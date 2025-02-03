3 Blue-Chip Dividend Giants Hit the Wall in Q4: Buy Them Now for the Comeback Riddy / iStock via Getty Images

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the blue-chip variety because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies considered less risky and more financially stable than other stocks. They are often industry leaders with strong brand names and reputations and a history of consistent growth.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Some 36% of S&P 500 companies have reported Q4 results.

Most companies have reported results that met or exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Three top companies either missed analysts’ estimates, gave poor forward guidance, or both.

Do you have an allocation to quality blue-chip dividend stocks in your portfolio? Why not meet with a financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review? Click here to learn how to meet one. (Sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

It never fails. Every earnings season, a handful of top companies either miss the Wall Street earnings and revenue estimates, give poor forward guidance, or drop a bombshell about the company on a forward basis. The fourth quarter of 2024 was no exception to that tried-and-true rule. Three top companies, all dominant players in their respective sectors, hit the wall and posted poor results, and in one case, dropped a bombshell Wall Street did not see coming. All pay rich, high-yield dividends, and while they may spend some time in the Wall Street penalty box, they could come back stronger than before. All three remain Buy-rated at top Wall Street firms and will keep those dividends flowing, and one raised its dividend.

Why do we cover dividend stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Dividend stocks provide investors with reliable streams of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Chevron

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

This integrated giant is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector. Chevron’s board raised the energy giant’s quarterly dividend last week by 4.9%, to $1.71 from $1.63. The new payout, equal to $6.84 a year, is a hefty 4.58% dividend. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries.

Chevron stock fell almost 5% on Friday after a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report. It lost money in its refining business for the first time in four years and missed analysts’ earnings expectations. Investors can grab shares now on sale and buy a stock that Warren Buffett owns 118,610,534 shares of which equals 6.6% of the company.

The company operates in two segments:

Upstream

Downstream

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage

Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Chevron announced in the fall of 2023 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hess in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion, or $171 per share based on Chevron’s closing price on October 20, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. The transaction’s total enterprise value, including debt, is $60 billion, and the deal was approved by the FTC last fall. It should finally close this summer.

UPS

iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With the explosion of internet commerce, this company still has enormous growth potential and offers a rich 5.71% dividend. United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is a package delivery company that provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, and insurance services.

The company announced last week that it will dramatically cut its business with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Along with posting mixed fourth-quarter results, UPS stock hit the wall and dived to a multiyear low. The CEO Carol Tome noted this when discussing the change: “Amazon is our largest customer, but it’s not our most profitable customer. … Its margin is very dilutive to the U.S. domestic business.” She also noted, “The result of this change will be lower overall volume levels but an improved customer mix at a significantly higher revenue per piece.”

In the fourth quarter, UPS earnings rebounded 11% to $2.75 per share, beating estimates for $2.53. Revenue recovered 1.5%, year over year, to $25.3 billion, which was a slight miss. It marked the shipper’s second quarter of earnings and sales gains following several down quarters.

UPS operates through two segments:

U.S. Domestic Package

International Package

The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

The International Package segment provides guaranteed-day and time-definite international shipping services, comprising guaranteed-time-definite express options in:

Europe

Asia

the Indian subcontinent

the Middle East

Africa

Canada

Latin America

UPS is not just a package delivery company. It also provides diverse services, including international air and ocean freight forwarding, post-sales, and mail and consulting services.

Furthermore, it offers:

Truckload brokerage services

Supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries

Financial and information services

Fulfillment and transportation management services

This broad portfolio of services ensures the company’s stability and potential for growth, making it an attractive investment option, especially after a drastic change in the business model.

Whirlpool

adventtr / iStock via Getty Images

With massive institutional ownership and backing, the potential for new home sales in 2025 to increase is a big positive for this company, which now pays a dependable 6.67% dividend. Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products.

Whirlpool posted fourth-quarter 2024 results, which beat Wall Street estimates and increased year over year. However, top-line revenue declined year over year. The stock was hammered 18% after the results were posted, as the company reported a fourth-quarter loss and offered some weak forward guidance.

Board Chair and CEO Marc Bitzer said this when the company released the results last week:

In 2024, we continued to make progress in our operations and delivered on our cost take-out commitment of $300 million while achieving the closure of the Europe transaction, supporting our ongoing portfolio transformation, In 2025, we expect to deliver more than $200 million of cost take out and position our business for the eventual U.S. housing recovery.

The company also plans to pay down a whopping $700 million in debt this year and is trimming its holding in Whirlpool of India Ltd. by about 20% through a market sale.

Whirlpool operates through four segments:

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America and Asia

The company’s principal products include:

Refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters

Laundry appliances and related laundry accessories

Cooking and other small domestic appliances

Dishwasher appliances and associated accessories, as well as mixers

Whirlpool markets and distributes its products primarily under these brand names:

Whirlpool

Maytag

KitchenAid

JennAir

Amana

Roper

Admiral

Affresh

Gladiator

Speed Queen

Hotpoint

Bauknecht

Indesit

Ignis

Laden

Privileg

KIC

Consul

Brastemp

Across

Ariston

Diqua

Royalstar

For Almost $14,000 per Year in Dependable Passive Income, Invest $25,000 in These 4 Stocks

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.