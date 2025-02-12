Bill Ackman (Pershing Square Capital Management) Stock Portfolio Tracker Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Bill Ackman is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, who has amassed a net worth of $9.2 billion. The Harvard Business School graduate is the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, which he established in 2004. Beyond his work on Wall Street, Ackman is a prolific philanthropist who has committed to giving away at least 50% of his wealth — specifically to charitable causes — by the end of his life.

In 2014, Ackman was named one of the world’s 20 best hedge fund managers when Pershing Square Capital Management delivered investors a $4.5 billion net gain, which brought the fund’s lifetime gains to $11.6 billion. Today, the hedge fund has an estimated $15 billion in assets under management.

Because of that, Ackman’s portfolio garners a considerable amount of attention. While it is concentrated among just 10 holdings, the positions are a testament to his activist investing mantra: “Make a bold call that nobody believes in.” That approach has proven successful as Ackman famously shorted MBIA’s bonds during the Great Financial Crisis and succeeded in a 2022 proxy fight with Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP), a position he still maintains in his portfolio today that is now worth an estimated $1.272 billion.

Pershing Square Capital Management Portfolio Tracker

Stock Ticker Shares Held % of Portfolio Change in Shares % Change % of Ownership Position First Opened Brookfield Corp BN 32,735,883 13.34% 25,881,373 377.58% 1.61% Q2 2024 Hilton Hotels HLT 7,370,168 13.03% -1,582,122 -17.67% 3.02% Q4 2018 Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG 28,815,165 12.73% No Change 2.11% Q3 2016 Restaurant Brands Int. QSR 23,000,914 12.72% -141,628 -0.61% 7.27% Q4 2014 Howard Hughes Holdings HHH 18,852,064 11.36% No Change 37.60% Nike NKE 16,280,338 11.03% 13,240,206 435.51% 1.37% Q2 2024 Canadian Pacific CP 14,877,651 9.76% -87,990 -0.59% 1.59% Q4 2021 Alphabet Class C GOOG 7,547,582 9.68% No Change 0.14% Q1 2023 Alphabet Class A GOOGL 3,986,488 5.07% No Change 0.07% Q1 2023 Seaport Entertainment Group SEG 5,023,780 1.24% 2,929,107 139.84% 90.98% Seaport Entertainment- Rights Offering SEG-RT 2,094,673 0.05% 2,094,673 New Q3 2024

