Can XRP Hit $4 in 2025

Among the top crypto tokens most investors in the digital assets space are watching right now, XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) has to be right near the top of the list, if not topping the charts.

Key Points Like so many crypto tokens out there, the overall consensus around top projects like XRP appears to be mixed.

That said, this is a top digital asset from a token price growth perspective, so let’s dive into how high XRP could fly by the end of the year.

That’s because unlike other projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum (which most investors have heard of), outside of various litigation-related headlines courtesy of a Gary Gensler-led SEC (he’s gone, for those who have been living under a rock), this is a mega-cap crypto project I’d say has done a pretty decent job of flying under the radar.

What XRP providers investors with is a ledger which is among the fastest and lowest-cost options for those looking to transfer value around the globe. The company’s XRP ledger and RippleNet (Ripple is XRP’s parent company) which is backed by and includes partnerships with various traditional financial institutions, has paved the way for XRP to become a leading cryptocurrency insofar as currency transfers are concerned.

Let’s dive into this token’s price potential, and the bull case behind why $4 XRP may not be a pipe dream before the end of this year.

XRP’s Growth Is Impressive

For context, XRP currently trades around $3.20 at the time of writing (and that number is very likely to change by the time you read this, significantly perhaps).

But just a year ago, XRP was trading for around $0.50 a pop, with this token hitting lows of around $0.10 following the announcement the SEC was investigating parent company Ripple for violations of securities trading laws.

So, investors who have stuck with this token (especially those who bought in just a year or so ago) are now sitting on some significant upside. Much of this has to do with the company’s explosive network growth, trading activity and volume.

As of the first quarter this year, XRP saw its average trading volume surge to more than $1.7 billion, which was more than 20% higher over the same period the year prior. With more than 5 million active wallets, and a growing hoard of institutions flocking to RippleNet, there’s a lot to like about XRP’s growth prospects in the years to come.

Real World Assets and Tokenization

Perhaps an even bigger driver for XRP’s value over the medium term may be this network’s ability to help companies and individuals port assets to the blockchain. The XRP Ledger is now a go-to option for those seeking to tokenize real world assets, and this is a space I personally think could be a massive opportunity over the long-haul.

Think of the number of assets that could be traded on the blockchain. With much lower fees, and near-instantaneous transaction times, investors could buy and sell a range of stocks, bonds, ETFs, Real Estate, and claims to other assets that wasn’t previously possible. With more and more regulation coming forward for this sector (currently focusing mostly on stable coins at the moment, but should shift toward tokenized assets at some point), this is a space many investors are getting very bullish on.

I think XRP’s status as an established player in the cross-border transaction space is fantastic, but the ability for this network to continue to grow as tokenization takes off could be an even bigger deal.

So, Is $4 XRP Going to Happen?

No one has a crystal ball, and I’m no different.

But I do think that there are certain risk/reward bets investors and market participants as a whole may make, that you or I may not. As someone once said, the stock market is like a beauty contest, but only the one the judges think is the most beautiful will win. In other words, my opinion and yours really doesn’t matter – it’s the opinion of the market that takes precedence, and others betting on what the crowd will do.

If I had to place a wager on whether XRP will breach the $4 level this year, at least for now, I would answer in the affirmative. After all, this is a token that peaked out pretty darn close to $4 earlier this year. One more hyper-momentum rally, and XRP is there.

That’s not to say there’s not plenty of downside risk with XRP, or any cryptocurrency for that matter – there is. Just check out this token’s price chart over the past five years for evidence.

But until this rally ends, I can see why XRP bulls are remaining bullish.

