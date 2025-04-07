Live Nasdaq Composite: Gainers APP, LRCX Needles in Haystack Cory Utterback / Shutterstock.com

Live Updates Live Coverage

The selling is not over. Stocks have yet to find a bottom as the three major stock market indices continue to spiral downward, including the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. The trade wars ignited by President Trump’s tariffs have only intensified in recent days, with Beijing’s retaliatory moves sparking further selling in an already fragile global market environment. Financial stocks are reeling by 2.5% today as bank CEOs reportedly gather to discuss the tariff fallout today.

All of the Magnificent Seven stocks are pressuring the Nasdaq Composite lower today, not least a 5.7% drop in Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), which has lost approximately 15% over the past five days. The S&P 500 is hovering at 2024 lows.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 1,469.34 (-3.80%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 680.64 (-4.32%)

S&P 500: Down 201.46 (-3.97%)

Key Points The stock market sell-off is not over, with all three of the major stock market averages widening their losses.

Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs have exacerbated the global trade war.

AppLovin stock is a rare gainer today.

Market Movers

Finding gainers today is akin to locating a needle in a haystack, but they are there. AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) is rising 2.2%, which is impressive in this broader market sell-off. AppLovin is on the hunt to buy TikTok’s assets located outside of China. AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi believes his companies bid outshines those of rivals. APP stock is still a far cry from its 52-week high of $525, but it has also come a long way from its 52-week low of $60 per share.

Semiconductor stock Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is up almost 7% today despite wider 17.7% losses year-to-date. Lam’s gains come in the face of a declining semiconductor sector in which the E-Mini PHLX Semi index is down 3% today.

SuperMicro (Nasdaq: SMCI) Computer is gaining 10% at last check and is among the top performers in the S&P 500 as of mid-morning trading.

Dollar Tree (Nasdaq: DLTR) stock is racing ahead by 11%, buoyed by a recent Wall Street analyst upgrade over at Citi, which has confidence in the company’s ability to navigate a tariff economy.

