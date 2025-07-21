3 Reasons You Should Go All in on XRP Now FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Cryptocurrency XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is certainly among the most vibrant and explosive assets in the market many investors are watching much more closely. With the recently-signed GENIUS Act now in place, investors are growing increasingly bullish on a number of top crypto projects which enhance the future of the blockchain-based monetary system.

Key Points XRP and its parent company Ripple have built a truly world-class payments platform that’s seeing increased usage.

Within this macro backdrop, here are three top reasons why this digital asset may be worth loading up on right now.

And while the GENIUS Act focuses mostly on stable coin regulation, and providing a roadmap to a future in which digital currencies are used alongside traditional currencies such as the U.S. dollar, it’s also true that XRP is one token many expect will continue to be a dominant player in the world of cross-border transfers.

That’s a huge segment of the crypto sector that should be explored.

So, with that backdrop in mind, let’s dive into the top three reasons why XRP looks like the crypto to load up on right now.

Solid Fundamentals

Some long-time investors will be quick to point out that most cryptocurrencies don’t have anything in in the way of fundamentals (at least not in the traditional sense when looking at equity or debt offerings) to justify their current valuations. Rather, most cryptocurrencies are valued on the basis of their future potential network effects and widespread adoption.

That said, within that realm, we can look at payment utility and network usage as key fundamentals to dissect when it comes to XRP and its peers. On these fronts, XRP does appear to be seeing a strong uptick in usage. As of mid-2025, weekly payment transactions on XRP’s core ledger have jumped more than 400%, to more than 8 million transactions per year (run rate) in 2025.

That’s impressive growth. But perhaps what’s more impressive about these numbers is that around 60% of XRP’s network activity comes from payments. This signals that many investors are viewing XRP not only as a stable digital asset to use for transactions, but one that can actually pave the way for the sort of ultra-fast (and ultra-cheap) cross border transfers that many initially saw as the key use case for crypto overall.

Genuine Adoption Increasing

It’s hard to truly put a number on how quickly users are adopting one digital asset platform over another. But in the world of crypto, daily active wallets are perhaps the key metric that is looked at by most in this sector.

In terms of this metric, XRP also appears to be hitting the ball out of the park. Over the past few months, we’ve seen an absolute explosion of active addresses on the XRP network. And importantly, so-called “whales” (or those who hold more than a million tokens) also hit an all-time high. This means that as network activity and daily usage picks up, more and more large investors are holding onto their tokens.

What this means for the average investor is that a surge in active addresses should fuel a continued rise in the value of XRP, holding all else equal. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to be taken into consideration. But in terms of measuring the sustainability and viability of XRP’s core moat, this increase in daily active wallets is one to pay attention to.

Technically-Speaking, XRP Is Robust

A surging token price and clear momentum in the market is one thing. But investors also have to contend with the fact that a single breach, hack, or adverse event due to a network’s vulnerabilities can lead to a mass exodus of investors at any point in time.

Thus, looking at a network such as XRP from a technological standpoint is important.

The Ripple team behind the XRP project have clearly taken a painstaking approach to developing a ledger with as efficient a setup as possible for payments specifically. What this has meant is the XRP ledger is now the go-to place for many to transfer value across the blockchain.

With more than 120 active validators, XRP has also built a technological giant which is hard for many other projects to compete with. And with more and more industry partnerships outside the government and public entities, one could certainly make the argument that the world of traditional finance and blockchain-based finance could merge at the XRP intersection.

That’s the hope for now, and this new GENIUS Act does pave the way for additional discussion around this topic. For now, that should be enough to take XRP even higher in the medium-term, though this project’s fundamentals do lend well to long-term growth (which is what most readers are likely after).

