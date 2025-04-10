S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: NEM (NYSE: NEM), DLTR (Nasdaq: DLTR) Buck Downward Trend Dolores M. Harvey / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Stocks are under pressure after yesterday’s historic rally.

The S&P 500 is giving back gains and falling 2.6% on the day.

Discount retailer and gold mining stocks are showing off with gains.

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets resumed their usual ways today in a tariff-fear sparked sell-off that put an abrupt halt to yesterday’s massive rally. The S&P 500 is spiraling by 2.5% on the day, as talk of recession and even depression make their way into these headline-driven markets. Yesterday was one of the best days in history on Wall Street, but the excitement has been replaced by a massive dose of fear despite progress on tariffs.

The markets are seemingly ignoring the latest economic data revealing that inflation is headed in the right direction – lower. March’s CPI report showed inflation eased to 2.4%, a refreshing surprise compared with 2.8% in the previous month. Stocks have a one-track mind and it is on tariffs.

Dollar Tree (Nasdaq: DLTR) is gaining 2.4% on the day. Discount retailers are in a defensive position in this uncertain economy where a recession could be knocking on the door. Dow Jones Industrial Average component Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is up 1.7%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is gaining 4.4% in today’s market as investors pile into safe-have investments like gold miners. NEM has been on a tear, nearing its 52-week high, as Wall Street predicts there is runway for greater gains in the stock up ahead.

Yesterday’s winner in the S&P 500, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), has reversed course alongside the broader markets, falling 8.2%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 833.14 (-2.05%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 564.08 (-3.2%)

S&P 500: Down 144.95 (-2.6%)

Market Movers:

There are some gainers in the S&P 500 today. Costco Wholesale (Nasdaq: COST) is up 2.6% as it continues to flex its pricing power in the economic uncertainty.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a drag, falling 19.5% and weighing on the S&P 500’s performance today. The used-car retailer missed its fiscal Q4 profit expectations and has hit the pause button on future outlooks, causing reason for concern.

