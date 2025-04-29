Live S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY): Corporate America Reveals Tariff Impacts in Earnings Results jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points Markets are mixed while Corporate America is traversing its way through the tariffs.

GM reported strong Q1 results but suspended its share buyback program due to the tariffs.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets are showing wavering confidence in the trade deal potential, with all three of the major stock market averages most recently trading mixed. At last check, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is modestly lower. Technology as a sector is rising on the day ahead of some Big Tech earnings reports this week, including Meta Platforms, which is due out on Wednesday after the closing bell.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), which has a heavy weighting in the S&P 500 index, is getting punished after plans to reportedly publish tariff-related cost hikes on its website, triggering a response from the White House, which called the e-commerce’s move a “hostile and political act.”

Big 3 automaker General Motors (NYSE: GM), yet another S&P 500 component, surpassed Wall Street estimates with its Q1 results, extending a trend from corporate America this earnings season. Here’s the rub. GM revealed it will be reassessing its full-year outlook and suspending its share repurchase program, sending shivers down the spines of the markets and causing the stock to fall by over 2%. The auto sector has been ground zero for retaliatory tariffs, in response to which the Trump Administration has emphasized its plans to provide tariff relief to the auto sector.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 28.61 (+0.07%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 36.72 (-0.21%)

S&P 500: Down 11.04 (-0.20%)

Corporate Earnings & Wall Street Scoreboard

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported better-than-expected Q1 results and maintained its its full-year guidance in a display of confidence in the face of tariff uncertainty. Beverage peer PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) recently lowered its earnings outlook in anticipation of tariff-related impacts.

Evercore ISI remains bullish on Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) stock, reiterating its “buy” rating with a $250 price target amid expectations the iPhone maker’s strategic approach should offset any impact from the tariff costs.

Piper Sandler has reiterated its “overweight” rating on Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) even in the face of heightened tariff tensions between the U.S. and Beijing. The analyst firm is impressed by Nvidia’s strong market relationships, making it a top large-cap selection.

UBS has reiterated its “buy” rating on Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) despite reducing the price target to $253 from $272 in anticipation of what it called “potential demand destruction.”