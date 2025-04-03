Live Nasdaq Composite: FIVE Falls, AZN and PEP Rise From Tariff Ashes flukesamed / iStock via Getty Images

The markets have succumbed to the tariff-fueled selling pressure, and there is nowhere to hide. President Trump’s tariff plan is intensifying the trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial is spiraling by over 1,160 points, while the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite is suffering a 4.3% drop. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is on track for its single worst performance in two years. No sector of the economy has been left unscathed, and all of them are currently trading in the red. Consumer discretionary stocks are reeling by 5%, while the energy and technology sectors are each seeing declines of 5%.

Several of the Magnificent 7 stocks are seeing declines in the ballpark of 6%, including Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), Meta (Nasdaq: META) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN). New issue Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) couldn’t have picked a worse day to ring the opening bell on the NYSE with the stock plummeting by a double-digit percentage.

AstraZeneca (Nasdaq: AZN) is bucking today’s downward trend and gaining 2.3% on the heels of FDA approval for one of its drugs. AZN is one of the stocks ignoring the tariff headlines today.

PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) is gaining 2% on the heels of a report in the Wall Street Journal that it is trying to recapture lost market share after “losing focus.” Also, PepsiCo is partnering with sandwich shop Subway for a Doritos inspired sub sandwich.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 1,166.15 (-2.76%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 768.16 (4.33%)

S&P 500: Down 181.42 (-3.20%)

Key Points The stock market is taking, including a 4% decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in freefall, losing over 1,100 points.

There are rare gainers today, including AZN and PEP.

Market Movers

We were able to uncover some gainers in today’s market sell-off.

Citi analysts identified a couple of discount retailer stocks that could withstand the trade wars, including TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) and Ross Stores (Nasdaq: ROST), the former of which is up 2.2% on the day.

Potato company Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) is seeing gains of 7% on the heels of better-than-expected quarterly results and a steady outlook.

Pharma stocks Gilead Sciences, Amgen and Vertex Pharma are seeing gains between 1% and 1.5% on the day.

