The 3 Best ETFs to Buy in March gopixa / Shutterstock.com

If you want to invest your money in stocks but do not know how to pick the right stocks, you are not alone. Many retail investors have the money but are not sure how to get started in the stock market. With thousands of companies and stocks to choose from, it is natural to get confused. Fortunately, there are exchange-traded funds or ETFs that can help you with the task.

These funds invest in individual stocks and help achieve diversification. All you need to do is choose an ETF that works with your risk appetite and investment goals. Growing market volatility has led several investors towards ETFs and the global ETF industry saw an inflow of $1.45 trillion in 2024. If you are ready to invest in ETFs, here are three ETFs to buy in March.

Key points in this article:

Investors are playing safe and looking for ETFs to park their money.

Besides providing immediate diversification, ETFs also generate steady returns.

If you are looking for individual stocks instead of an ETF , get your hands on our “The Next Nvidia” stocks , it has one stock with 10X potential.



Courtesy of The Vanguard Group



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

If you want a safe way to ride the stock market, consider the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). With a low expense ratio, it is one of the best ways to invest in the top U.S. companies. As of writing, VOO is trading at $546 and is close to the 52-week high of $563. It has generated 15% returns in a year and over 100% returns in five years.

It holds 505 stocks and allocates 30% of the funds into the information technology sector, followed by 14% in the financial sector and 11% in the consumer discretionary industry. One good reason to invest in the ETF is that it follows the S&P 500 and you will be able to own a piece of the top companies without having to pick them individually. Some of the fund’s top holdings include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), the four stalwarts leading the tech industry.

It has an expense ratio of only 0.03% and the Assets Under Management are $498.5 billion. While it offers diversification to your portfolio, it is heavily dependent on the tech industry for majority gains. Hence, if you are optimistic about the growth of the tech sector, this is an ideal ETF to own. As long as the tech sector continues to post gains, VOO will keep soaring.

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Invesco QQQ

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is ideal for investors who want higher exposure to the tech sector. It follows the Nasdaq 100 and has an expense ratio of 0.15%. At the time of writing, QQQ is up 14% in the year and 146% in the past five years. Its NAV is $508 and is lower than the 52-week high of $540. Since its launch in 1999, the fund has shown strong performance and generated +443.43% higher returns than the S&P 500. The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the fund is $171.86 billion.

QQQ offers high exposure to the Magnificent Seven and allows you to own some of the most popular stocks. Its biggest holdings include Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., and NVIDIA, the three tech giants driving the market today. Over 50% of the fund’s holdings are in the tech sector followed by the consumer discretionary.

Notably, the fund also owns stocks in different industries and has some long-term winners like Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR). Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ: COST). The solid diversification of the fund ensures that it stands strong when volatility hits the tech industry.

Invesco QQQ is ideal for low-risk investors who seek steady growth and steady income. While it offers exposure to the technology sector, it maintains a strong balance in its total holdings.

Marco Bello/Getty Images

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Cathie Wood’s ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: ARKF) focuses on companies that are transforming the financial sector through digital assets, blockchain, and mobile payments. It has an expense ratio of 0.75% and an NAV of $38.07. The fund has generated 31% returns in the year and 54% in the past five years.

I believe the fintech industry is going through a solid transition and some of the biggest companies like Coinbase and Shopify will lead the change. There is optimism about the future of fintech and this ETF will help investors make the most of it. The fund allocation includes 39% in the technology sector followed by 28% in the financial services sector and 18% in communication services.

The fund’s top three holdings include Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), and Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). These three stocks are on a rally and have impressed the market with stellar financials. However, there is one risk associated with the ETF, if the financial sector falls, the returns will drop.

However, the current situation suggests that the fintech sector is poised for growth. The fund has a low NAV, making it a strong buy at the current level. It is down from the 52-week high of $44. If you are someone who follows Cathie Wood’s investment decisions and is optimistic about the financial sector, this ETF is an exciting buy for the month.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.