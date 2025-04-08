Josh Brown Called the Nasdaq a "Meat Grinder" But These 3 Tech Stocks Are Surefire Winners Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points Wealth manager Josh Brown issued a stark warning about volatile technology stocks.

Nevertheless, the depressed prices in some tech stocks should prompt interest in value seekers.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown certainly has a way with words. Describing the turbulence of a well-known large-cap stock index, Brown colorfully declared, “The Nasdaq 100 has become an absolute meat grinder this year.”

No doubt about it: the technology-focused NASDAQ 100 ground up many unsuspecting stock traders during the past few months. Yet, Brown’s message wasn’t entirely pessimistic.

Amid the tech wreckage, Brown exhorted, “[J]ust think of all the opportunities now being created. Some of the highest quality companies in the stock market have just gotten materially cheaper.” I concur 100%, and if you’re prepared to turn volatility into opportunity, check out these three beaten-down NASDAQ 100 members with tech-tastic rebound potential.

NVIDIA

When NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock touched $150 for a hot minute last year, the processor designer was a seemingly unstoppable market darling. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology remained top-of-mind for investors at that time, and an NVIDIA share-price pullback to $100 was inconceivable.

Then, the inconceivable actually happened. With tariff turmoil in focus, NVIDIA stock dropped 33% to the $100 area. As the old saying goes, the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

On the other hand, this scary “meat grinder” moment allowed NVIDIA’s lofty valuation to come back to Earth. As of April 8, NVIDIA had a trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.61x.

That’s not excessively high for a beloved mega-cap technology titan like NVIDIA. So, if you’re assuming that a market-darling company like NVIDIA must have a triple-digit P/E ratio, think again.

Even while tariff headlines rock the financial markets, NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPU series continues to dominate the AI-enabled hardware market. Hence, for the long term, it would be reckless to bet against such a deeply entrenched tech firm.

And bear in mind, part of the P/E calculus is the company’s earnings, which are quite impressive in NVIDIA’s case. As a reminder, NVIDIA’s revenue soared 114% year over year to $130.5 billion in fiscal 2025.

Additionally, the company’s adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings for fiscal 2025 surged 130% to $2.99 per share. With these stunning stats in mind, now’s a great time to beat the meat grinder and buy a few shares of NVIDIA stock.

Amazon

It wasn’t very long ago that e-commerce behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was part of the triple-digit P/E ratio club. Lately, high flyers like Amazon stock have fallen from their lofty perches — so, is this an opportunity to seize, or a falling knife to avoid?

In my humble opinion, investors should thank the market’s meat grinder for chopping up Amazon stock. Once trading at $240, Amazon shares are now available at less than $180 apiece, representing a 25% discount.

When Brown refers to high-quality NASDAQ 100 companies that “have have just gotten materially cheaper,” I believe Amazon is a perfect example. Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop Amazon; actually, it only make the company wealthier. Do you really think tariffs will destroy Amazon’s revenue-generating machine?

Let’s talk about that machine for a moment. Amazon’s net sales grew 11% to $638 billion in 2024, and the revenue didn’t only come from the company’s e-commerce segment. Remember, Amazon also derives revenue from Amazon Web Services or AWS, a cloud storage business — and in 2024, AWS sales rose 19% year over year to $107.6 billion.

Thus, it’s eyebrow-raising to see Amazon bear a TTM P/E ratio of just 31.77x. You might not see Amazon stock trade at a bargain price for much longer, so consider being a trader rather than a waiter.

Alphabet

Value hunting can be as easy as A-B-C if you’re looking at a search engine dominator like Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG). Some jittery folks may be reluctant to invest in Alphabet stock now, though, especially after the meat grinder sliced and diced it in recent months.

Believe it or not, the Alphabet share price has descended from $205 in February to less than $150 in April. Is there any meat left on the bone for value investors?

I’d say the answer is yes. It’s not often that you’ll see a mega-cap technology firm like Alphabet trading at 18.3 times its TTM earnings. Who knew that a Magnificent Seven member could be so reasonably valued?

Besides, it’s not as if Alphabet has suddenly lost its ability to make lots of money. The company reported revenue of $350.018 billion in 2024, versus $307.394 billion in 2023.

That’s a year-on-year revenue increase of nearly 14%, derived from lucrative business segments such as Google Services and Google Cloud. Sure, tariff headlines might throw some fear into the financial markets, but like NVIDIA and Amazon, Alphabet is strong enough to survive the meat-grinder mayhem of 2025.