Live Updates: Will the Nasdaq Composite See Another Black Monday?

It’s another day of massive selling hitting Wall Street. Last night we hosted a live blog as futures opened for the Nasdaq Composite and other indexes.

Futures quickly dove near circuit breaker levels. S&P 500 futures were down about 5% while Nasdaq futures fell more than 6%. So maybe after seeing those numbers, the current decline of stock market futures (as of 8:45 a.m. ET) might not look so bad:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.69%

S&P 500: -1.82%

Nasdaq: -2.00%

Futures have been paring losses throughout the morning, the big question is whether there’s enough momentum behind a relief rally to turn green once markets open. Let’s look at the news happening this morning.

Key Points Premarket futures are down with major indexes declining about 2%

Business Leaders Speaking Up Against Trump’s Tariffs

Business leaders who have previously been supportive of the Trump Administration have started taking more of a stand against tariffs. JPMorgan CEO Jaime Dimon, who is highly regarded by Wall Street, said on Monday morning that tariffs will slow down an economy that’s already fragile and boost inflation.

Dimon’s more ominous warnings is that markets are pricing in a soft landing he no longer thinks will happen.

Another business leader who has been broadly supportive of Trump and is now speaking up is Bill Ackman. Last night he said:

To state the obvious, it does not help our country’s and our president’s negotiating position to be trying to strike deals while our market is collapsing.



Whoever is recommending that idea to President @realDonaldTrump should be fired now. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 6, 2025

Stocks to Watch Monday Morning

What stocks are in focus on Monday morning? The Magnificent 7 is once again taking it on the chin:

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA): -4.72%

(Nasdaq: NVDA): -4.72% Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL): -2.91%

(Nasdaq: AAPL): -2.91% Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN): -1.64%

Companies that have the highest exposure to the economy – cyclical like semiconductors – are taking it on the chin the hardest today. Overnight, many Japanese semiconductor stocks were down 15% to 20%.