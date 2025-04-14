Live Nasdaq Composite: AAPL, PLTR Jump Over 5% in Tech Buying Spree

Key Points
Markets are moving higher in an extended rally.
Technology stocks are leading the markets higher, including AAPL and PLTR.
President Trump is exempting some pockets of tech from retaliatory tariffs.
Live Updates
Volatile Swings
The markets remain volatile and have made their way into the green, with each of the three major stock market averages now up about 1%. Fed Governor Christopher Waller made the speaking rounds today, suggesting that the tariff inflation is transitory in nature and helping stocks to turn higher once again.
The return of transitory inflation by the Fed isn’t necessarily a welcome development considering that is what led to unrealized expectations around inflation during the Covid era. As of mid-afternoon, all sectors of the economy are trading in the green, now led by real estate with a 2% gain while technology stocks have trimmed their gains to 1.2% on the day.
Markets Buckle
The markets are buckling under pressure as of early afternoon, with the tech-fueled rally now fizzling. Unemployment worries are soaring as signs of an economic recession grow. According to a newly released Fed survey, consumers are losing sleep over a perfect storm of inflation, rising unemployment and a volatile stock market amid the global trade wars.
The poll suggests inflation will be hovering at 3.6% next year at this time, far exceeding the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and potentially throwing a wrench into interest rate cut plans. Stock market gains are fading as the three major indices barely hold onto the plus column.
Markets Hold Onto Gains
The markets are holding their gains, with all three of the major stock market averages trading decidedly higher. The Nasdaq Composite is up by 1.5%, fueled by gains in Big Tech including Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), which is rallying on a tariff exemption implemented by President Trump on pockets of technology. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, whose firm just reported a standout quarter, believes the chances of an economic recession have increased, but the markets are choosing to focus on the positive, at least for now.
While the markets are by no means stable, they are continuing to push higher after last week’s tariff reprieve, except for China. After finishing last week in the winning column, stocks are extending their gains, with all three of the major stock market averages higher between 1% and 2% out of the gate. While the Nasdaq Composite is gaining 2% today, it’s down nearly 12% year to date. Tech stocks are in the spotlight after the Trump administration attached tariff exemptions to white-hot pockets of tech, sending stocks like Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) rising by 5.6%.
All sectors of the economy are trading in the green, led by technology with a 2.2% rise. While there’s still uncertainty surrounding how long the tariff relief will last, the markets are seeing the glass half full today despite a warning from Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon that the likelihood of an economic recession has increased.
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported strong quarterly earnings on robust equities trading volume, adding to the positive momentum.
Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 545.00 (+1.3%)
Nasdaq Composite: Up 409.00 (+2.17%)
S&P 500: Up 98.50 (+1.83%)
Market Movers
Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is rising 5.8% at last check after reports that NATO scooped up AI military software solutions from the company. In what is considered to have been a quick deal, NATO acquired the AI and Machine Learning large language models to strengthen its defense technology infrastructure.
KeyBanc analysts upgraded AAPL shares on the heels of the tariff reprieve to “sector weight” from “underweight” with a $170 price target attached, reflecting upside potential of approximately 14% from last week’s close. Apple’s market cap has reclaimed the $3 trillion-plus level in the rally.
Chip stocks are also benefiting, including Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), with a 3% gain, as well as AMD (Nasdaq: AMD), which is up 1.6% this morning. Micron Tech (Nasdaq: MU) is gaining nearly 5% on the day.
Hotel stock Marriott (Nasdaq: MAR) is a loser, falling as much as 1.1% this morning.
