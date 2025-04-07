Ford Becomes a Very Safe Investment gopixa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The market is down over 10% in the past five days, and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock is down 4%. Over the past month, the market is almost 11% lower and its shares are flat. Ford also has a 7.3% forward yield. Ford, once among the world’s least successful large car companies, has become a safe haven. Its yield percentage is among the highest of all large U.S. public corporations.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) stock has become a safe haven, with among the highest yield percentages of all large U.S. public corporations.

Ford’s business has several advantages.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Ford’s businesses have several advantages. Among the most important is that 80% of its consumer vehicles are assembled in America. That means tariffs will not bruise its assembly costs by as much as they will General Motors and most foreign car makers. Therefore, Ford’s margins should be hit less than the competition’s.

Ford has also launched a program that should strengthen its cash position in the short term. It announced it will offer new cars for the same price as it gives its employees. Called “From America, for America,” the program will be in place from April 3 to June 2. According to the company, it offers “significant savings” on a number of 2024 and 2025 gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and diesel Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

The company is offering the discount from a position of strength. It sold 189,165 vehicles in March, up 10% from a year before. Sales of its flagship F-series were up 40% to 69,354. The pickup is extremely profitable.

There is also a chance that Tesla’s U.S. problems could help Ford sell electric vehicles (EVs). Ford said it will lose $5.o billion to $5.5 billion in its EV business this year. Ford’s share of the U.S. EV market was 7.9% in 2024. That put it only behind Tesla, which has a share of 48.6%. Protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk could significantly change the EV market and could shift demand away from Tesla.

Based on today’s market open, the U.S. equity sell-off will continue. One of the few places investors have turned so far is Ford.

These Are the States Where the Most Drivers Are Going Green

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!