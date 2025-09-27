You Won’t Believe the Top 5 Robinhood Stock Beating AAPL, MSFT, and TSLA in 2025.

You Won’t Believe the Top 5 Robinhood Stock Beating AAPL, MSFT, and TSLA in 2025.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Robinhood ’s top 10 holdings feature six Magnificent Seven stocks, reflecting retail investors’ tech focus.

’s top 10 holdings feature six Magnificent Seven stocks, reflecting retail investors’ tech focus. Everyday traders on digital platforms are driving market trends with significant influence.

A non-tech stock at No. 5 on Robinhood’s top 10 owned stocks list has delivered 23% YTD returns, surpassing many tech giants in 2025.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

The investing landscape has shifted dramatically, particularly over the past decade, as platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) empowered millions to trade stocks directly from their phones. Retail investors now rival institutional players, driving market trends through collective action.

On Robinhood, the top 10 holdings reflect a strong preference for technology leaders, with six of the seven Magnificent Seven stocks — dominant names in innovation — securing spots. Yet, among these tech giants, one unexpected stock stands out, claiming the No. 5 spot on the platform.

This outlier, rooted in a traditional, old-line industry, has delivered returns that surpass many of its high-flying peers in 2025. Its performance challenges the narrative that only tech can lead in today’s market.

With a year-to-date gain exceeding 23%, this stock proves that value and resilience can still compete with the sector’s biggest names, offering investors a compelling alternative in a tech-heavy portfolio.

The Non-Tech Standout in Robinhood’s Top 10

Among Robinhood’s top 10 holdings, dominated by tech and AI giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford (NYSE:F) is an anomaly.

As the fifth most-owned stock on the platform, this legacy automaker stands apart from its tech-focused peers. Unlike companies chasing algorithms or cloud computing, Ford builds vehicles for everyday consumers and businesses. Yet, in 2025, Ford has outperformed six of the top 10 holdings, easily beating Apple’s modest gains, Microsoft’s steady climb, and Tesla’s uneven performance, which has struggled with supply issues and fading EV hype.

While the broader market grows at single-digit rates, Ford’s strong showing highlights its appeal to retail investors seeking value in an unconventional corner of the market.

Why Ford Is Outpacing a Struggling Auto Industry

The auto sector in 2025 faces challenges: supply chain disruptions, high EV costs, and looming tariffs have slowed growth. General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports flat sales, Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) posts losses from recalls and European weakness, and Tesla’s gains hover around 10% as price cuts fail to spark demand. So why is Ford thriving?

Ford’s success stems from a balanced strategy. It offered up an earnings surprise in Q1 and followed that with strong results in Q2. Its Blue division, focused on gas and hybrid vehicles, drove strong Q2 results, with F-150 sales topping 700,000 units, fueled by fleet contracts and updated designs. Hybrids like the Maverick, up 26% year-over-year, and Escape, up 19%, boosted Ford’s hybrid sales by 23.5%, outpacing industry trends.

The Blue Oval’s 80% U.S.-based production shields it from tariff impacts hitting rivals like GM, which is reliant on Mexican imports. Cost-cutting measures, including AI-driven quality control, reduced warranty expenses by 25%, helping to boost margins. Trading at a forward P/E ratio of 8, Ford offers value and a 5% dividend yield, unlike high-multiple tech stocks.

A Path to Sustained Growth

Ford’s 2025 performance isn’t a fluke, and its outlook remains strong. A $30,000 electric pickup, set for 2027, targets fleet buyers and could capture 10% of the mid-size market with competitive range and pricing. Autonomous tech trials in Pro vans position Ford for future commercial opportunities without overextending into unproven ventures. Exports to Asia, up 12%, and hybrid deals in Saudi Arabia, projected at $1 billion by 2026, signal global growth.

Although its debt-to-equity ratio of 3.6 looks high, it doesn’t take into account its financing division, Ford Motor Credit, which requires a substantial amount of debt to operate. Ford is actually better positioned debtwise than many of its competitors.

With $37 billion in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments, Ford has flexibility for share buybacks or acquisitions. Unlike rivals burning cash on EV-only bets, Ford’s diversified approach — balancing gas, hybrid, and electric — leverages EV subsidies (which end on Sept. 30) while maintaining profitable traditional lines. If Ford sustains its execution, it could deliver double-digit returns through the decade, capitalizing on both practicality and innovation.

Key Takeaway

Ford’s place among Robinhood’s tech-heavy top 10 proves that traditional industries can still deliver in a digital age. Its 23% YTD return, driven by smart diversification and operational efficiency, outshines flashier names.

With affordable EVs, global expansion, and a strong balance sheet, Ford is positioned for long-term gains. Investors seeking value and stability should consider this overlooked gem before its momentum becomes mainstream.