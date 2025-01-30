3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks To Buy in 2025 ene / Shutterstock.com

Some of the most reliable millionaire-maker stocks are well-established companies with year after year of revenue growth and considered by many to be over-valued. For investors with a low-risk appetite, I have identified three companies that have the potential for exponential growth. All of these stocks have something in common. They are industry leaders, have shown growth for decades, and offer products that meet the changing needs of consumers. They are also leaders who do not shy away from taking risks. These three stocks could generate significant returns for you in the long term.

Key points in this article:

Investing in millionaire maker stocks is a chance for retail investors to cherry pick companies with a high return potential.

These three companies are industry leaders and have reported stellar financials in the recent quarter.

Wall Street also remains bullish on these stocks.

If you’re on the lookout for more stocks with high upside potential, get your hands on a free copy of our brand-new “The Next NVIDIA” report.

Niloo138 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) had an excellent 2024 and there are many reasons to believe that it could have an even better 2025. The stock was up 76% in the past year and is trading at $98 today. It went from $55 in January 2024 to $98 in January 2025, which is nothing short of exceptional. A very safe stock to own, Walmart has seen steady growth in revenue and profits from advertising, e-commerce, and membership income. As consumers moved towards e-commerce, Walmart made a quick shift and catered to their changing needs. This ensured that the company remained competitive while retaining customers.

In 2020, it introduced the Walmart+ program which has seen steady member growth. It works like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime where subscribers have items delivered to their homes. The company has also seen a surge in advertising revenue which looks promising.

Many might argue about Walmart’s valuation, which is higher than usual, but for a steady business like this, it shouldn’t be a major concern. In the third-quarter results, it reported revenue of $169.59 billion and an EPS of 58 cents. The company saw a 22% jump in e-commerce sales, with gains coming from advertising.

I strongly believe Walmart is a millionaire-maker stock that can generate solid gains for you.





kasinv / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) isn’t cheap but buying it below $1,000 could be a smart move. There are multiple reasons to put your hard-earned money into this business. The company has a solid history of impressing investors quarter after quarter and its record subscriber additions show that it is nowhere close to slowing. The company released results last week and reported a 16% jump in revenue and a 61% jump in net income. The revenue came in at $39 billion and the net income stood at $8.71 billion.

There are multiple reasons behind the company’s tremendous success. Its recent push into the live sporting events has attracted new members and the steady investment in original content has helped retain existing members. Netflix invests heavily in research and development and creates exceptional content. That said, it also earns money from ads and has benefited from the password-sharing crackdown.



No competitor comes close to the market that Netflix holds today. It also enjoys pricing power and has announced an increase in the price of the ad-based tier by $1 a month and the ad-free and premium plans increased by $1.50 and $2 per month respectively. Its price hikes have never bothered subscribers in the past.

Up 10% year-to-date, Netflix stock is nearing $1,000 and a stock split could be possible. This can benefit investors who are already holding the stock. With a 70% return in the past year, Netflix is a millionaire maker stock that will not disappoint you throughout 2025.





Shutterstock / Piotr Swat

Palantir Technologies

Tech company Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is set to report results next week and I believe the stock is a buy before that. Trading at $79, almost at the 52-week high, Palantir has seen tremendous growth in 2023 and the stock was up over 300%. In 2024, Palantir stock was up 341% while the S&P 500 index was up 25%. Will this rally continue?

I believe Palantir is one of the strongest AI players in the industry and the company has what it takes to succeed. Its AIP is highly popular across industries and revenue numbers are proof that there is no stopping this tech giant. For the third-quarter, its revenue jumped 30% year-over-year.

There is speculation that Palantir could benefit from the Trump administration since he aims to focus on defense and as a government favorite, Palantir will remain a top choice. I believe the company will beat expectations and see the stock move higher. Several investors are of the opinion that the stock is priced at a premium but we haven’t tested Palantir’s full potential yet. There is a lot more to come and this stock could keep roaring higher.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, recently raised the stock’s price target to $90 per share, a 14% upside from the current level. He is confident in the company’s AI strategy. Palantir is the stock to buy and hold for the long-term.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.