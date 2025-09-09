The Best AI Stocks Carrying the Market Right Now

While a rapid rise and stability cannot be predicted, there are a few companies that have remained top industry players for some time now. If you’re looking to build a portfolio of the best tech stocks, read on to learn more about the AI stocks currently carrying the market.

I must mention that Palantir shares have an astronomical valuation. However, it continues to drive the market right now and Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock with a “Buy” rating.

Tech giantneeds no introduction. The biggest driver of AI growth across the country, NVIDIA has made the most of this thriving market. It has soared to new highs driven by its AI chips and has already delivered double digit gains in 2025. Up 23% year-to-date, the stock is exchanging hands for $170.

For Q3, company management is aiming for revenue of $54 billion. While high concentration on a few customers can present a significant risk, the top tech giants have plenty of cash on hand to spend on AI. As companies increase their AI spending, NVIDIA will continue to benefit.

There’s growing demand for its 5nm and 3nm chip nodes, which continue to drive sales. It is sitting at the forefront of chip technology and has recently launched the 2nm chip node. This could indicate higher growth for the company as there will be improvements in 2nm which is why companies are willing to adopt this technology.

The company has cut ties to Chinese chipmaking tools and secured additional NVIDIA orders, playing a strategic role in the China-U.S. competition. The world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC has fast-tracked its U.S. manufacturing footprint. Production has already begun at its Japan lab, and the management has plans for American expansion this year.

Fundamentally, TSMC is in a strong position. It saw a 38% jump in revenue and an improved gross margin. The revenue stood at $30.07 billion and the EPS was $2.50, up 61% year over year. Its market share reached 70%, driven by the growing demand for smartphones, AI accelerators and PCs. This was TMSC’s strongest quarter, and it has gained a position that is hard to beat.

Tech giants are increasing their investment in AI, and TSMC will benefit from it. The company is well positioned to capitalize on the growing AI investment and could grab a larger market share in the coming years.