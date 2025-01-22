NVIDIA Surges as AI Boom Fuels Frenzied Trading BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are jumping over 4% in morning trading after President Trump announced a $500 billion artificial intelligence infrastructure plan yesterday.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: President Trump unveiled Stargate, a JV between Oracle (ORCL), OpenAI , and SoftBank (SOBKY), that will see Nvidia (NVDA) become a key partner.

Stargate is said to be the “largest AI infrastructure project in history.”

Oracle is already a major customer of Nvidia, using its advanced Blackwell chips for its massive, cloud-based AI supercomputer.

As a key architect in existing AI infrastructure, from advanced accelerators powering everything the cloud to on-premises data centers, Nvidia is in a prime position to capitalize on the massive spending spree.

What happened?

Trump unveiled Stargate, a joint venture between Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), OpenAI, and Japan’s SoftBank (OTC:SOBKY), to build “the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of AI,” including data centers around the country. Oracle CEO Larry Ellison said the first 1-million-square foot data center was already being built in Texas.

The JV plans to invest $100 billion in the project with the intention of spending as much as $500 billion in it over time. It is expected to create 100,000 jobs.

What it means for NVDA stock?

Nvidia, of course, is the largest AI chipmaker and is a primary supplier to Oracle. Last year Ellison announced the world’s first zettascale AI supercomputer in the cloud, which would be powered by up to 131,072 advanced Blackwell graphic processing units (GPUs).

Oracle is one of the biggest data center operators in the U.S. OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), is a pioneer in generative AI. It published a white paper last week calling for more U.S. investment in the technology to stay ahead of advancements by China. CEO Sam Altman said yesterday, Stargate “will be the most important project of this era.”

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son committed last month to investing $100 billion in the U.S., to which Trump tried to get him to commit to making it $200 billion.

Son said Nvidia was a “key technology partner” for Stargate, along with British semiconductor company Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM). It seems clear Nvidia will be a large beneficiary from what Trump called the “largest AI infrastructure project, by far, in history.”

Key takeaway

Exact details surrounding the project are still unclear as the plans and the vision for what Stargate seeks to achieve have yet to be announced. One area that will undoubtedly be targeted is healthcare.

Ellison said at the press conference that AI could analyze blood tests for the early detection of cancer. Nvidia has made clear that healthcare is an important focus for it as AI and high-performance computing (HPC) can help define the future of medicine.

Expect Nvidia’s chips and related technology to be an integral part of whatever Stargate turns into.

