Amazon Soared on Thursday, Will It Hit Wall Street's Price Target?

Key Points Amazon stock soared on May 1st ending the day up 3%.

An announcement from Amazon unveiled a $4 billion investment to expand its Prime Delivery services to rural areas by 2026.

On Thursday, May 1, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed up over 3%, buoyed by positive labor news and anticipation of its Q1 2025 earnings report.

The company announced a $4 billion investment to expand its Prime Delivery service into rural U.S. areas, aiming to cover 13,000 zip codes, establish 200 new delivery stations, and create 100,000 jobs by the end of 2026. This initiative is expected to reduce shipping costs and enhance customer satisfaction by decreasing reliance on third-party carriers.

After market close, Amazon reported Q1 earnings that surpassed expectations, with net sales of $155.67 billion and earnings per share of $1.59, exceeding analyst forecasts of $155.1 billion and $1.36, respectively. Advertising revenue grew 19% to $13.92 billion, driven by Prime Video and e-commerce strength.

However, the company provided cautious Q2 guidance, projecting operating income between $13 billion and $17.5 billion, below the anticipated $17.82 billion. This outlook reflects uncertainties surrounding President Trump’s recent 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, which impact over half of Amazon’s inventory. CEO Andy Jassy emphasized efforts to maintain low prices and broad product availability, noting proactive inventory purchases and supply chain diversification.

Despite recent challenges, including tariff uncertainties and cautious Q2 guidance, Wall Street analysts maintain a bullish stance on Amazon. The consensus 12-month price target averages around $246.50, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 29.6% from the current price of $190.20.

However, some analysts have adjusted their price targets downward in response to the company’s conservative Q2 operating income guidance and the potential impact of tariffs on consumer demand. For instance, Bernstein reduced its target from $235 to $230, while Stifel lowered its estimate from $248 to $245.

I suspect Amazon will end the year above Wall Street targets and any positive tariff-reduction news will send the stock soaring.

