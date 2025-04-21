3 High-Yield Stocks With Over 8% Dividends Michail Petrov / Shutterstock.com

The market is surrounded by uncertainty about the impact of tariffs, recession concerns, and a stock market correction. Investors are worried about their money and many are choosing to stay away from making any new investments. The stock market always recovers but it may take some time and that does not mean you sit back and stress about the economy.

Instead, smart investors know that investing in dividend stocks is an ideal way of generating passive income while the market improves. If you are looking for high-yield stocks and want to go beyond the common 2-3% dividend yield, here are three stocks with a yield of over 8%. This means investing $10,000 in the stock will generate $800 for you.

Key Points If you are looking for a steady dividend income, consider these three stocks.

While these stocks do carry risk, they have rewarded shareholders with a solid yield each quarter.

Monro Inc.

Monro Inc. is a provider of car repair and tire services across the country. It has a massive network of more than 1,300 stores and franchises under different local brands. While the company does not have the largest market cap, it has seen market volatility in 2025.

Exchanging hands for $13.96, the stock has dropped 43% year-to-date and 52% in 12 months. It was trading as high as $30 in 2024 but has lost most of its value this year. This drop is a good opportunity to buy the stock. The one strong reason to own this stock is its dividend yield of 8.02%. It pays quarterly dividends and has consistently rewarded shareholders since 2013. In uncertain times like today, a strong dividend yield can make all the difference.

In the recent quarterly results, the company reported a minor 3.7% drop in sales and a subsequent drop in net income year-over-year. The net income for the third quarter stood at $4.6 million, and the EPS stood at $0.15.

The stock has a P/E ratio of 21.8 which makes the stock expensive even in the dip. But the steady drop in the stock price has made it affordable to many. Monro expects the profit to grow by 56% in the next few years and with a higher cash flow, it will be able to increase dividends. If you are looking for a cheap stock with a steady and solid dividend, consider Monro Inc. The stock has the potential to recover in the long term.

Gray Media Inc.

If you are hungry for an even higher dividend, consider Gray Media Inc. The television broadcasting company owns and operates in more than 150 states in the United States. Exchanging hands for $3.34, the stock has been down 43% in 12 months and has been flat since the start of the year. This stock is cheap and can be considered speculative but the dividend is worth the investment. It enjoys a dividend yield of 9.58%. XTX Topco Ltd has purchased a stake in the stock and bought 266,978 shares worth $841,000.

The stock once traded as high as $23 but hasn’t been able to hit the high since 2023. Its 52-week high is $7. In the recent quarterly reports, it reported an EPS of $1.59 and a revenue of $1.05 billion. The company has a market cap of $689.98 million and has a history of rewarding shareholders. GTN can become an ideal short-term play.

It has seen flat revenue and rising costs over the past few years and is aiming for a revenue of $770 million in the first quarter. The company has a high debt which is cutting into profitability but it has taken steps to reduce the debt load. Since 2023, the company has managed to reduce debt significantly. This is a high-risk, high-reward stock but ideal for a short-term play until the market recovers.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

As the name suggests, Pangaea Logistics Solutions is a logistics company that caters to industrial customers. It offers transportation of a range of products required in the industrial sector. The company has been in existence for over 25 years and has seen several market ups and downs.

With an impressive dividend yield of 9.39%, Pangaea Logistics stock is the one to watch out for. Exchanging hands for $4.26, the stock is down 24% year-to-date and 38% in 12 months. Its 52-week high is $8.32 and is trading at half this value. While the stock hasn’t been able to go beyond $10, its strong dividend yield is what keeps investors interested.

In the fourth quarter, it reported an EPS of $0.18 and an operating cash flow of $19.3 million. The revenue came in at$147.2 million and the full-year revenue stood at $536.5 million. It exceeded expectations and hopes to continue the same growth in 2025.

The management plans to upgrade the fleet while divesting the non-core assets in order to save costs. Over the last year, it distributed 147% of the free cash flow as dividends and the payment was covered by profits. As long as it manages to keep the cash flow growing, the company can sustain the dividends. Investors should not expect a significant jump in the stock price but the dividends will stay strong.