswastika / Shutterstock.com

Dalio appears to be arguing against the recency bias or the notion that current trends will continue indefinitely. Instead, Dalio suggests that just because an investment has performed well historically doesn’t mean it will continue to perform well in the future. In other words, don’t assume previous winners will remain winners. 

9. “When growth is slower than expected, stocks go down. When inflation is higher than expected, bonds go down. When inflation is lower-than-expected, bonds go up.” 

Two diverse crypto traders brokers stock exchange market investors discussing trading charts research reports growth using pc computer looking at screen analyzing invest strategy, financial risks.
Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio

Takeaway: Don’t React Too Quickly

Bonds . A bond is a security that indicates that the investor has provided a loan to the issuer. Equivalent loan. Unsecured and secured bonds
Katiindies / Shutterstock.com

The bottom line for any retiree is not to react too quickly, as any decisions you make based on market reactions could lead to losing money. Any of these three instances can lead to differences in how the market reacts, and it’s essential to understand these so you can make your investment decisions based on recognizing what happens if an inflation report comes in lower than expected, for example. 

8. “Because most people are more emotional than logical, they tend to overreact to short-term results; they give up and sell low when times are bad and buy too high when times are good.” 

Thoughtful focused successful caucasian male stock investor, broker, financial adviser, sits at work desk, looks at computer, pensively analyze risks and prospects, rise or fall of cryptocurrency coin
Kateryna Onyshchuk / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio, Principles: Life and Work

Takeaway: Don’t Get Emotional

Stock market analysis, business, finance and investment. Finance analyst analyzing stock market trading graph, economic growth chart, planning and strategy, business investment with financial report.
zignal_88 / Shutterstock.com

Whether you are a retiree or a new investor, this quote from Ray Dalio will be applicable across the board. The bottom line is not to panic-sell at low prices, and the same goes for markets that grow too fast as people buy at inflated prices. In other words, Dalio doesn’t want to see retirees or other investors make investment decisions based on emotion but more about thinking long-term. 

7. “Recognize that 1) the biggest threat to good decision making is harmful emotions, and 2) decision making is a two step process (first learning and then deciding).” 

Smiling business woman trader analyst looking at laptop monitor, holding smartphone, wearing earphones. Investor broker analyzing indexes, trading online investment data on stock market graph at home
Arsenii Palivoda / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio, Principles: Life and Work

Takeaway: Two-Step Decision Process

Businessman is thinking and making choices between right and wrong symbols. Decide to vote concept. Yes or No decisions, business options in difficult situations. True False, crisis decision making.
mayam_studio / Shutterstock.com

As is a theme with Ray Dalio’s quotes, this statement reminds retirees not to let emotions cloud investment decision-making, leading to bad decisions. The biggest takeaway is that you should follow Dalio’s two-step decision process, which will help keep emotions out of any investment decision-making and ensure bigger returns in the long run. 

6. “What I’m trying to say is that for the average investor, what I would encourage for them to do is to understand that there’s inflation and growth. It can go higher and lower and to have four different portfolios essentially that make up your entire portfolio that gets you balanced.” 

Smiling mature hispanic senior business man using smartphone cellphone at office building. Latin middle age male entrepreneur businessman holding mobile cell phone for trading outdoors. Copy space
Stock 4you / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio 

Takeaway: Have Different Portfolios 

Various type of financial and investment products in Bond market. i.e. REITs, ETFs, bonds, stocks. Sustainable portfolio management, long term wealth management with risk diversification concept.
Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

For any retiree, it’s essential to have a mix of investments to help offset any market volatility, which Dalio hints at with this quote. As both inflation and growth can move up or down, you need to prepare for all eventualities as an investor, so you should have a mixed portfolio that can help offset all kinds of economic climates. This is often called the “All Weather” portfolio. 

5. “If you’re not failing, you’re not pushing your limits, and if you’re not pushing your limits, you’re not maximizing your potential.” 

Mature couple watching something on laptop at home.
Ivanko80 / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio

Takeaway: Keep Pushing Yourself

Investing and stock market concept gain and profits with faded candlestick charts.
Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock.com

While this quote doesn’t have much to do with investing, every retiree should heed its advice all the same. The bottom line is that you’re never too old to learn that you are staying too close to your comfort zone if you are not failing. Retirement is a great time to get uncomfortable and do different things that you might not have done earlier in your life while working, raising a family, and preparing for the future. 

4. “If you are not aggressive, you are not going to make money, and if you are not defensive, you are not going to keep money.” 

Charming 60s senior Asian female writer or businesswoman working at her desk, writing something on her book while using laptop computer.
BongkarnGraphic / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio

Takeaway: Stay Aggressive 

Stock Market Marks Longest Bull Market In U.S. History
Drew Angerer/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

A definite balance is required between taking risks and protecting everything you have already made. Dalio knows you must take risks in your life, as it’s how he made his fortune. However, he is also well versed in not only playing defense. You could lose everything if you try to do nothing more than protect what you have already made. The bottom line with this quote is that retirees should know to take risks with their money and have a strategy to keep the winnings. 

3. “Listening to uninformed people is worse than having no answers at all.” 

Two happy busy middle aged professionals man and woman business leaders partners checking document reading financial report talking working together on laptop computer in office at corporate meeting.
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio

Takeaway: Don’t Act On Bad Information 

Asia stock trader agent or Sale tax loan broker advice brief and point hand to graph report talk to client at office desk show budget chart data or legal result on claim form. Trust will in work plan.
Chay_Tee / Shutterstock.com

When you are a hopeful retiree, this quote should remind you to be careful about where you get financial advice. If you act on bad information from a friend, the media, or an unknown financial advisor, it can lead to costly mistakes that could negatively impact how much money you have to live on for retirement. The biggest flag for a hopeful retiree is to be careful about who you trust your money with, as lousy advice can have disastrous consequences. 

2. “The consensus is often wrong, so I have to be an independent thinker. To make any money, you have to be right when they’re wrong.” 

Focused mature european female entrepreneur writing something in clipboard. Small business and entrepreneurship. Modern successful woman. Home art studio with pottery on shelves at sunny day
GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio

Takeaway: Independent Thinking Is Important

kate_sept2004 / E+ via Getty Images

For hopeful retirees, it’s important to remember that following the crowd isn’t always the most innovative financial strategy. There will be instances where popular financial advice doesn’t necessarily align with your financial goals. The most successful investors often utilize independent thinking and don’t necessarily follow the crowd. In other words, just because everyone is doing something doesn’t mean you have to do it. 

1. “Look for people who have lots of great questions. Smart people are the ones who ask the most thoughtful questions, as opposed to thinking they have all the answers. Great questions are a much better indicator of future success than great answers.” 

Smiling mature business man executive wearing shirt sitting at desk using laptop. Happy busy professional middle aged Indian businessman investor working on computer looking away in office. Copy space
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com
  • Source: Ray Dalio, Principles: Life and Work

Takeaway: Seek Advice From The Right People

Business consultant meeting is discussing financial situation, analyzing budget and planning business investments to increase profits. Finance and Accounting
Wasan Tita / Shutterstock.com

This important Ray Dalio quote should remind all hopeful retirees to seek advice, financial or otherwise, from those who are thoughtful about their answers and not those who claim to have all the answers. Financial decisions, especially when you are getting close to retirement, require significant thought and should lead you to make sure you are asking the right questions.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Read more: Investing, billionaire, bridgewater, ray dalio, ray dalio bridgewater, Ray Dalio quotes

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Nasdaq Composite Live: Apple (AAPL) Leads Tech Stocks Higher to End the Week

3 Social Security Mistakes You Absolutely Can’t Afford

Better Buy: Dogecoin or XRP?

Is This Dividend King Still a Buy After Disappointing Earnings?
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.