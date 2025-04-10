S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: NEM (NYSE: NEM), DLTR (Nasdaq: DLTR) Buck Downward Trend

Key Points
-
Stocks are under pressure after yesterday’s historic rally.
-
The S&P 500 is giving back gains and falling 2.6% on the day.
-
Discount retailer and gold mining stocks are showing off with gains.
Live Updates
Near Circuit Breaker
The S&P 500 is sinking over 6% as it nears what is known as a circuit break breaker in which trading is halted to prevent further panic. The first level of circuit breaker is 7%, which is only a stone’s throw from current declines. President Trump is currently addressing a Cabinet meeting while stocks respond to China tariff fears. CarMax (NYSE: KMX) remains one of the worst performers of the day, shaving off 20% of its value today. Trillions of dollars in market value are being erased in a highly volatile week of trading.
Markets Retreat
The stock market fear has returned, as stocks give back much of yesterday’s historic gains. Morgan Stanley is focused on opportunities, saying that Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) remains on its top pick list despite the tariff uncertainty. The Trump Administration has slapped 145% tariffs on China after lowering the levy on other countries. Markets have erased about 50% of yesterday’s advance and it’s only noon.
Stock Market Sentiment Turns for Worse
The markets are paying little attention to President Trump’s tariff pause, choosing instead to focus on the possibility of an economic recession or even depression. The three major stock market averages remain under intense selling pressure, including a 2.6% drop in the S&P 500 today.
Wall Street firm Citigroup has upgraded its outlook on U.S. stocks now that President Trump has found tariff middle ground. So far that improved forecast has failed to lift sentiment in a fear-filled market.
The markets resumed their usual ways today in a tariff-fear sparked sell-off that put an abrupt halt to yesterday’s massive rally. The S&P 500 is spiraling by 2.5% on the day, as talk of recession and even depression make their way into these headline-driven markets. Yesterday was one of the best days in history on Wall Street, but the excitement has been replaced by a massive dose of fear despite progress on tariffs.
The markets are seemingly ignoring the latest economic data revealing that inflation is headed in the right direction – lower. March’s CPI report showed inflation eased to 2.4%, a refreshing surprise compared with 2.8% in the previous month. Stocks have a one-track mind and it is on tariffs.
Dollar Tree (Nasdaq: DLTR) is gaining 2.4% on the day. Discount retailers are in a defensive position in this uncertain economy where a recession could be knocking on the door. Dow Jones Industrial Average component Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is up 1.7%.
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is gaining 4.4% in today’s market as investors pile into safe-have investments like gold miners. NEM has been on a tear, nearing its 52-week high, as Wall Street predicts there is runway for greater gains in the stock up ahead.
Yesterday’s winner in the S&P 500, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), has reversed course alongside the broader markets, falling 8.2%.
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 833.14 (-2.05%)
Nasdaq Composite: Down 564.08 (-3.2%)
S&P 500: Down 144.95 (-2.6%)
Market Movers:
There are some gainers in the S&P 500 today. Costco Wholesale (Nasdaq: COST) is up 2.6% as it continues to flex its pricing power in the economic uncertainty.
CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a drag, falling 19.5% and weighing on the S&P 500’s performance today. The used-car retailer missed its fiscal Q4 profit expectations and has hit the pause button on future outlooks, causing reason for concern.
