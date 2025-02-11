After Calling Soundhound’s (SOUN) Meteoric Rise, I Think This AI Stock Is The Next To Pop 24/7 Wall St

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) surged after securing a Department of Defense contract to enhance AI-driven threat analysis for national security.

SoundHound (NASDAQ: SOUN) saw a massive rally from $3 to $25 before pulling back, demonstrating the volatility of small AI stocks.

These speculative AI plays are high-risk, but early investors have seen significant short-term gains.

As good as BigBear.ai is, The Next Nvidia stocks may be even better. Click here to learn more before everyone else catches on.

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee, there is no one better at picking what I would describe as small AI stocks than you are. So what is your, what’s the, what’s your latest? The one you love now?

[00:00:17] Lee Jackson: Well, we had a huge out of the park home run on SoundHound. I mean, it was, when we first started talking about SoundHound, it was three, $4, something like that. Went to 24 25. Now it’s come back a lot. it’s probably trading at 13, 14, 15, $16. But about a month or so ago, we started talking about Big Bear A.I. And this is an interesting story.

[00:00:40] Lee Jackson: The thing that got me interested and I saw they have done a deal with the Denver Airport, which, as is one of the worst airports in the world, and they use their scan system for foreign travel. They don’t use it on domestic travel, but they scan passengers going on foreign travel and it’s eye or face recognition.

[00:01:00] Lee Jackson: I thought, well, that’s pretty intriguing. Stock was two, three dollars, maybe. And, like a lot of stocks that size, there’s a lot of people that don’t like it. But then recently. And this was just this week. I’m going to read out some of this. The company announced that they had been awarded a deal by the department of defense, the chief digital and artificial intelligence office to advance their virtual anticipation network prototype.

[00:01:27] Lee Jackson: And what it says is through this initiative, big bear is going to support the office of the secretary of defense by using their custom AI models. analyze news media from o that are considered our adversaries, any host of It could be Iraq, even it that they consider an adv, going to enhance their ability, the government’s ability to identify trends and topics that are interest to foreign adversaries, but the deal was pretty big and it took the stock on a huge ride.

[00:02:08] Lee Jackson: It was a 44 percent in a couple of days. I went from two or three to seven and seven and a half and we could take a quick look at it today. Let’s see, $7.15. And that’s a lot more than two or three when we first started talking about it. So I think it’s another home run for 24/7 because when we first talked about it and they can go back and look at the YouTube, it was two or three bucks.

[00:02:33] Lee Jackson: So anything goes from two to three to seven dollars is a home run. And that’s what we try to do for our investors. And we don’t recommend these stocks for mom and pops or anybody like that has to be conservative and buy dividend paying stocks. But you know, if you’re younger or you’re a trader or something like that, every once in a while. We hook onto a good one. And this looks like number two is a winner.

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Many people have worked their whole lives preparing to retire without ever knowing the answer to the most important question: are you ahead, or behind on your retirement goals? Don’t make the same mistake. It’s an easy question to answer. A quick conversation with a financial advisor can help you unpack your savings, spending, and goals for your money. With SmartAsset’s free tool, you can connect with vetted financial advisors in minutes. Why wait? Click here to get started today!