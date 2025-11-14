S&P 500
6,755.80
+0.14%
Dow Jones
47,272.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,101.50
+0.35%
Russell 2000
2,394.12
+0.30%
FTSE 100
9,702.00
-0.52%
Nikkei 225
50,540.50
+0.80%
Stock Market Live November 14: S&P 500 (SPY) Falls as Tech Gets Hit Hard Again

Technology

How to Short the Entire AI Industry

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • An artificial intelligence sell-off has already begun.
  • Here’s how to get in on the fun and make money by shorting the AI industry.
  • An AI collapse could happen fast, so get on the short train early.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
How to Short the Entire AI Industry

© Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

My colleague and friend of many years, Lee Jackson, has several financial paths to bet on an imposition of the artificial intelligence (AI) segment. For argument’s sake, let’s just call it shorting, if you believe you can time an implosion about right. The process of an AI tech sell-off has already begun. Get in on the fun and make money.

Big-time investor Paul Kedrosky told Bloomberg that the AI bubble is “every bubble from the past rolled into one.”

Oracle and SoftBank

Oracle
JasonDoiy / Getty Images

The drop has already started if you think of Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) as the proverbial canary in the coal mine. Wall Street did not like what it saw as a significant bet on AI and a concentration of Oracle’s business in one small AI room. The stock has declined by 30% over the past month. Founder Larry Ellison says he will bet hundreds of billions of dollars on chips and data centers. Most of Oracle’s deals are based on the gamble that OpenAI will be the AI winner. Oracle is leveraging to the hilt to get there. The Financial Times reports, “Oracle has been hit harder than Big Tech rivals in the recent sell-off of tech stocks and bonds, as its vast borrowing to fund a pivot to artificial intelligence unnerved Wall Street.” The risk with shorting Oracle is that its stock has already fallen so much.

Softbank has also started to lead AI stocks lower. It sold its entire investment in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) to fund its foray into other AI ventures. Its stock recently dropped 9% in a day. SoftBank is as deeply entrenched in the AI industry as any other company. It has led to the creation of $500 billion in AI infrastructure. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son stood directly next to President Trump when he announced Stargate, a massive bet on future data center buildouts. Ellison and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman were also in attendance. Some investors have asked where SoftBank will get the money to fulfill its obligations.

Palantir and Microsoft

Microsoft
lcva2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If any company demonstrates how much the frenzy has driven up the price of stocks, it is Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR). It had revenue of $1.2 billion in the most recent quarter. Net income was $447 million. Its growth rate over the same quarter of last year was 63%, which is about the pace at which Nvidia is growing. However, its market cap is $410 billion. That is more than the AI chip company Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), which recently announced its revenue growth would be crazy. Palantir is only a mid-sized player in the sector.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has its own impressive AI story and has promised to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on data centers. It is also a proxy for the future of OpenAI. Microsoft owns 27% of the private company. OpenAI states that it will invest $1.5 trillion in AI infrastructure. However, its revenue forecast for this year is $13 billion. It expects to lose money through 2030. For people who really want to be frightened, OpenAI does not use an external advisor or investment bank when it cuts its deals.

Amazon and Meta

Amazon
jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The “I don’t like AI” short pot could also include Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META). All they do, however, is represent more risk in a sector that has been described as too big to fail. The U.S. financial industry was too big to fail before the Great Recession. Many of America’s storied financial companies did not make it. The federal government had to bail out the banking system because it could have dragged the economy into another Great Depression. An AI imposition would cause a severe economic problem, but it is not at the core of America’s economy.

Many people believe AI deals are overleveraged. Others believe AI will develop more slowly than optimists do. Still others believe AI is a significant technology, but it will not fundamentally change the world. AI server farms will be turned into high school football fields.

An AI collapse could happen fast. Get on the short train early.

Why “Free” Could Sink the AI Bubble

 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

3 Top AI Stocks To Buy in August
Vandita Jadeja | Aug 17, 2024

3 Top AI Stocks To Buy in August

The Artificial Intelligence boom began in the second half of 2022 and since then, we’ve had investors searching for AI…
NVIDIA Surges as AI Boom Fuels Frenzied Trading
Rich Duprey | Jan 22, 2025

NVIDIA Surges as AI Boom Fuels Frenzied Trading

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are jumping over 4% in morning trading after President Trump announced a $500 billion artificial intelligence…
OpenAI’s $1 Trillion IPO
Douglas A. McIntyre | Oct 30, 2025

OpenAI’s $1 Trillion IPO

An initial public offering could value artificial intelligence company OpenAI at $1 trillion. However, there are several risks to that…
OpenAI To Burn $115 Billion–That’s All?
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 7, 2025

OpenAI To Burn $115 Billion–That’s All?

Tech media site The Information says OpenAI, arguably the global AI leader, will burn through $115 billion by 2029. It…
Forget NVIDIA, I Like These 3 AI Stocks
Vandita Jadeja | Aug 7, 2024

Forget NVIDIA, I Like These 3 AI Stocks

Amid the rising recession fears and global economic tensions, the past week has been rough for the stock market. However,…
Oracle’s Larry Ellison Just Became the Second Richest Person in the World
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 16, 2025

Oracle’s Larry Ellison Just Became the Second Richest Person in the World

Oracle founder Larry Ellison has surpassed Mark Zuckerberg to become the second richest person in the world.
Softbank Dumps 100% of Nvidia Shares
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 11, 2025

Softbank Dumps 100% of Nvidia Shares

Softbank has sold its entire Nvidia stake, suggesting it believes that the better part of the AI chip giant’s run-up…
OpenAI’s Sam Altman Says AI Is Dangerous Bubble
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 18, 2025

OpenAI’s Sam Altman Says AI Is Dangerous Bubble

OpenAI’s Sam Altman warns of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. Big tech stocks like Microsoft could collapse if Altman is…
Oracle Trades Higher on Big AI Initiative
Marc Guberti | Jan 22, 2025

Oracle Trades Higher on Big AI Initiative

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has rallied by more than 7% upon President Trump’s recently announced $500 billion AI infrastructure investment. The news has…

Top Gaining Stocks

DoorDash
DASH Vol: 7,624,973
+$11.42
+5.85%
$206.63
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 26,370,062
+$12.27
+5.18%
$249.22
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,054,015
+$23.35
+4.18%
$581.52
Valero Energy
VLO Vol: 1,833,293
+$6.92
+3.94%
$182.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 28,761,025
+$0.82
+3.68%
$22.96

Top Losing Stocks

Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 13,317,227
-$2.06
4.23%
$46.58
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 698,028
-$2.32
3.70%
$60.40
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 13,932,296
-$2.15
3.29%
$63.18
Xylem
XYL Vol: 1,093,417
-$4.30
2.92%
$142.97
Nike
NKE Vol: 10,035,973
-$1.91
2.89%
$64.12