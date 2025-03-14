Live Nasdaq Composite: TSLA, NVDA and PLTR Rise Canva

With no sound of tariff talk on the agenda today, the markets took the opportunity to do what they’ve done best over the past couple of years – rise. After erasing $5 trillion in value over the past few weeks, the markets are having a relief rally. Led by the Nasdaq Composite’s 1.8% gain, all three of the major stock market indexes are in the green out of the gate. Each of the Magnificent Seven stocks is retaking lost ground, led by names like Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) and Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), while AI-related stock Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) is also joining in.

Palantir has inked an AI partnership with Archer that could be helping to lift sentiment in the volatile stock. PLTR stock was among those that got sent reeling in the recent sell-off and remains 32% off of its February high.

Tesla has teamed up with China’s Baidu to strengthen its advanced driving system technology in the country.

In a turn of events, nearly all of the sectors of the economy are trading in the green today, led by technology with a 1.7% advance as a group. The only sector left out is consumer staples including personal products despite a 7.5% rally in Ulta Beauty (Nasdaq; ULTA) on the heels of a strong earnings report.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 378 (+0.93%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 345.50 (+1.79%)

S&P 500: Up 75.75 (+1.37)

Key Points Stocks came out of the gate swinging, with all three of the major stock market indices trading in the green.

Magnificent 7 stocks led the gains.

Weaker consumer confidence data for March threatened to derail the rally.

Market Movers

Wall Street analysts are making some calls to round out the week. They include:

Raymond James has started coverage on Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), attaching an “outperform” rating on the stock and sending shares soaring by 7%.

Truist analysts have begun coverage on Waystar (NYSE: WAY) stock, attaching a “buy” rating and $45 price target.

Loop analysts have upgraded shares of QSR Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) from “hold” to “buy,” owing to its “manageable tariff risk,” sending shares higher by 1.4%.

