Jeff Bezos Sells $737 Million Worth of Amazon Shares

Jeff Bezos sold 3.3 million Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares according to a Form 4 filed with the SEC. These shares were worth about $737 million, based on Amazon’s stock price. Bezos has a program that allows him to sell up to 25 million shares between now and the end of next May, according to a CNBC analysis.

It is the second-largest U.S. company, and Bezos is the world’s third richest person.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994. He owns just shy of 10% of Amazon’s shares.

Bezos is the third richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. At $241 billion, he is just behind Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, who has a net worth of $254 billion. Each is well behind Tesla’s Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $351 billion.

Amazon is the second-largest company in the United States based on revenue, just behind rival Walmart. In 2024, Walmart’s revenue was $681 billion and Amazon’s was $638 billion. Amazon has a faster growth rate, which means it could pass Walmart based on revenue in the next two years.

Bezos is among the people who founded tech companies and are at the top of the Bloomberg list. Other than Musk and Zuckerberg, Oracle’s Larry Ellison is worth $236 billion, which puts him fourth on the list. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is fifth at $176 billion. Former Microsoft CEO Steven Ballmer is sixth at $170 billion. Google co-founder Larry Page is seventh with a net worth of $160 billion. Google’s other co-founder, Sergey Brin, is ninth at $160 billion. Michael Dell is 11th at $134 billion. Nvidia’s Jensen Huang is 12th at $134 billion.

While the list of the world’s richest people may seem a boring countdown, it is a sign of how tech has come to dominate the world’s economy. The world’s richest people have earned their money through the search industry, chips, and software sectors. It may be that no single industry in modern history has allowed a few individuals to amass this level of wealth.

