Got $1,000 to Invest? 5 Elite High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points If you have an extra $1,000 laying around, you may want to put it to use in high-yielding stocks. All can help your portfolio thrive in times of panic.

If you have an extra $1,000 lying around, you may want to put it to use in high-yielding stocks. That includes high-yielders like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), AT&T (NYSE:T), and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC).

All can help your portfolio thrive in times of panic, as we’re seeing now.

In doing so, just invest in high-yielding stocks and reinvest the dividends continuously until you consider retirement. After all, each reinvested dividend payout buys you more income-producing shares without any out-of-pocket expenses. Better, by doing so you’re compounding the earnings and expediting the growth of your portfolio.

Here’s more on those top dividend stocks to buy and hold today.

Exxon Mobil

With a yield of 3.83%, Exxon Mobil is wildly oversold.

Last trading at $103.39, we’d like to see it initially retest $118 near-term. That can easily happen as oil attempts to also rebound with summer driving season just weeks away.

The company also expects to see a first-quarter earnings boost from higher oil and gas prices, which could increase its upstream earnings by up to $800 million. Plus, analysts at Barclays just reiterated a buy rating on the XOM stock with a price target of $135. Analysts at TD Cowen cut their price target to $120 but still rate the oil giant with a buy.

“TD Cowen’s analysis forecasts that ExxonMobil will be able to sustain its share buyback program until at least 2026, based on current market prices,” added Investing.com.

AT&T

With a yield of 4.08%, rebounding shares of AT&T are just as attractive.

At the moment, its quarterly dividend payout is $0.2775, with an average yield of 5.3% over the last year. That’s about four times the S&P 500’s average payout, which makes it very attractive, especially on its most recent pullback. AT&T’s next dividend payout is May 1 to shareholders of record as of April 10.

Helping, analysts at Morgan Stanley just raised its price target on AT&T to $30 with an overweight rating. Analysts at Raymond James raised its price target on the telecom stock to $29 with a strong buy rating. The firm’s target revision came shortly after AT&T’s fourth quarter numbers, which they believe highlights the company’s undervaluation and growth potential.

In addition, as noted by Investing.com, “The company has confirmed its financial targets for 2025 and provided an outlook for the first quarter of 2025. AT&T anticipates earnings per share (EPS) of at least $0.48, free cash flow (FCF) of $2.8 billion or more, and after-tax cash payments from DIRECTV ranging between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion, with a total of $5.4 billion expected for the full year.”

AGNC Investment

With a yield of 17.06%, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, where principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government or a U.S. government agency.

Its next monthly dividend of 12 cents will be paid on May 9 to shareholders of record as of April 30. Plus, it’s also wildly oversold thanks to the tariff-induced pullback. However, it is starting to pivot from those oversold conditions. From its last traded price of $8.44, we’d like to see AGNC initially retest $10.20 near-term.

Better, the REIT expects for it net spread and dollar roll income to jump to 44 cents a share in the first quarter, which is above expectations for 40 cents. That’s also up from 37 cents in the prior quarter. Total comprehensive income per share is expected to be $0.12 in Q1, compared with Q4’s $0.11 loss, as noted by Seeking Alpha.

EPR Properties

With a yield of just over 7.26%, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a REIT that invests in amusement parks, movie theaters, ski resorts, and other entertainment properties. It just paid out its latest monthly dividend of $0.295 on April 15 to shareholders of record as of March 31. Annualized, the dividend comes out to $3.54, which is 3.5% higher than a year earlier.

Recent earnings were solid, too. Its fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $1.23 beat by a penny. Revenue of $177.23 million, up 3.1% year over year, beat by about $16 million.

Main Street Capital

With a yield of 5.65%, Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is a business development company that specializes in equity capital to lower-middle market companies. It just paid out a 25-cent dividend on April 15 and will again pay that dividend on May 15 to shareholders of record as of May 8, and again on June 13 to shareholders of record as of June 6.

