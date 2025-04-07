Live Updates: Will the Nasdaq Composite See Another Black Monday?

Live Updates
White House Calls 90 Day Pause "FAKE NEWS" to CNBC
If the 90-day pause rumors turn out to be false, expect selling pressure to accelerate.
10-Year Treasuries Surging
This is TOTAL MADNESS
Markets are now dropping as thre is no confirmation on a 90-day pause and the administration refutes the claims.
This is total madness.
We Have the Rumor
OK, we have the rumor that is causing markets to surge. There is a report that the Adminsitration is considering a 90 day pause on tariffs except for China.
We don’t know if this is a rumor or has merit, but this information is likely causing the market turnaround. We will continue updating our blogs as more information hits.
Is Insider Information Leaking?
Markets shooting up this massively could be the result of some inside information being passed along from the Trump Administration. So far, we see no public news.
Yet, most indexes just jumped about 3% across about two minutes. Normally a jump of that magnitude is the result of some new information hitting wires.
Massive Relief Rally Underway
The Nasdaq went from -5% to now up 2.5% in about 30 minutes as a massive relief rally is underway.
Relief Rally Loses Steam Temporarily
After significant buying entered the market to drive the Nasdaq from 14,800 to north of 15,300, the rally has lost some momentum. The Nasdaq is now bouncing around 2% losses.
Are We Past Peak Selling?
The relief rally is making a push as of 9:55 a.m. ET, Nasdaq bottomed at about 14,800 and is now trading for 15,258.
S&P 500 Enters Bear Market
Markets are open and markets haven’t stopped panicking. The S&P 500 is down 3.9% while the Nasdaq is off 4.2%.
The S&P 500 would enter a bear market if it closed at its current price levels.
Pain Grows Before the Open
Markets are opening at 9:30 a.m. ET and the pain keeps growing. After futures had trimmed losses, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are tracking for an open around -3%.
10-Year Treasury Yields Rising
One common theory on Wall Street and social media is that the Trump Administration has been favoring the 10-Year Treasury yield over the stock market in the short run. This theory holds that the U.S. needs to roll roughly $10 trillion in upcoming debt, and lower rates would also benefit portions of the economy like housing.
Yet, after 10-Year Treasuries initially fell following Trump’s tariff announcements, they’re now holding at about 4%. As of this morning 10-Year yields were 4.04%, a steep increase from their overnight trading rate of 3.90%.
It’s another day of massive selling hitting Wall Street. Last night we hosted a live blog as futures opened for the Nasdaq Composite and other indexes.
Futures quickly dove near circuit breaker levels. S&P 500 futures were down about 5% while Nasdaq futures fell more than 6%. So maybe after seeing those numbers, the current decline of stock market futures (as of 8:45 a.m. ET) might not look so bad:
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.69%
- S&P 500: -1.82%
- Nasdaq: -2.00%
Futures have been paring losses throughout the morning, the big question is whether there’s enough momentum behind a relief rally to turn green once markets open. Let’s look at the news happening this morning.
Key Points
-
Premarket futures are down with major indexes declining about 2%
-
Business Leaders Speaking Up Against Trump’s Tariffs
Business leaders who have previously been supportive of the Trump Administration have started taking more of a stand against tariffs. JPMorgan CEO Jaime Dimon, who is highly regarded by Wall Street, said on Monday morning that tariffs will slow down an economy that’s already fragile and boost inflation.
Dimon’s more ominous warnings is that markets are pricing in a soft landing he no longer thinks will happen.
Another business leader who has been broadly supportive of Trump and is now speaking up is Bill Ackman. Last night he said:
To state the obvious, it does not help our country’s and our president’s negotiating position to be trying to strike deals while our market is collapsing.— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 6, 2025
Whoever is recommending that idea to President @realDonaldTrump should be fired now.
Stocks to Watch Monday Morning
What stocks are in focus on Monday morning? The Magnificent 7 is once again taking it on the chin:
- NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA): -4.72%
- Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL): -2.91%
- Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN): -1.64%
Companies that have the highest exposure to the economy – cyclical like semiconductors – are taking it on the chin the hardest today. Overnight, many Japanese semiconductor stocks were down 15% to 20%.
