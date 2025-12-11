Why XRP Could Hit $3 in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

With a nice rally in the crypto market forming over the weekend heading into what could be a high-volatility and closely-watched event (the upcoming FOMC interest rate decision Wednesday), investors have plenty to pay attention to with top-tier cryptocurrencies.

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) is one of the top-10 tokens I continue to pay very close attention to. Much of that has to do with this network’s underlying technology, its overall business model, and the value the XRP Ledger provides in facilitating cross-border transactions like few other networks can.

Indeed, much of the broader thesis around crypto adoption really stems from the ability for retail and institutional entities to transfer value across the globe in a very efficient and low-cost manner. XRP allows investors to do just that, with near-instantaneous transactions being facilitated for a microscopic fraction of what large banks or dealers charge in terms of both transaction fees and exchange rate premiums.

Let’s dive into the bull thesis behind XRP, and why this token could potentially hit the $3 level in 2026.

Plenty Would Need to Go Right

Rocket Lab

I’m not going to sugar coat it, it’s been a tough year to be a crypto investor. XRP has actually been a standout, actually trading flat on a year-to-date basis. That’s a heck of a lot better than many other top tokens which are down 50% or more, but a 0% year isn’t something most XRP investors are likely to be happy with.

There are reasons for this disappointment, with plenty of growth catalysts in place that many investors were hoping would bring another big year, as we saw in 2024. That said, there are also plenty of headwinds weighing digital assets down, from expectations that interest rate cuts may come to an end shortly, to bubble concerns proliferating in various areas of the market. We’ll have to see who will ultimately win the tug-of-war that is set up to be a bumpy 2026.

I think a confluence of bullish factors will need to play out in order for XRP to hit the $3 level in 2026. Such a return would not be out of the ordinary for a token that’s seen much more impressive upside over one-year periods. But I’d say that a favorable macro backdrop combined with continued favorable regulatory developments, accelerated adoption and continued strength in the crypto sector overall would be required for such a return to materialize.

XRP is positioned well to take advantage of these catalysts, should they materialize. After all, many investors view this crypto project as the one that essentially forced the SEC to do a 180-degree shift on this sector.

Key Catalysts That Could Drive This Move

Aside from the above, I think XRP will need to showcase its value as a key part of the crypto rails in 2026. If adoption meaningfully picks up for cross-border payments and on-chain liquidity improves, expanded banking and fintech partnerships could lead to the next wave of institutional investment in this crypto.

On that front, a number of ETFs have popped up touting XRP as either the core holding, or one of the core holdings, of these funds. With improving supply and demand fundamentals for XRP tokens, investors using leverage in the perpetual futures market could drive outsized near-term rallies. One such rally may be enough to catapult this token above that key $3 level.

It’s also worth noting that XRP has already breached the $3 level on multiple occasions. Back in 2018, this token hit that level for the first time, and actually breached the $3 level twice this year. Now trading near $2 per token exactly, what’s another 50% spike in a short amount of time?

So, Will $3 Happen In 2026?

Cast Of Thousands / Shutterstock.com

There’s no such thing as a guarantee. I’ve heard a number of experts tout the mantra that there are only probabilities, no certainties in life. That’s true with predicting price movements in any asset, but even more so in the crypto sector.

I’m of the view that XRP certainly has a plausible path toward the $3 level in 2026. Maintaining momentum above this key level, and pushing for new all-time highs above $4 per token – that’s a whole different story.

I’d handicap the probability of XRP breaching the $3 level at around 50-50 odds this year, with about a 10% chance of a new all-time high. That’s because I weight downside catalysts more than bullish ones. But each investor will have to come to their own conclusion.