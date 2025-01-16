Bruce Berkowitz (Fairholme Capital Management) Stock Portfolio Tracker Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

As a famed equity fund manager, registered investment advisor, former senior portfolio manager at Lehman Brothers Holdings and managing director of Smith Barney, Bruce Berkowitz has made a name for himself not just on Wall Street but in investing circles spanning the globe. The founder and CEO of Fairholme Capital Management, in 2009, Berkowitz was named Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Decade by Morningstar Inc.

Since its founding in 1997, Berkowitz-led Fairholme Capital Management has amassed $1.458 billion in assets under management. And in 2013, Institutional Investor Magazine named him Money Manager of the Year. Berkowitz has sat on boards including but not limited to the St. Joe Company, Sears Holdings Corp., White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd., AmeriCredit Corp., TAL International Group and Safety Insurance Group Inc., among others.

Meanwhile, the Coral Gables, Florida resident has seen his own net worth grow to an estimated $1.28 billion as of Nov. 8, 2024. As a seasoned investor whose decisions command both respect and scrutiny, Berkowitz’s portfolio has drawn considerable attention over the years. And while his portfolio currently only holds seven positions, its estimated value of $1.458 billion and leanings — which heavily favor the financials sector — are worthy of investors’ attention.

Fairholme Capital Management Portfolio

Stock Ticker Shares Held % of Portfolio Change in Shares % Change % of Ownership Position First Opened St. Joe Co JOE 21,140,667 84.41% -5,400 -.03% 36.20% Enterprise Product Partners EPD 5,446,400 10.95% +8,100 .15% .25% Q4 2020 Bank Ozk OZK 653,102 1.94% +104,552 19.06% .51% Q3 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Class B BRK.B 50,072 1.59% +120 .24% .00% Q3 2018 W.R. Berkley Corp WRB 261,450 1.02% +74,100 39.55% .07% Q2 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Class A BRK.A 1 .05% .00% Q2 2020 Apple AAPL 2,400 .04% .00% Q3 2020

Q3 2024 Update:

In the third quarter, Fairholme Capital Management reported several notable changes to its portfolio:

Reductions:

St. Joe Co (JOE): The fund reduced its largest holding by selling 5,400 shares, leaving 21.14 million shares in the portfolio. This represents 84.41% of the total portfolio value, with a minor decrease of 0.03% in the position.

Additions:

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): Fairholme increased its position by 8,100 shares (+0.15%), bringing the total to 5.45 million shares, representing 10.95% of the portfolio. This position was first opened in Q4 2020.

Fairholme increased its position by 8,100 shares (+0.15%), bringing the total to 5.45 million shares, representing 10.95% of the portfolio. This position was first opened in Q4 2020. Bank OZK (OZK): The fund added 104,552 shares (+19.06%), growing its position to 653,102 shares, or 1.94% of the portfolio. This position was initiated in Q3 2023.

The fund added 104,552 shares (+19.06%), growing its position to 653,102 shares, or 1.94% of the portfolio. This position was initiated in Q3 2023. Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRK.B): The fund increased its position slightly by 120 shares (+0.24%), now holding 50,072 shares (1.59% of the portfolio). This position dates back to Q3 2018.

The fund increased its position slightly by 120 shares (+0.24%), now holding 50,072 shares (1.59% of the portfolio). This position dates back to Q3 2018. W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB): A notable increase of 74,100 shares (+39.55%) brought the total to 261,450 shares, now representing 1.02% of the portfolio. This position was first opened in Q2 2023.

More Research on Fairholme Capital Management:

The Average American Is Losing Momentum On Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor) If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4%1 today. Checking accounts are even worse. But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying more than 7x the national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe and earn more at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other benefits as well. You can earn a $200 bonus and up to 7X the national average with qualifying deposits. Terms apply. Member, FDIC. Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes to open an account to make your money work for you. 1 https://www.fdic.gov/national-rates-and-rate-caps