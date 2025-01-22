Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Composite Jump as NVIDIA (NVDA) & Oracle (ORCL) Soar on $500 Billion 'Stargate' Announcement Canva

Live Updates

Make sure to refresh this page periodically for updates.

The market is rising strongly today, led by technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite is seeing the strongest gains of major indexes:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 42.15 (+.10%)

S&P 500: Up 31.54 (+.49%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 194.71 (+1.02%)

Russell 2000: Down 1.16 (-.05%)

The major theme driving technology stocks this morning will be ‘Stargate.’ Yesterday at the White House, a new company was announced with equity backing from OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX. Their goal is to spend $500 billion over the next four years building out AI infrastructure to cement America’s lead in the space.

Which companies will rally on Stargate today? Let’s dive deeper into the details.

Oracle and NVIDIA Headline Stargate

While Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) is providing equity funding, the announcement of ‘Project Stargate’ also included a list of technology partners that also includes Arm Holdings (Nasdaq: ARM), NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT).

Looking at the companies from Stargate’s announcement, here’s how they’re trading at market open:

Oracle: Up 10.2%

NVIDIA: Up 2.71%

Microsoft: Up 2.2%

Arm Holdings: Up 3.3%

Clearly, thanks to the ambition of this announcement, every company involved is seeing a strong day. Another area to watch will be AI infrastructure stocks that supply networking, power management, and other supplies to data centers.

Stocks to watch today in that sector include:

Vertiv: Up 6.5%

Coherent: Up 2.7%

Celestica: Up 7.5%

Ciena: Up 5.2%

Simply put, just about any stock in the AI value chain is doing very well.

In the weeks to come, Wall Street will have to work out the details on just how impactful Project Stargate is. For example, how much of this spending was already planned and is simply being ‘branded’ into the project versus what percent is incremental spend that previously wasn’t projected?

Regardless, as we’ve been following in our AI Investor Podcast where we manage a $500,000 AI Portfolio in front of readers, following a series of breakthroughs in the AI space, 2025 looks set to be another fantastic year for AI stocks.

If you’re wanting to get more information on what AI stocks are the best to buy in the market, check out our newest episode where we detailed an AI market poised for more than twenty-five-fold growth.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future