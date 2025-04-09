Live Market Updates: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Outperforming Magnificent 7 Stocks Canva

Live Updates Live Coverage

Here we go again. At 8:50 a.m. ET, indexes are flashing red:

Nasdaq Futures: -1.63%

S&P Futures: -1.74%

Dow Futures: -2.06%

Generally, in days with sharp sell-offs, the Nasdaq has sold off at a steeper rate than the Dow, which contains many stocks seen as a safe haven in a recession.

However, today the Dow is seeing the largest declines among major indexes in pre-market trading. That’s good news for some Magnificent 7 stocks, like NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA). Let’s take a closer look at today’s news.

Key Points Magnificent 7 stocks are outperforming the broader market on Wednesday morning, but most stocks are down.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Two Events Weigh on Markets

What are the main reasons the market is down today? First, China retaliated against tariffs that went into effect at a 104% rate last night. China responded by issuing an 84% tariff rate on goods coming from the United States.

Another event to watch today, Europe is expected to announce its own retaliatory tariffs. The more countries that announce reciprocal tariffs, the greater chance we’re in a protracted trade war that will cause a sharp drop in corporate earnings.

Another event to watch is the yield on 10-Year Treasuries continues to soar. On Monday morning, 10-Year Treasuries were yielding 3.9%, they’ve raced 55 basis points higher to 4.45% this morning.

If Treasuries continue spiking, it’s likely stocks will head lower. Higher rates are a headwind to the economy and make buying fixed income relatively more attractive than stocks.

Some Mag 7 Stocks Outperforming

Despite the broader market sell-off, investors are piling into some Magnificent 7 stocks this morning. For example, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) shares are up 2% in pre-market trading.

Here’s a look at other Mangificent 7 stocks are performing:

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL): .54%

(Nasdaq: AAPL): .54% Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN): .07%

(Nasdaq: AMZN): .07% Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA): 1.16%

(Nasdaq: TSLA): 1.16% Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL): Down .014%

(Nasdaq: GOOGL): Down .014% Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META): Down .68%

(Nasdaq: META): Down .68% Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT): Down .50%

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!