Rivian (Nasdaq: RIVN) Earnings Live: What You Need To Know

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is set to report its Q1 2025 financial results after the market closes today, in what marks a pivotal quarter for the EV startup’s next chapter. Analysts expect revenue of $1.11 billion and an EPS loss of $(1.05), according to consensus estimates from Capital IQ.

Rivian enters the day under intense scrutiny as it continues to pivot from aggressive growth toward operational discipline. The stock is down over 70% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing concerns about demand durability, production ramp execution, and the capital-intensive nature of EV manufacturing. It trades well below its post-IPO highs, and the upcoming print will be key in resetting investor expectations — either for a stabilization in fundamentals or continued cash burn anxiety.

The company’s recent commentary has centered on financial resilience. During the Q4 2024 earnings call, CFO Claire McDonough reaffirmed plans to streamline capex and focus on building higher-margin variants of its R1T pickup and R1S SUV. Management also emphasized its intent to realign production with real-time demand and extend its cash runway.

Beyond current operations, investors are looking for color on the much-anticipated R2 platform, slated for a 2026 commercial debut, and updates on construction progress at Rivian’s Georgia facility. Meanwhile, vehicle delivery figures, ASP trends, and gross margin movement will be critical data points to evaluate the health of Rivian’s core business.

