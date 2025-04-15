Wall Street Dumped It—Now It’s Your Turn to Cash In on This Growth Stock Shutterstock / rafapress

The ongoing market madness has impacted several top stocks and the Magnificent Seven isn’t spared either. The best stocks in the industry have crashed and this is an opportunity for investors to scoop them up. The market will certainly recover and these stocks could generate massive income for you. Down 19.96% year-to-date, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a growth stock that will never disappoint you. Billionaires dumped Nvidia before the market crashed and the Wall Street cannot stop talking about how cheap it is today. The future is Artificial Intelligence and there is no other company that can generate as much revenue and income from AI as Nvidia can.

A global leader

Irrespective of the market volatility and tariff concerns, Nvidia continues to remain a global leader. The company has set a gold standard for AI GPU chips, and no other company has been able to come close to it. It holds a strong position in the industry and is constantly innovating to launch new products that address the market’s issues. Even if the stock continues to dip, Nvidia will be able to report impressive sales and revenue numbers, which will attract investors back to this Magnificent Seven stock.

Exchanging hands for $110, NVDA stock is down 25% from the 52-week high of $153 and 15% in the past six months. For a tech stalwart like Nvidia, this dip is uncommon, but several factors have led to a dip in the overall market sentiment. This has also led to a drop in the price-to-earnings ratio to below 25, making it a solid buy in the dip.

The semiconductor company has announced that it plans to produce some of its supercomputers in America for the first time. The company will build, test, and pack AI devices in the U.S. over four years. Until now, it outsourced the manufacturing of the designs but the new tariff could make it difficult to continue doing so. Hence, it will domestically produce Blackwell chips and expects the production to ramp up over the next year. This decision came after the company was impacted by uncertainty regarding the application of tariffs to the semiconductor industry.

Golden growth stock

Nvidia caters to about 90% of the AI market and its AI infrastructure has worked exceptionally well for some of the biggest tech companies in the world. It has enough cash flow to invest in research and development of new technologies. Nvidia also launched the Blackwell architecture designed for running models in a real-time environment.

It has launched other software systems that allow enterprises to use AI solutions with ease. Considering the demand, Nvidia will continue minting millions from its chips but it might not be able to repeat the rally anytime soon.

The growing popularity and adoption of AI across businesses will be a major driving force for Nvidia. The company has reported impressive fundamentals over the past two years and there is no stopping its momentum. For fiscal 2025, it reported a revenue of $130.5 billion, up 114% year-over-year, and a record quarterly revenue of $39.3 billion in the fourth quarter. A major revenue diver, the data center business comprised 90% of the quarterly revenue. It enjoys a 73% gross margin and the earnings per share stood at $0.89.

Buy the dip

AI is still in the growth stage and there is massive potential for the company. Despite facing regulatory concerns and rising competition, Nvidia continues to remain one of the best stocks to add to your portfolio. The company enjoys market monopoly and pricing power which will continue to drive higher revenue and profits. Wall Street has downgraded the stock but I believe it is an ideal long-term play. Nvidia’s downside is limited and the stock could soar after Q2 earnings.

If you look at the bigger picture, every time the stock has crashed, it has bounced back even stronger and the current dip is a golden buying opportunity. If you wait for the market to improve, the stock might soar higher. This is one growth stock that will never disappoint.