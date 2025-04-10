Need Dependable Passive Income? 4 Safe Stocks Paying 4%-10% Dividends Are Tariff Discount Priced ZozerEblola / Shutterstock.com

Most dividend investors seek solid passive income streams from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a steady stream of unearned income that does not require active traditional work. Shared ideas for earning passive income include investments such as dividend stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, as well as real estate and additional income-producing side hustles. Needless to say, after a brutal and lightning-fast sell-off, dazed growth and income investors are trying to decide which path is the one of least resistance going forward. The good news is that some high-quality dividend giants are currently available at attractive prices and offering excellent entry points.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: After a very steep sell-off, stocks are starting to settle down at much lower levels than the highs printed less than two months ago.

After tumbling, Treasury yields have moved higher as traders took profits and volatility started to lessen some.

Quality high-yield dividend stocks remain an excellent weapon for investors seeking dependable passive income.

The more passive income can help cover rising costs, such as mortgages, insurance, taxes, and other expenses, the easier it is for investors to set aside money for future needs as they prepare for retirement. Dependable, recurring dividends — especially those paid monthly — are a recipe for success.

We continually screen our 24/7 Wall passive income stock research database for the best investment ideas. The recent high-impact selling has positioned some of our favorite passive income stocks in a sweet spot for investors with some dry powder to take advantage of. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms that we cover, and all make sense for long-term growth and income investors.

As we mentioned, dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

ADM

This American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation is a solid investment for volatile markets as it offers a very reasonable entry point and a solid dividend yield. Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities.

The company operates through the following segments:

Ag Services and Oilseeds

Carbohydrate Solutions

Nutrition

The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment encompasses activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, including soybeans and soft seeds such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

The Carbohydrate Solutions segment engages in corn wet milling and dry milling activities, converting corn into sweeteners, starches, and bioproducts.

Lastly, the Nutrition segment provides customer needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and consistently ranks on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations. It remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own in the long term, offering an outstanding entry point following the recent sell-off. Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide.

The company offers products in these therapeutic classes:

Hematology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Immunology

Bristol-Myers Squibb products include:

Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Opdivo for anti-cancer indications

Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF and for the treatment of DVT/PE

Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

The company also provides:

Sprycel for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product

Implicit for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is the world’s largest tool company, with 50 manufacturing facilities in the United States and more than 100 worldwide. With the potential for the economy to slow down some, you can bet that the do-it-yourself legions will fix rather than buy new, and this legendary stock is a solid idea now. Stanley Black & Decker provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional-grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including:

Drills

Impact wrenches and drivers

Grinders, saws, routers, and sanders

Pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools

Hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances

Leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools

Drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products

Toolboxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions

Electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products

This segment sells its products under these brand names:

DeWalt

Craftsman

Cub Cadet

Black+Decker

Hustler

The company’s Industrial segment provides:

Threaded fasteners, blind rivets and tools, blind inserts and tools

Drawn arc weld studs and systems

Engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners

Self-piercing riveting systems

Precision nut running systems

Micro fasteners

High-strength structural fasteners

Axel swage, latches, heat shields, pins, couplings, fitting, and other engineered products

Attachments used on excavators and handheld tools

This segment sells its products through a direct sales force and third-party distributors to the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries.

Starwood Property Trust

Run by real estate legend Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital is a well-established global investor with international investments spanning over 30 countries and is an affiliate with this high-yielding company. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

It operates through four segments:

Commercial and Residential Lending

Infrastructure Lending

Property

Investing and Servicing segments

The Commercial and Residential Lending segment:

Originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages

Non-agency residential mortgages

Subordinated mortgages

Mezzanine loans

Preferred Equity

Commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)

Residential mortgage-backed securities

The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments.

The Property segment primarily develops and manages equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, including multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, which are held for investment purposes.

The Investing and Servicing segment:

Manages and works out problem assets

Acquires and contains unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions

Originates conduit loans to sell these loans into securitization transactions and acquire commercial real estate assets, including properties from CMBS trusts

