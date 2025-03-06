Why XRP Is a Top Crypto to Own Right Now FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

XRP (XRP-USD) is among the top cryptocurrencies investors are clearly keeping a close eye on. This top crypto surged 430% over six months (reaching a $183 billion market cap during the recent market really), though selling pressure in recent months has seen this top digital asset give up more than 30% of its gains.

In the bigger picture, zooming out on the project’s price chart, the outlook still looks rosy for those who invested heading into Trump’s election victory. This token traded around $0.50 heading into the election, surged to more than $3, and is now trading above $2 at the time of writing.

There are plenty of catalysts for investors to consider as reasons for this move. But certainly, the re-election of Donald Trump to the White House is the key factor that’s driving most of the interest around this name.

Let’s dive into what to make of XRP’s recent moves, and why there’s still a strong bull case to be made around the world’s fourth-largest crypto.

Key Points About This Article:

XRP remains a top crypto project long-term investors continue to pile into as a way to play the transformation we’re seeing of how payments will be made in the future.

This crypto network is among the most robust in creating real-world utility for companies and individuals looking to make cross-border transactions.

What to Know About XRP

Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Ripple is the parent company of XRP, a project created with the goal of streamlining global payments and bypassing what the team views as outdated global money transfer systems such as SWIFT. The company’s RippleNet utilizes XRP as a bridge currency to enable near-instantaneous transactions. And with most cross-border transactions taking place in a matter of seconds (with a minimal fee of a fraction of one XRP), there’s a serious case to be made that XRP is the token of choice for actual utility in transferring value across the world in short order.

Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum and other legacy networks (with transaction fees that can be substantially higher), Ripple and XRP have found a core niche in providing some of the fastest and most secure payments technology in this space. That’s a key factor in driving key partnerships, though the project does lag behind faster networks like Solana in certain respects.

The thing is, XRP continues to drive significant demand from investors due to the project’s real-world utility and strong branding. Ongoing legal challenges could ultimately clarify institutional engagement with XRP, boosting its appeal. However, its volatility, including a 26% price jump in five days, may hinder its role as a bridge currency. While it retains millionaire-maker potential, investors should remain cautious of significant risks.

New Threat Looms, Driving Concern Among Some Investors

Rix Pix Photography / Shutterstock.com

XRPScan recently warned the XRP community about false claims linking an XRP account to the U.S. Treasury. The platform urged users to verify information independently and flagged the account as spam, emphasizing that public blockchains allow anyone to create accounts and set fields freely.

XRPScan addressed speculation about a U.S. Treasury account on the XRP Ledger, clarifying that blockchain domain fields can be set by anyone without proving affiliation. Developer Wietse Wind emphasized verifying information rather than assuming its validity. Additionally, Ripple CTO David Schwartz explained that matching the domain field and TOML file is the only provable way to confirm account ownership.

Like all crypto projects, these concerns are becoming more prevalent, particularly with news of the largest crypto heist in history recently taking place courtesy of North Korean attackers. To put it mildly, many investors are rightly on the edge of their seats when it comes to security concerns with top crypto projects.

According to data from CoinGlass, more than $250.67 million in XRP outflows from exchanges has been reported recently, the highest in a year. Such outflows suggest accumulation could be waning, so there are near-term pressures with this token investor should take seriously.

So, Is XRP a Buy?

frender / iStock via Getty Images

In my view, XRP still stands out as a potential breakout candidate, despite the recent outflow data we’ve seen come through. And despite this token’s recent decline, long-term XRP investors who bought the dip a year or two ago are likely sitting pretty.

The question is whether further profit taking and bearish derivatives bets could drive further downside over the medium-term. That’s possible. But in my view, so long as trading activity continues to trend in the right direction, and investors begin to focus more on the increasing likelihood of SEC-approved spot XRP ETFs this year, this is a token that could take off in due order.

