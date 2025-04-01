Live Nasdaq Composite: LCID, APP Rise in Wayward Q2 Market Kickoff Melinda Nagy / Shutterstock.com

The markets are starting off the second quarter similarly to the first quarter performance, which was stuck in the doldrums. All three of the major stock market averages came out of the gate in the red, including the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Tariffs are set to take effect in early April, fueling a stock market sell-off once again. All sectors of the economy are lower, including declines of 1.3% and 1.1% in healthcare and financials, respectively.

If you dig deep enough, you’ll find gainers in the Nasdaq Composite today, including Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), which lost a whopping 36% in Q1, is gaining 2% today, a drop in the bucket for sure. China’s PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD), an ag-focused online retailer, which is up nearly 3% this morning despite a recent Wall Street downgrade and price target cut.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 206.58 (-0.46%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 25.64 (-0.25%)

S&P 500: Down 20.75 (-0.37%)

Key Points The markets got off to a rocky start on the first day of trading in Q2 2025.

President Trump is expected to address tariffs on April 2.

There are some market gainers bucking the downward trend today.

Market Movers:

AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) is rising about 2% on the day. The company will report its Q1 results in early May. The stock is recapturing some ground after erasing 16% in Q1 2025. The company’s CEO recently published a breakdown of AppLovin’s business model and data privacy approach. Bank of America Securities reiterated its “buy” rating on the stock.

EV maker Lucid Group (Nasdaq: LCID), which has a market cap of $7.7 billion, is gaining 7% on the day. The interim CEO told Fox Business that more than three-quarters of its Gravity SUV orders are coming from new customers. Lucid vehicles are manufactured stateside in Arizona, helping to protect the company from the auto industry tariffs.

Cable news site Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) is soaring by 63% after making its stock market debut this week.

China’s gaming stock Netease (Nasdaq: NTES) is rising 4% on the day.

