Semiconductor Stocks Live: SMH ETF Down 3.7%, Taiwan Semiconductor (Nasdaq: TSM) and Intel (NYSE: INTC) Down Early

VanEck Semiconductor ETF ( The morning is off to a rocky start for semiconductor stocks, with U.S. stock futures sinking pre-market after Wednesday’s historic rally. The SMH ), a key barometer for the chip industry, is down 3.75% pre-market as of 8:50 a.m. EDT. The pullback comes as Wall Street digests President Trump’s escalating trade confrontation with China, casting a shadow over the optimism that fueled yesterday’s surge.

Yesterday, markets soared after Trump announced a 90-day pause on many of the largest U.S. tariff hikes targeting trading partners. The move sparked a massive rally, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 12.16%—one of the biggest single-day gains since World War II. Semiconductor stocks, sensitive to global trade dynamics, rode the wave higher. But this morning, the mood has shifted. Let’s break down where things stand pre-market as of 8:47 a.m. EDT:

Nasdaq 100 Futures: Down 2.57%

S&P 500 Futures: Down 2.07%

Dow Jones Futures: Down 1.55%