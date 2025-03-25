Nasdaq Composite Today: CRWD, FCX Rise in Valiant Effort, MLGO Retreats Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

The markets are attempting to extend yesterday’s rally in what is shaping up to be a volatile start. After coming out of the gate higher, stocks have since retreated in a mixed showing. As of early morning trading, the stock market indices are mixed across the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Among the strongest performers are CRWD and FCX, both of which are posting gains as high as 5%. Energy stocks are the winners of the session so far, with a gain of over 1% for the sector.

Copper stock Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) has come off its highs of the session but is still a gainer, adding 2.3%. The stock has been the recipient of some bullish comments out of Wall Street of late as it is considered a defensive play in an uncertain tariff economy.

CrowdStrike Holdings (Nasdaq: CRWD) is holding onto gains of nearly 5% following a BTIG analyst upgrade to “buy” on better visibility in the security software sector.

Magnificent Seven stocks are mixed, including a 1.5% drop in AI favorite Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA).

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 41.04 (-0.10%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 14.83 (+0.08%)

S&P 500: Up 1.53 (+0.04)

Market Movers

MicroAlgo (Nasdaq: MLGO), which is behind central processing algorithms, is giving up some gains, falling 11.4% today after a massive triple-digit percentage advance on Monday. The company announced plans to issue new shares following a convertible bond purchase with creditors amounting to $20 million.

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is gaining 1.6% as of mid-morning trading.

Software company Autodesk (Nasdaq: ADSK) is rising 1.5% in the face of a shareholder battle with activist investor Starboard Value.

IT consulting company Cognizant Tech (Nasdaq: CTSH) is rising 2.6% on the day after announcing a $2 billion jolt to its share buyback program.

