Here Is How to Protect Your Baby Boomer Retirement Portfolio for Free

Many seniors have enjoyed a long bull market over the past 35 years. Yet, there is a point when income and safety become more critical than stock appreciation. The reason is simple: those who leave their careers to enjoy some well-deserved downtime lose the benefit of a regular salary and benefits associated with their jobs, like 401(k) matching. In addition, many baby boomers take advantage of their retirement years to travel and enjoy the rewards they have worked to achieve for a lifetime.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The S&P 500 is poised to close up over 20% for the second straight year.

This will be the first time the venerable index has achieved that mark since the mid-1990s.

The S&P 500 has increased significantly since 1987. Its total return is over 1,000% when considering price appreciation and dividends reinvested. This means that if you invested $100 in the S&P 500 in 1987, it would be worth approximately $1,100 today. That is the time frame in which baby boomers hit the jackpot.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. fixed-income research database, looking for ultra-safe income ideas that cost very little to move to and protect the hard-earned gains that baby boomers made over the past 35 years. We found two outstanding low-cost investments that are perfect ideas to move to as we approach the new year. Keeping some money in stocks for growth and an inflation hedge makes sense. However, having most of your retirement funds in the stock market could be suicidal, especially with the major indices at all-time highs and the potential for a significant 2025 correction.

There is a good chance that the charge to buy either of these funds would be zero or very low in many online brokerage accounts. Check with the brokerage firm where you have an account to see the charge or commission.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

lendingmemo_com / Flickr

With rates likely to stay steady for the first half of 2025, this is the perfect safe, low-cost idea. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEArca: BIL) invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the index.

The index measures the performance of U.S. Treasury public obligations with a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 1 month and less than 3 months.

With a 4.70% monthly dividend, a meager expense ratio, and the ease of purchase at a low-cost discount broker, this is the perfect idea for moving capital.

BlackRock Liquidity Funds – FedFund

designer491 / Getty Images

The Blackrock BLF FedFund (NASDAQ: BFCXX) yields a strong 4.60% dividend and is an easy investment to move money in and out of. Moody’s rates the fund AAA-MF, while S&P has an AAAm rating; both are the highest available ratings.

The fund has a $1 net asset value pricing. It invests at least 99.5% of its assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and other obligations issued or guaranteed as principal and interest by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements secured by such obligations or cash.

The fund’s yield is not directly tied to the federal funds rate. The fund invests in securities maturing in 397 days or less (with certain exceptions). The portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life of 120 days or less.

The BlackRock Liquidity Fund may invest in variable and floating rate instruments and transact in securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery,

It should be noted that there is a $50,000 minimum investment amount.

