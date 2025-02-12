The 1 Stock Billionaire Bill Ackman Is Buying Hand Over Fist businesspundit.com

Go big or go home. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management takes that sentiment to heart. His hedge fund has some $13 billion in assets under management, but he owns just 10 stocks (track his portfolio here), almost all of which he has put $1 billion or more into.

Last week, however, Ackman disclosed he was buying just one stock hand over fist and he accumulated a $2.3 billion stake in it. Beginning in January, the activist investor started accumulating shares of ride-sharing leader Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). He purchased 30.3 million shares, or a 1.4% stake in the company. It is now the largest position in his portfolio.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: Billionaire investor Bill Ackman invested over $2 billion in Uber Technologies (UBER) in January.

Uber is enjoying profitable growth, but the market didn’t appreciate its Q1 earnings guidance and sent the stock lower.

Ackman’s reveal of his UBER stake revived shares, and it looks like a solid, long-term growth company.

Are you on track to retire no matter what happens to Social Security? Take this quiz to see if you’ll be prepared. (Sponsored) Trending Video ▶️

In a post on X, Ackman wrote, “We believe that Uber is one of the best managed and highest quality businesses in the world. Remarkably, it can still be purchased at a massive discount to its intrinsic value. This favorable combination of attributes is extremely rare, particularly for a large cap company.”

Let’s take a look at what the billionaire investor calls “a highly profitable and cash-generative growth machine” and see whether you should be a buyer, too.

Profitable growth

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Uber Technologies bookings are rising smartly. Similar to revenue, but different, Uber’s gross bookings in Q4 were up 18% to $44.2 billion, the midpoint of management’s guidance in the third quarter. These include ride-shares, delivery, and freight shipments. From the bookings, it pays its drivers, and the amount left over is its revenue.

Uber is seeing strong growth and forecasts that gross bookings will rise 17% to 21% in Q1 2025 from the year-ago period, or $42 billion to $43.5 billion. Importantly, it generated free cash flow of $1.7 billion, which is allowing it to buy back company stock. Last month it entered into an accelerated share repurchase program to buy up $1.5 billion worth of UBER stock as part of its existing $7 billion repurchase authorization.

It is a company driving in the right direction, yet the market didn’t like Uber’s report because it expected more from its guidance. It wasn’t until Ackman disclosed his stake that UBER shares rebounded.

Churning out cash

What the market seemed to miss that Ackman saw is Uber is turning into a cash-generating machine. Net income of $9.9 billion increased five-fold from the year ago period while FCF more than doubled from last year. It has a growing cash balance and is paying down its debt.

This is a different company from the one a few years ago that was burning through cash at a hefty rate.

Uber is now able to look to the future and see what new challenges it can undertake. Increasingly, it looks like it will be autonomous vehicles. Uber spent a good bit of time discussing the opportunity it represents.

The future of ride-share

metamorworks / Getty Images

The ride-share app has already partnered with several AV companies such as Alphabet‘s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo, WeRide, and Pony.ai (NASDAQ:PONY). There are numerous others it can tap into.

The attractiveness of the Uber network is that it can help these companies get to scale quickly because it can leverage its massive network. It already has an excellent car summoning platform that could be integrated into numerous players’ vehicle fleets.

Yet as Uber advances this technology, it will face a growing rift with its driver’s many of whom are already dissatisfied with their relationship with the company. Uber has built its profitability up by often taking directly from its driver’s earnings, keeping more of their wages for itself.

Uber stopped reporting how much it paid drivers just before its IPO. It has long had a contentious relationship with them and as it tries to eliminate them to keep all of the fare for itself, that will grow.

Key takeaway

Uber Technologies has become synonymous with ride-sharing, and profits and margins remain healthy and growing. UBER stock is down 14% from its high point and remains attractive if not cheap.

The long-term outlook for the ride-hailing, food delivery service looks fairly bright and should be a good long-term investment for Ackman.

Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored) Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks. We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year. It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look. We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.