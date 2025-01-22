Institutions Are Betting Big on Nvidia wellesenterprises / iStock and JohnnyGreig from Getty Images Signature

We’re often advised to follow the smart money.

One easy way to do just that is by tracking hidden institutional options trading.

They’re hidden because institutions don’t want to unfairly move a stock. If Goldman Sachs bought $1 million worth of an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) call, retail investors could chase the option and stock. All of which could massively move the stock.

MicroStockHub / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points About This Article

Since the market opened today, institutions invested millions of dollars in NVDA call options, which means they’re bullish.

President Trump’s Stargate project – which includes Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle, will build data centers throughout the U.S. to power AI – is already creating substantial upside opportunities for artificial intelligence-related stocks.

If you’re looking for more stock ideas, don’t forget to grab a copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report that’s free. It details the war between NVIDIA and one stock that rose 114% in 2024. The report is loaded with research on top AI stocks and is available complimentary for a limited time.

If we spot an institution buying, let’s say, $500,000 or more of directional options, it gives us a better idea of which stocks we should consider. Look at Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), for example.

Since the market opened today, institutions invested millions of dollars in NVDA call options, which means they’re bullish. In fact, since the opening bell today, institutions picked up $1.05 million worth of NVDA January 16, 2026 105 calls, $12.35 million worth of NVDA June 20, 2025 145 calls, $3.87 million worth of NVDA March 21, 2025 160 calls, and so on.

That tells us institutions are bullish. And that perhaps we should buy the NVDA stock.

One of Nvidia’s Biggest Catalysts is President Trump

President Trump’s Stargate project – which includes Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), will build data centers throughout the U.S. to power AI – is already creating substantial upside opportunities for artificial intelligence-related stocks.

The collaboration will reportedly commit an initial $100 billion to U.S.-based infrastructure projects. Then over the next four years, that’s expected to jump to $500 billion.

One of the top stocks benefiting from the news is Nvidia.

That’s because its hardware and GPUs are critical for artificial intelligence and data center operations. Even better, according to analysts at Wedbush, “We believe this is the start of a wave of massive AI investments to take place in the US as we expect more big tech players to make announcements over the coming weeks,” as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

“Stargate is really focused on data center buildouts in the US (starting in Texas). We ultimately believe another $1 trillion of US AI investments could be committed by the rest of the Big Tech world as momentum builds in Silicon Valley,” added the firm.

Follow the Smart Money

Again, with institutions betting millions on Nvidia’s upside, investors may want to follow their lead. For one, there’s a massive opportunity with Stargate. And two, after finding strong support dating back to November, shares of NVDA are just starting to pivot higher again. Last trading at $146.94, we’d like to see an initial test of $155 with NVDA near term.