Rivian (Nasdaq: RIVN) Earnings Live: What You Need To Know

Live Updates
Rivian by business segment
Rivian’s business remains centered around its R1 vehicle platform, but attention this quarter is shifting toward its next-generation offerings and margin inflection.
- R1T and R1S: The premium electric pickup and SUV lines remain Rivian’s core volume drivers. Analysts are focused on gross margin trends and demand signals after Rivian warned of showroom traffic weakness, especially in California.
- Commercial Fleet (Amazon): Amazon remains Rivian’s anchor fleet customer, and delivery volume progress will be watched closely, though no major expansions are expected in Q1.
- R2 Platform: While not yet launched, the R2 platform is key to Rivian’s medium-term narrative. Any new details on development, capital efficiency, or launch readiness from the Georgia plant will be closely parsed.
- Cost Structure: Rivian’s -38.9% gross margin remains a red flag. Investors want to see signs of fixed cost leverage and improved unit economics across vehicle lines.
Rivian price target
Analyst sentiment on Rivian remains cautious but varied, with a mean price target of $18.43 and a wide range between $10 and $36. The dispersion reflects diverging views on the company’s cash runway, production efficiency, and the eventual success of the R2 platform. While some firms believe Rivian can stabilize gross margins and scale its EV portfolio over the next 12–18 months, others remain skeptical, especially amid continued negative EBITDA and volume softness. Given the current stock price in single digits, even the lower bound of target estimates implies modest upside — but execution will be critical.
Tonight, watch for updated delivery guidance, margin improvement, and any R2 platform developments — all of which could prompt revisions to target ranges.
The latest consensus estimates for tonight
-
Q1 2025 Revenue: $1.11 billion
-
GAAP EPS Estimate: $(1.05)
-
Adjusted EBITDA: $(788.88 million)
-
Gross Margin: -38.9%
-
CapEx: $310 million
-
Cash & Equivalents: $7.86 billion
-
Vehicle Deliveries (Consensus): 13,588 units
-
Average Analyst Price Target: $18.43
-
Range: $10.00 – $36.00
-
Street expectations reflect ongoing cost pressure and weak volume leverage, with key focus on guidance changes and R2 platform development timelines.
What to read into during Rivian's conference call
Rivian heads into Q1 2025 earnings under significant pressure, with shares down more than 70% year-over-year and trading near all-time lows. The company’s stock has struggled amid a broader EV sector pullback and persistent investor concerns around cash burn, margin trajectory, and long-term viability in a competitive market.
Despite continued interest in its R1 platform and brand strength among early adopters, macroeconomic headwinds and softening consumer demand have impacted unit growth. Rivian previously guided for ~8,000 Q1 deliveries, below Q4’s 13,972, citing seasonality and weak showroom traffic — particularly in key markets like Los Angeles .
The upcoming earnings call is expected to focus heavily on execution discipline, cost-saving initiatives, and any updated guidance tied to the R2 platform, which remains central to Rivian’s mid-term strategy. Investors will also closely watch any commentary on capex pacing, cash position ($7.86 billion as of last check), and the outlook for the Georgia manufacturing facility.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is set to report its Q1 2025 financial results after the market closes today, in what marks a pivotal quarter for the EV startup’s next chapter. Analysts expect revenue of $1.11 billion and an EPS loss of $(1.05), according to consensus estimates from Capital IQ.
Rivian enters the day under intense scrutiny as it continues to pivot from aggressive growth toward operational discipline. The stock is down over 70% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing concerns about demand durability, production ramp execution, and the capital-intensive nature of EV manufacturing. It trades well below its post-IPO highs, and the upcoming print will be key in resetting investor expectations — either for a stabilization in fundamentals or continued cash burn anxiety.
The company’s recent commentary has centered on financial resilience. During the Q4 2024 earnings call, CFO Claire McDonough reaffirmed plans to streamline capex and focus on building higher-margin variants of its R1T pickup and R1S SUV. Management also emphasized its intent to realign production with real-time demand and extend its cash runway.
Beyond current operations, investors are looking for color on the much-anticipated R2 platform, slated for a 2026 commercial debut, and updates on construction progress at Rivian’s Georgia facility. Meanwhile, vehicle delivery figures, ASP trends, and gross margin movement will be critical data points to evaluate the health of Rivian’s core business.
