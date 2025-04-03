Live Stock Market News: Nasdaq Composite Down 4.5% & Dow Drops 1,200 Points

Live Updates
Is the Market Uninvestable?
I have CNBC on in the background and one of their hosts – thankfully not Jim Cramer – called the U.S. market uninvestable right now.
His basic point is that stocks currently trade for 21 times this year’s earnings, but those earnings estimates are almost certainly going to fall. The S&P 500 has traded at a premium in part because of expectations of strong earnings growth this year.
That growth doesn’t appear likely to happen. There are a couple of added headwinds of 1.) increased risk of recession, and 2.) companies that are forced to re-shore will take a hit to earnings. You can argue with whether or not companies like Nike re-shoring manufacturing is a long-term positive for the country, but it’s almost certainly a near-term negative for stocks.
Trump's Reaction This Morning
If you’re wondering how Donald Trump is reacting to the market meltdown today, here’s what he posted on Truth Social this morning:
The response is another data point that Trump seems far more unconcerned with the stock market’s reaction versus his first Presidency.
Now Let's Cover The Losers
We just covered some of the winners in the market today, let’s see which stocks are getting hit the hardest:
- Retailers and Clothing: Williams-Sonoma is down 14.3%, Deckers Outdoor down 13.6%, Ralph Lauren down 13.3%, and Nike down 10.9%. The root cause of each decline is the same, companies with overseas supply chains that could now see significant tariffs attached to their products.
- Consumer Electronics: Dell is down 13.%, HP is down 13.3%, and Best Buy is down 12.4% as consumer electronics will have significant tariffs levied on them. Among the Magnificent 7, Apple is getting hit the hardest. Its stock is down 9.1%.
What Stocks Are Actually Gaining Today?
While most stocks are down today, some are seen as potential winners from a trade war. Let’s look at some of the stocks that are up today while the rest of the market melts down:
- First Solar: Is up 5.53% as high tariffs on China could protect the company’s business.
- McKesson: Is up 3.6% as healthcare distributors as seen as a place of safety in a trade war.
- Kroger: Up 3.8% as groceries are seen as another area of safety if a trade war breaks out.
10-Year Yields Are Falling
While the market is plummeting, one stated goal of the Trump Administration is cutting 10-year Treasury yields. As of this morning, 10-years are yielding 4.036%.
That’s down from 4.8% in early January and 4.4% on March 27th.
Markets Are Open for Trading
Markets have opened for the day and losses are slightly improved from premarket trading.
As of 9:35 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq is down 4.2%, S&P 500 down 3.2%, and the Dow Jones down 2.7%.
Opening Bell Live Reaction
We are approaching the opening bell, let’s see how the market reacts.
Moments before the opening bell, Nasdaq Futures are down 4.4%, S&P down 3.7%, and the Dow down 2.95%.
The question is whether this selloff accelerates throughout the day or fears could be tempered. One big unknown is how forceful responses are from other countries.
It’s worth noting that European markets are down far less today. The FTSE 100 in Britain is down 1.6% while the German DAX is down 2.3%. This continues a trend of other countries dramatically outperforming the United States since Trump began announcing tariffs in mid-February.
How Were Tariffs Calculated?
Shortly after tariffs were announced last night we noted in our live blog covering the event they appeared to be based upon trade imbalanced more than actual tariff rates.
Today, the White House announced the formula they used. You can see it below:
While this calculation looks complicated, it does essentially boil down to (exports – imports) / imports.
The way these tariffs were calculated is adding to the market selloff today because they create tariff rates that are so high there’s no real way for other countries to negotiate.
For example, a country with a weighted 2% tariff on the United States might have a 24% tariff rate imposed on them by Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. Vietnam recently announced a sweeping reduction on US tariffs but was still targeted by 46% reciprocal tariffs.
This increases the probability these tariffs are less a negotiating tactic and something Trump sees as a revenue-generating tool that will remain in effect. Most economists consider tariffs effectively a tax, which would mean these tariffs represent the largest tax increase in recent American history.
As you can see, there are many ways to look at these tariffs, but there is no debating their rates are very high and would put the United States significantly ahead of any other developed country in terms of tariff rates.
Stocks to Watch
Here are some stocks to watch and where they’re trading right now shortly before market open:
- Apple: -7.9%
- Nike: -14.2%
- Crocs: -13.9%
All three stocks have significant exposure to tariffs via overseas supply chains. The VanEck Vietnam ETF (Bats: VNM) itself is down 8.9% in premarket trading.
Cons
Liberation Day has come and gone and the markets do not like Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariff plans. You can read our live blog where we covered the tariff announcements and market reaction from last night, but the big picture is:
- The United States is issuing reciprocal tariffs that are largely calculated on trade imbalances rather than tariff rates. So a country might levy an average tariff on the United States of 1-2%, but will see 20-30% reciprocal tariffs under Trump’s plan if their exports to the U.S. are higher than their imports.
- These tariffs are also additive, so while China’s calculated tariffs under this plan are 34%, tariffs from the country will also include a previously announced 20% tariff to reach 54% in total.
- These tariffs go into effect on April 9, if they do go into effect without any revisions the United States weighted average tariff would be 29% as calculated by researcher EvercoreISI. That’s the highest rate in 100 years, surpassing tariffs that were enacted after the Great Depression began.
In reaction, markets are plummeting this morning. As of 8:50 a.m. ET:
- Nasdaq Futures: -881.25 (-4.46%)
- S&P 500 Futures: -212.25 (-3.72%)
- Dow Jones Futures: -1,272 (-3.00%)
Why Is the Market Plummeting?
There are a few key reasons the market is plummeting today:
- The risk of recession has skyrocketed: Prediction market Polymarket had a 22% probability of a recession in 2025 before Trump began enacting tariffs. As of this morning, prediction markets are pricing in a 46% chance of recession. That’s about from a 38% chance before these tariffs were announced.
- Tariffs were above expectations: A weighted-average tariff of about 29% across the world is far beyond expectations. Markets are worried this level of tariffs will cause chaos across corporate earnings as trade decreases and companies become cautious with their spending plans.
- Trump seems more serious about tariffs: Markets plummeted in 2018 when Trump began discussing large tariffs during his first Presidency. He eventually backed off his more ambitious tariff plans and the bull market later resumed. It’s hard to know what Trump is using a ‘negotiating tactic’ versus the level of tariffs he would like to enact, but his actions on Wednesday raise the possibility very high tariffs will remain in effect for an extended period of time.
