BigBear.ai Explodes to All-Time High: Could It Double From Here?

BigBear.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: BBAI) is hitting all-time highs after the U.S. Department of Defense awarded the company a contract. 24/7 Wall Street is doing a victory lap, as we started covering the stock while it was trading around the $3 range. While it is only suitable for investors with a considerable risk tolerance level, the stock possibly could double from here.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: BigBear.ai is an artificial intelligence specialist that provides decision-intelligence solutions.

The shares have skyrocketed and doubled in February.

Wall Street is mixed on the stock, as some analysts are skeptical.

BigBear.ai provides artificial intelligence-powered decision-making solutions for national security, supply chain management, digital identity, and biometrics.

The company also provides:

Data ingestion

Enrichment

Processing

Artificial intelligence

Machine learning

Predictive analytics

Predictive visualization solutions and services

The company serves national defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors.

Earlier this week, the company announced through a press release:

Big Bear AI was awarded a contract by the Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to advance BigBear.ai’s Virtual Anticipation Network (VANE) prototype. Through this initiative, BigBear.ai will support the CDAO and Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) by using custom AI models to analyze news media from countries considered potential foreign adversaries. It will enhance CDAO’s capability to identify key trends and topics related to potential foreign adversarial areas of interest, in turn helping efficiently assess media data crucial for national security. VANE has been developed to aggregate and analyze vast data points so that it can predict adversarial activity in complex situations.

This follows an announcement in the fall of the installation of its veriScan protocol at the Denver International Airport. The company said this was a press release at the time:

BigBear.ai today announced a successful installation of veriScan™, BigBear.ai’s biometric verification solution, at the Denver International Airport. veriScan™ is now deployed at 14 international departure gates at the airport, impacting the boarding process for over 46,600 international departing passengers. BigBear.ai’s veriScan™ offers a seamless experience for proper identification of individuals traveling internationally in settings with required security protocols. veriScan™ allows airlines at the Denver International Airport to reduce boarding times. The facial biometric process is voluntary for U.S. citizens.

Potential investors should note that, as of the middle of January, a stunning 35% of the company’s shares were sold short, so part of this breathtaking move higher is likely short covering. In addition, while revenues should jump in 2025, the company has yet to hit profitability.

